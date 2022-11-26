Recognizing the adjustment period and successfully managing it is a very important part of helping your newly adopted shelter dog to become a pet. Remember, becoming a house pet can involve a very dramatic change for your dog. This can be stressful. The adjustment period could take up to several weeks or may last only a few days. Some dogs can exhibit stress symptoms such as whining, pacing, reluctance to eat and housebreaking accidents. Your patience during this period will help to alleviate much of the stress that your dog is experiencing.

