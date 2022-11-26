ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local group

KINSTON, NC
Greenville Police continue to work to make mall safe after shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Monday, De’Quazious Isaiah Pollard was taken into custody by the Greenville Police Department for his suspected role in the Greenville Mall shooting last Friday. Pollard was charged with two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder and Going Armed to the Terror of the People. Greenville Chief of Police Ted Sauls […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Greenville Police response to Black Friday mall shooting

GREENVILLE, NC
One person injured in Kinston shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was injured in a shooting near the 1200 block of North Independence Street on Monday night, according to the Kinston Police Department. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 8 p.m. Monday night. When they arrived, officers found a male victim suffering from “multiple gunshot wounds.” […]
KINSTON, NC
Victim in fair condition after Monday shooting

On Monday, November 28th, 2022, at approximately 8:00pm, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of a subject that had been shot near the 1200 block of N. Independence St. Kinston, N.C. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from a multiple gunshot wounds. Lenoir County EMS arrived and assisted officers with rendering aid to the victim. The victim was transported to ECU Medical Center where he remains in Fair Condition. At this time, this appears to have been an isolated incident and Kinston Police Detectives are working diligently to identify the perpetrator(s).
KINSTON, NC
Kinston family seeks help after house fire

A Kinston family is asking for help after their house caught fire just before Thanksgiving. On Nov. 22, a kitchen fire quickly spread. Tyquandrea Collins who lived in the house with her family said even though everyone in the home got out safely, there's a lot that can't be replaced.
KINSTON, NC
Two men shot, taken to hospital in incident at Greenville Mall

GREENVILLE, NC
KPD responded to shots fired on W. Vernon on Sunday

On Sunday, November 27th, 2022, at approximately 1:30am, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of shots fired at 1609-B W. Vernon Ave. Kinston, N.C. Upon arrival, officers were met with a large crowd that was present for a party. A short time, later officers located one gunshot victim during a traffic stop on W. Vernon Ave. Kinston, N.C. and a second victim was located at UNC Lenoir. Both victims were suffering from non-life threatening injuries.
KINSTON, NC
Angel Tree Project is collecting donations for military families

GREENVILLE, NC
Jacksonville Police Holiday Shopping Task Force returns

JACKSONVILLE, NC
Greene Central High School student killed in weekend crash

SNOW HILL, NC
ECU hosts research showcase with Defense Alliance of NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University and the Defense Alliance of NC hosted a Science and Technology Forum on Tuesday. The showcase included ECU researchers focused on human performance, biomechanics, neurocognition and more. This research focuses on military and defense. “This could be a springboard for additional efforts, collaborations, partnerships with some of the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Suspect arrested, charged in NC mall shooting that injured two

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect who police said shot two men Friday night inside Greenville Mall has been arrested and is facing charges. De’quazious Isaiah Pollard, 19, of 411 Winslow Pointe Drive in Greenville, has been charged with two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder and Going Armed to the Terror of the People. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Kinston police investigating attempted murder

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times. Kinston Police say they were called about a man being shot near the 1200 block of North Independence Street around 8:00 p.m. Monday. Officers say they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot...
KINSTON, NC
Kinston Mayor and police chief react to string of weekend shootings

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Frustration is one of many feelings throughout Kinston, in the wake of three shootings that happened this past weekend. The first shooting happened Saturday night at 800 Herbert Drive, where police arrested and charged 40-year-old Christopher Gordon with attempted murder after police say he shot a woman.
KINSTON, NC
Motorcyclists ride to raise money for Kinston children’s home

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Close to 500 motorcyclists hit the road on Saturday for the 30th annual Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home Toy Run. Every year, bikers from all over come together and help raise money through a ride. Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home is a place for young people who come from broken and wayward […]
NEW BERN, NC
Victim identified in fatal Craven County hit & run

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - We now know the name of a pedestrian killed in a hit & run last week. The North Carolina Highway Patrol said that Desiree Pitman, 41, of Virginia Beach, was hit and killed last Tuesday night on Highway 17 just south of Highway 55 near Bridgeton in Craven County.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
Extra help needed for local nonprofits on Giving Tuesday

GREENVILLE, NC

