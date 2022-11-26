Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco at Rose Bowl: Live updates, highlights from CIF-SS high school football title game

The Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco rematch was another instant classic.

St. John Bosco stuffed a two-point conversion late in the game to hold for a 24-22 victory in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 football championship game at the Rose Bowl on Friday night.

SBLive Sports had two reporters - Connor Morrissette and Lance Smith - at the game. You can follow all of their coverage on the SBLive California homepage .

The win puts St. John Bosco in position to finish the season as the top high school football team in the country.

4TH QUARTER UPDATES:

FINAL: ST. JOHN BOSCO 24, MATER DEI 22

St. John Bosco picks up a late first down to seal the victory.

ST. JOHN BOSCO 24, MATER DEI 22: The Braves' punter fumbles a snap and Mater Dei picks it up and returns it for a touchdown with 3:34 to play. But St. John Bosco stuffs the two-point conversion to hang onto the lead.

ST. JOHN BOSCO 24, MATER DEI 16 : The Monarchs kick a short field goal to pull within eight points with 4:55 left.

St. John Bosco still leads 24-13, but Mater Dei is putting together an impressive drive. Check out this catch from Jordan Onovughe:

3RD QUARTER UPDATES:

ST. JOHN BOSCO 24, MATER DEI 13 : The Braves tack on a field after recovering a fumbled kickoff deep in Mater Dei territory. 6:43 left in the third quarter.

ST. JOHN BOSCO 21, MATER DEI 13: On 3rd and 2, Pierce Clarkson hits DeAndre Moore for a 78-yard touchdown. Bosco now leads 21-13 with 7:01 left in the third quarter.

ST. JOHN BOSCO 14, MATER DEI 13 : Mater Dei responds quickly as Elijah Brown connects with Marcus Brown on a 76-yard touchdown pass to pull the Monarchs within a point. The PAT was no good.

ST. JOHN BOSCO 14, MATER DEI 7 : Pierce Clarkson throws a 20-yard touchdown pass to Matayo Uiagalelei to give St. John Bosco its first lead of the season against Mater Dei. There is 11:12 left in the third quarter.

2ND QUARTER UPDATES:

HALFTIME: MATER DEI 7, ST. JOHN BOSCO 7

St. John Bosco quarterback Pierce Clarkson left the game briefly with a lower body injury, but is back behind center for the Braves.

MATER DEI 7, ST. JOHN BOSCO 7: Pierce Clarkson throws a 45-yard touchdown pass to to Jahlil McClain to tie the game at 7-7 with 10:41 to go in the second quarter.

1ST QUARTER UPDATES:

MATER DEI 7, ST. JOHN BOSCO 0: Elijah Harris throws a 28-yard dime to Marcus Harris to give the Monarchs an early lead. The touchdown pass followed a turnover by St. John Bosco on a bad center-quarterback exchange.

Mater Dei gets the ball first and St. John Bosco comes up with a big third-down stop to thwart the Monarchs' first drive. Still 0-0.

PREGAME UPDATES:

This could be Mater Dei coach Bruce Rollinson's last game:

Here's a look at St. John Bosco coming out of the tunnel at the Rose Bowl: