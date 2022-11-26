ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Fox 59

Indy restaurant scene: These 5 spots are expanding

INDIANAPOLIS — Five popular restaurants or bars in Central Indiana have announced plans to expand or open additional locations. Our resident foodie, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, stopped by Tuesday with all the details, including what changes to expect and where new locations will pop up. Gallery Pastry Shop...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Circle of Lights through the years | 2022 marks 60th anniversary

INDIANAPOLIS — In Indianapolis, the Friday after Thanksgiving marks the official kickoff to the Christmas season. The towering Soldiers and Sailors Monument is beautifully lit with tens of thousands of people enjoying every moment of it. Hoosiers have been gathering in downtown Indianapolis for the occasion for a long time.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Christkindlmarkt at The Athenaeum opens in Downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The holiday season is in full swing, and the Athenaeum Foundation is celebrating by hosting its first Christkindlmarkt. More than a dozen vendors will be selling holiday-specific items, local memorabilia, gifts and more. If you need a break from shopping, there will also be food and drink...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Parents of 'micro-preemie' thankful for life-changing 2nd opinion at Riley

INDIANAPOLIS — The Novak-Breyt family will forever be grateful for their son's remarkable second chance at life, thanks to a second opinion at Riley Children's Hospital. They are now part of Riley Children's Foundation year-end campaign, sharing their story to highlight how generous donations are helping fund the life-changing care they and so many other grateful families receive.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Center for the Performing Arts expands venue rental operations

Under new vice president, special events staff grows to meet demand. The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel has made several personnel moves as it expands its special events and venue rental operations. In addition to its three performance venues – the Palladium, the Tarkington, and the Studio Theater...
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

How to prepare for cold relocation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Most people avoid moving this time of year because winter weather can be unpredictable, but some people still have to do it. However, local experts say preparation is essential to make a winter move go smoothly. Atlast Vanlines, a moving agency headquartered in Evansville, found that...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Investment of $20 million coming to West Washington Street

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis government will invest $20 million to improve infrastructure on the city’s west side. The Department of Public Works and and Mayor Joe Hogsett announced the project Monday. The money will go to improve West Washington Street between Holt Road and Lynhurst Drive. The project...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Mrs. Brinker: Selecting your teacher's gift

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The holiday season is upon us, and while you look for those special gifts for loved ones and friends, teachers are often on that list as well. But finding the perfect gift for your child's teacher can sometimes be difficult. WTHR Education Expert, Jennifer Brinker from Greenwood Middle School, broke down for us on 13Sunrise some of the best gifts you can give your teacher.
GREENWOOD, IN
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap closes $5.5 million shopping center sale in Indiana

PGP Bloomington 1, LLC and PGP Bloomington 2, LLC paid $5.5 million for the Richland Plaza Shopping Center at 4602 and 4657 W. Richland Plaza Drive in Bloomington, Indiana. Marcus & Millichap senior vice president Jordan Klink was retained as the exclusive advisor to market the property for sale on behalf of the seller, Richland Plaza, LLC. Klink also sourced the buyer.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Car collides with holiday-themed train in Cicero

CICERO, Ind. — A car and a holiday-themed train collided Friday night in Hamilton County. It happened around 8 p.m. at a railroad crossing along West Brinton Street in Cicero. Authorities told 13News the train gives holiday rides this time of year. A Cicero Fire Department spokesperson said two...
CICERO, IN
WTHR

Amtrak train involved in deadly crash near Rushville

ARLINGTON, Ind. — Two people are dead after a weekend crash in Rush County. The Rush County Sheriff's Department said they received a call around 2 a.m. Sunday about a crash involving an SUV and an Amtrak passenger train in Arlington, Indiana. Police said William B. Sanders II, 24,...
RUSH COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Tracking severe storm chances in Indiana tonight

INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are starting off this morning chilly and dry. Today will be the warmest day of the week as we continue to ride the temperature rollercoaster into the end of the week. Warm and windy Tuesday. As we continue into your Tuesday,...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Queen of Free: Cyber Monday guide

INDIANAPOLIS — If you plan to be shopping on Cyber Monday, Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, offers strategies to save money and stay safe online. In her weekly blog, Lowe offered some tricks to add even more savings to the cyber deals available on Monday by using coupon codes.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

5 Reasons to Shop at BJ’s Wholesale Club in Noblesville (If you haven’t already)

If you haven’t heard, BJ’s Wholesale Club is now open in Noblesville! BJ’s has many locations on the east coast, and I’ve heard great things about the membership-only wholesale club where you can buy groceries, electronics, clothing, apparel, home essentials, and so many other products at a great value. That’s why I’m so excited that BJ’s has finally made it to the great state of Indiana, where I could finally step inside the club and shop myself.
NOBLESVILLE, IN

