'We're still figuring ourselves out': Golden details need for improvement
Following a 29-point loss at the hands of West Virginia, the Florida men’s basketball team, dejected and temporarily fatigued, quickly boarded a cross-country flight and returned to Gainesville in the early hours of the morning. There was little time for discussion in the immediate aftermath of the 1-2 finish...
Gibbons, Verse, and Robinson lead FSU players that make All-ACC squads
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced their All-ACC squads on Tuesday. The All-ACC teams were chosen by a voting panel of 51 media members and each of the league’s 14 head coaches for a total of 65 voters. Three points were awarded for each first-team vote, two points for each second-team vote, and one point for each third-team selection.
FSU Football moves up to No. 13 in the updated College Football Playoff rankings
Florida State moved up from No. 16 to No. 13 in the updated College Football Playoff rankings, which were released on Tuesday evening. Tonight's release marked the rankings that are released before next week's final rankings. FSU finished the regular season with a 9-3 record, including a 5-3 mark against...
Winston Wright announces that he'll return to FSU in 2023
Winston Wright is returning to Florida State for the 2023 season, he announced on social media Monday morning. The transfer receiver missed the entire 2022 regular season with a leg injury that he suffered in an offseason car accident, derailing his plans to play one season at FSU and then go pro.
Pregame Notes: FSU Men's Basketball hosts Purdue on Wednesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State hosts No. 5 Purdue on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. The game between the Seminoles (1-7, 0-0 ACC) and the Boilermakers (6-0, 0-0 B1G) is part of the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The 2022 ACC/B1G Challenge marks the final time that the two conferences will hold the in-season event.
FSU Football Bowl Projections Tracker after regular season finale: Where will the Seminoles go bowling?
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 9-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 16 in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings. The Seminoles likely trend up in this week's release after another upset-laden weekend in college football.
