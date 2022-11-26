Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Discover South Bend's Hidden Gem (and It's Close to Notre Dame)Rebekah BartonSouth Bend, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Make Your Christmas Card Photos Pop With an Unexpected LocationRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Related
Fox 59
Indy restaurant scene: These 5 spots are expanding
INDIANAPOLIS — Five popular restaurants or bars in Central Indiana have announced plans to expand or open additional locations. Our resident foodie, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, stopped by Tuesday with all the details, including what changes to expect and where new locations will pop up. Gallery Pastry Shop...
Circle of Lights through the years | 2022 marks 60th anniversary
INDIANAPOLIS — In Indianapolis, the Friday after Thanksgiving marks the official kickoff to the Christmas season. The towering Soldiers and Sailors Monument is beautifully lit with tens of thousands of people enjoying every moment of it. Hoosiers have been gathering in downtown Indianapolis for the occasion for a long time.
wrtv.com
Christkindlmarkt at The Athenaeum opens in Downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — The holiday season is in full swing, and the Athenaeum Foundation is celebrating by hosting its first Christkindlmarkt. More than a dozen vendors will be selling holiday-specific items, local memorabilia, gifts and more. If you need a break from shopping, there will also be food and drink...
Parents of 'micro-preemie' thankful for life-changing 2nd opinion at Riley
INDIANAPOLIS — The Novak-Breyt family will forever be grateful for their son's remarkable second chance at life, thanks to a second opinion at Riley Children's Hospital. They are now part of Riley Children's Foundation year-end campaign, sharing their story to highlight how generous donations are helping fund the life-changing care they and so many other grateful families receive.
readthereporter.com
Center for the Performing Arts expands venue rental operations
Under new vice president, special events staff grows to meet demand. The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel has made several personnel moves as it expands its special events and venue rental operations. In addition to its three performance venues – the Palladium, the Tarkington, and the Studio Theater...
WISH-TV
How to prepare for cold relocation
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Most people avoid moving this time of year because winter weather can be unpredictable, but some people still have to do it. However, local experts say preparation is essential to make a winter move go smoothly. Atlast Vanlines, a moving agency headquartered in Evansville, found that...
Kokomo police looking for trio of Black Friday wallet thieves
INDIANAPOLIS — Kokomo police are looking for a trio of thieves for allegedly swiping wallets right out of purses without Black Friday shoppers even noticing. Police believe a man and two women worked together to steal from shoppers at big box stores in Kokomo. Charleen Freeman put her purse...
WISH-TV
Investment of $20 million coming to West Washington Street
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis government will invest $20 million to improve infrastructure on the city’s west side. The Department of Public Works and and Mayor Joe Hogsett announced the project Monday. The money will go to improve West Washington Street between Holt Road and Lynhurst Drive. The project...
West Washington Street infrastructure proposal undergoing changes
INDIANAPOLIS — Major changes have been proposed in a project to improve road conditions on Indy's west side. Mayor Joe Hogsett said the city will invest $20 million in the infrastructure along West Washington Street near Lynhurst Drive. The overall goal is easier daily life on the west side....
The Indiana Rail Road’s Santa Train is Coming to Bargersville
The Indiana Rail Road is rolling its vintage red Santa Train into towns across Indiana again for its 32nd year, and Bargersville’s Santa Train stop is one you don’t want to miss! The town in Johnson County south of Indy is Santa’s first stop on Friday, December 2, and will include fun treats, live reindeer, a Christmas Market, and more.
WTHR
Mrs. Brinker: Selecting your teacher's gift
GREENWOOD, Ind. — The holiday season is upon us, and while you look for those special gifts for loved ones and friends, teachers are often on that list as well. But finding the perfect gift for your child's teacher can sometimes be difficult. WTHR Education Expert, Jennifer Brinker from Greenwood Middle School, broke down for us on 13Sunrise some of the best gifts you can give your teacher.
Pedestrian killed in crash at Kitley and Washington on Indianapolis' east side
A pedestrian died after being struck by a driver early Monday on the city's east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Trash truck hits east Indianapolis rail overpass, catches fire
INDIANAPOLIS — East New York Street was shut down at LaSalle Street on the east side of Indianapolis during Monday morning's rush hour after a trash truck hit a railroad overpass and caught fire. According to IMPD, the Republic trash truck hit the concrete bridge shortly before 8 a.m....
rejournals.com
Marcus & Millichap closes $5.5 million shopping center sale in Indiana
PGP Bloomington 1, LLC and PGP Bloomington 2, LLC paid $5.5 million for the Richland Plaza Shopping Center at 4602 and 4657 W. Richland Plaza Drive in Bloomington, Indiana. Marcus & Millichap senior vice president Jordan Klink was retained as the exclusive advisor to market the property for sale on behalf of the seller, Richland Plaza, LLC. Klink also sourced the buyer.
Car collides with holiday-themed train in Cicero
CICERO, Ind. — A car and a holiday-themed train collided Friday night in Hamilton County. It happened around 8 p.m. at a railroad crossing along West Brinton Street in Cicero. Authorities told 13News the train gives holiday rides this time of year. A Cicero Fire Department spokesperson said two...
Amtrak train involved in deadly crash near Rushville
ARLINGTON, Ind. — Two people are dead after a weekend crash in Rush County. The Rush County Sheriff's Department said they received a call around 2 a.m. Sunday about a crash involving an SUV and an Amtrak passenger train in Arlington, Indiana. Police said William B. Sanders II, 24,...
cbs4indy.com
Tracking severe storm chances in Indiana tonight
INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are starting off this morning chilly and dry. Today will be the warmest day of the week as we continue to ride the temperature rollercoaster into the end of the week. Warm and windy Tuesday. As we continue into your Tuesday,...
WLTX.com
Police renew effort to identify remains of at least 17 victims found at Westfield, Indiana property in 1996
WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is asking for a renewed effort to identify the remains of more than a dozen people found in Westfield 26 years ago. In 1996, deputies from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office searched the grounds of Fox Hollow Farm, located near 156th Street and U.S. 31.
WTHR
Queen of Free: Cyber Monday guide
INDIANAPOLIS — If you plan to be shopping on Cyber Monday, Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, offers strategies to save money and stay safe online. In her weekly blog, Lowe offered some tricks to add even more savings to the cyber deals available on Monday by using coupon codes.
indyschild.com
5 Reasons to Shop at BJ’s Wholesale Club in Noblesville (If you haven’t already)
If you haven’t heard, BJ’s Wholesale Club is now open in Noblesville! BJ’s has many locations on the east coast, and I’ve heard great things about the membership-only wholesale club where you can buy groceries, electronics, clothing, apparel, home essentials, and so many other products at a great value. That’s why I’m so excited that BJ’s has finally made it to the great state of Indiana, where I could finally step inside the club and shop myself.
Comments / 0