On Monday, November 28th, 2022, at approximately 8:00pm, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of a subject that had been shot near the 1200 block of N. Independence St. Kinston, N.C. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from a multiple gunshot wounds. Lenoir County EMS arrived and assisted officers with rendering aid to the victim. The victim was transported to ECU Medical Center where he remains in Fair Condition. At this time, this appears to have been an isolated incident and Kinston Police Detectives are working diligently to identify the perpetrator(s).

KINSTON, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO