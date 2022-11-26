Read full article on original website
Related
WNCT
103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local group
They call themselves the "Kinston Seniors Dance Club." They've been dancing for decades. 103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local …. They call themselves the "Kinston Seniors Dance Club." They've been dancing for decades. Extra help needed for local nonprofits on Giving …. Tuesday marked another Giving Tuesday, and nonprofits...
Greenville Police continue to work to make mall safe after shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Monday, De’Quazious Isaiah Pollard was taken into custody by the Greenville Police Department for his suspected role in the Greenville Mall shooting last Friday. Pollard was charged with two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder and Going Armed to the Terror of the People. Greenville Chief of Police Ted Sauls […]
WNCT
Greenville Police response to Black Friday mall shooting
On Monday, De’Quazious Isaiah Pollard was taken into custody by the Greenville Police Department for his suspected role in the Greenville Mall shooting last Friday. Greenville Police response to Black Friday mall shooting. On Monday, De’Quazious Isaiah Pollard was taken into custody by the Greenville Police Department for his...
One person injured in Kinston shooting
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was injured in a shooting near the 1200 block of North Independence Street on Monday night, according to the Kinston Police Department. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 8 p.m. Monday night. When they arrived, officers found a male victim suffering from “multiple gunshot wounds.” […]
WNCT
Greenville Mall reopens, victims identified, search for suspect continues
The Greenville Mall reopened Saturday morning after a shooting there Friday night sent two men to the hospital. More details on the shooting have also been released by Greenville Police. WNCT's Sarah Gray Barr spoke with some of those who were in the mall Friday when the shooting happened. Greenville...
neusenews.com
Victim in fair condition after Monday shooting
On Monday, November 28th, 2022, at approximately 8:00pm, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of a subject that had been shot near the 1200 block of N. Independence St. Kinston, N.C. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from a multiple gunshot wounds. Lenoir County EMS arrived and assisted officers with rendering aid to the victim. The victim was transported to ECU Medical Center where he remains in Fair Condition. At this time, this appears to have been an isolated incident and Kinston Police Detectives are working diligently to identify the perpetrator(s).
WNCT
Kinston family seeks help after house fire
A Kinston family is asking for help after their house caught fire just before Thanksgiving. On Nov. 22, a kitchen fire quickly spread. Tyquandrea Collins who lived in the house with her family said even though everyone in the home got out safely, there's a lot that can't be replaced.
WNCT
Two men shot, taken to hospital in incident at Greenville Mall
Greenville police were on the scene after two men were shot inside Greenville Mall on Friday. WNCT's Sarah Gray Barr has more on the shooting and the latest on the investigation. Two men shot, taken to hospital in incident at Greenville …. Greenville police were on the scene after two...
neusenews.com
KPD responded to shots fired on W. Vernon on Sunday
On Sunday, November 27th, 2022, at approximately 1:30am, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of shots fired at 1609-B W. Vernon Ave. Kinston, N.C. Upon arrival, officers were met with a large crowd that was present for a party. A short time, later officers located one gunshot victim during a traffic stop on W. Vernon Ave. Kinston, N.C. and a second victim was located at UNC Lenoir. Both victims were suffering from non-life threatening injuries.
WNCT
Angel Tree Project is collecting donations for military families
The town of Pine Knoll Shores is collecting donations for The Angel Tree Project which helps local military families in need during the holidays. Angel Tree Project is collecting donations for military …. The town of Pine Knoll Shores is collecting donations for The Angel Tree Project which helps local...
WNCT
Jacksonville Police Holiday Shopping Task Force returns
The Jacksonville Police Holiday Shopping Task Force has returned for the holiday season and will continue through Dec. 31. Jacksonville Police Holiday Shopping Task Force returns. The Jacksonville Police Holiday Shopping Task Force has returned for the holiday season and will continue through Dec. 31. Extra help needed for local...
WNCT
Greene Central High School student killed in weekend crash
Greene Central High School in Snow Hill is mourning the loss of one of their students. Greene Central High School student killed in weekend …. Greene Central High School in Snow Hill is mourning the loss of one of their students. Extra help needed for local nonprofits on Giving …
ECU hosts research showcase with Defense Alliance of NC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University and the Defense Alliance of NC hosted a Science and Technology Forum on Tuesday. The showcase included ECU researchers focused on human performance, biomechanics, neurocognition and more. This research focuses on military and defense. “This could be a springboard for additional efforts, collaborations, partnerships with some of the […]
Suspect arrested, charged in NC mall shooting that injured two
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect who police said shot two men Friday night inside Greenville Mall has been arrested and is facing charges. De’quazious Isaiah Pollard, 19, of 411 Winslow Pointe Drive in Greenville, has been charged with two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder and Going Armed to the Terror of the People. […]
WITN
Kinston police investigating attempted murder
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times. Kinston Police say they were called about a man being shot near the 1200 block of North Independence Street around 8:00 p.m. Monday. Officers say they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot...
WITN
Kinston Mayor and police chief react to string of weekend shootings
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Frustration is one of many feelings throughout Kinston, in the wake of three shootings that happened this past weekend. The first shooting happened Saturday night at 800 Herbert Drive, where police arrested and charged 40-year-old Christopher Gordon with attempted murder after police say he shot a woman.
WITN
Highway Patrol: Greenville man, juvenile injured in late night car crash
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were hurt in a car crash in Goldsboro after crashing into a utility pole. WRAL reports that a State Highway Patrol trooper tried to make a traffic stop for someone speeding on Central Heights Avenue in Goldsboro. The State Highway Patrol said Marcus Laquan...
Motorcyclists ride to raise money for Kinston children’s home
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Close to 500 motorcyclists hit the road on Saturday for the 30th annual Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home Toy Run. Every year, bikers from all over come together and help raise money through a ride. Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home is a place for young people who come from broken and wayward […]
WITN
Victim identified in fatal Craven County hit & run
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - We now know the name of a pedestrian killed in a hit & run last week. The North Carolina Highway Patrol said that Desiree Pitman, 41, of Virginia Beach, was hit and killed last Tuesday night on Highway 17 just south of Highway 55 near Bridgeton in Craven County.
WNCT
Extra help needed for local nonprofits on Giving Tuesday
Tuesday marked another Giving Tuesday, and nonprofits across the country are hoping to get donations to continue helping their communities. Extra help needed for local nonprofits on Giving …. Tuesday marked another Giving Tuesday, and nonprofits across the country are hoping to get donations to continue helping their communities. Morehead...
Comments / 0