David
3d ago
No worries! Those cameras that issue 100 dollar tickets for going 11 over will get ‘em!
18
Obee
3d ago
These road rage shootings are happening more and more. it's truly scary now
20
asc810
3d ago
this is happening throughout the United States, DC, MD, and VA aren't the only ones
11
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Washington D.C. named one of the best cities in America to be car-freeEllen EastwoodWashington, DC
MCPS closes schools on Monday as power outage affects thousands of MoCo residents after Gaithersburg plane crashHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Maryland loses $350,000 SmartRoof expansion project w/400 jobs to VirginiaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
Why Activists Are Taking Action for Climate Change.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Deputies shoot, kill man accused of stabbing father to death in Frederick
FREDERICK, Md. — A father is dead and a mother is hospitalized after a stabbing in Frederick, Maryland early Tuesday. Deputies arriving at the scene shot and killed the suspect, the son of the victims, whom officials claim was armed. The Frederick County Sheriff's Office claims deputies were called...
Two Pedestrians In Nearby DMV Counties Killed In Separate Crashes Hours Apart: Police
Two pedestrians were killed in the DMV area overnight as police investigate a pair of separate fatal crashes in Fairfax and Prince George’s County that happened within hours of each other. First, in Maryland, officers from the Prince George's County Police Department responded shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Monday,...
DC Police say shooting inside Third Street Tunnel linked to road rage incident
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Gunshots rang out inside the Third Street Tunnel Friday night in Washington, D.C. Now, detectives with the D.C. Metro Police Department said the shooting could be tied to a road rage incident. According to police, a woman was shot inside the tunnel at around 8:56 pm on Friday. Officers arrived to the area of 600 E Street SW to find a woman shot in the leg. The DC Metro Police Department said the woman was conscious when they arrived. She was rushed to the hospital and was treated for her injury. The woman was struck by a The post DC Police say shooting inside Third Street Tunnel linked to road rage incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman Fatally Struck While Removing Dangerous Debris From Roadway ID'd
Police have identified the woman killed in a collision in Prince George's County, authorities announce. Katelin Rodriguez, 27, was pronounced dead on the scene after the collision that occurred around 8:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 28 in the area of Indian Head Highway and Livingston Road, according to Prince George's County police.
Teen taken into custody after being found sleeping with AR-15-style rifle in Hyattsville home
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A 15-year-old boy who was caught sleeping with an AR-15-style rifle was taken into custody in Hyattsville, Maryland, Sunday, Hyattsville Police Department said. Hyattsville Police Communications received a call from a home for an armed person just after 8 p.m. on Nov. 27. Officers found the...
NBC Washington
Woman Arrested After Arson Fire Leaves 2 Hurt, 13 Displaced in Landover Hills
Residents of a Maryland apartment complex were shaken from their slumber Sunday night and awakened to a nightmare. Prince George’s County fire crews responded to a 4-story garden apartment building in the 4000 block of Warner Avenue in the Landover Hills area when the structure went up in smoke.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Attempted Robbery at Wheaton Metro; Surveillance Video Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Investigative Section are investigating the attempt robbery of a person that occurred on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the Wheaton Metro Bus Bay in the 11100 block of Georgia Ave. Detectives have released surveillance video of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him. At approximately 10:35 p.m., officers responded to the location for the report of an attempt robbery that just occurred.
Man arrested for shooting that left one person injured in Arlington County
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. — A 40-year-old has been arrested after a shooting left a man hospitalized in Arlington County early Sunday, police said. Officers with the Arlington County Police Department arrived at Virginia Hospital Center, around 1:50 a.m., after a report of a man arriving to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound. He was treated for serious but not life threatening injuries. He remains in stable condition in the hospital.
WUSA
2 people shot in car in Stafford County, Virginia
Police are working several active crime scenes as a result of a shooting. U.S. 1 were closed in both directions at Potomac Creek.
WTHR
Bus shot, police search for car involved in Saturday DC road rage
WASHINGTON — A Metrobus was traveling along the M6 route in D.C. around 1 p.m. Saturday when a regular drive took a turn for the worst: gunfire struck the bus in a bout of road rage involving a nearby driver. Metro Transit Police responded to the area, near Southern...
Man stabbed in attempted robbery in Annapolis, police say
BALTIMORE -- A man was airlifted to the hospital after he was stabbed Thursday during an attempted robbery in Annapolis, police said. Officers responded at 3:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Obery Court, where they found the man bleeding from the upper torso, according to Annapolis Police. He was then airlifted to an area trauma center. The victim told officers that he was stabbed by someone trying to rob him. His condition is currently unknown. Police said the suspect left before officers arrived. Anyone with information is asked to contact Annapolis Police.
Argument Leads To Shooting In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot yesterday afternoon in Northwest D.C. This incident happened on the 6300 Block of Georgia Avenue. Shortly after 1 pm, the suspect and victim were involved in an argument. After displaying a firearm, the suspect shot the victim. The suspect and a person of interest left the scene in a vehicle. As a result of the shooting, the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A nearby surveillance camera captured the person of interest. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT The post Argument Leads To Shooting In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WTOP
Teen in custody after allegedly bringing gun, bullets to Md. school
A high schooler in Prince George’s County, Maryland, is being charged as an adult after he allegedly brought a gun and ammunition to school. The Prince George’s County police said a student alerted security at Frederick Douglass High School that the 16-year-old suspect had been showing off the weapon while on a school bus Monday morning.
Bay Net
Police Investigating Burglary-To-Motor-Vehicle In Ace Hardware Store Parking Lot
CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at 3:40 pm, the suspect entered a vehicle in the parking lot of the Ace Hardware in Charlotte Hall and stole cash.
Bay Net
Juvenile Charged In Connection With Assault In Indian Head
INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On November 28 at 8:20 a.m., patrol officers responded to the area of Jameson Court in Indian Head for the report of a juvenile male who was armed with a gun and chasing another juvenile. When officers arrived, they located the suspect standing near a...
Search for suspect after homicide in Southeast
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 19-year-old was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. in the early hours of Sunday. Police said they were first called to the 4300 block of Wheeler Road around 12:44 a.m. after gunshots were reported. They found Corey Riggins Jr. of Southeast who had been shot, and first responders took […]
arlnow.com
Suspect eludes police after reported carjacking in Virginia Square
(Updated at 4:15 p.m.) The brief pursuit of a carjacking suspect in Arlington ended the way many police pursuits do: on a bridge over the Potomac. The driver of an Audi station wagon was carjacked just before 11 a.m. Sunday near the Staples store in Virginia Square, according to scanner traffic. Later, the stolen vehicle was spotted by an Arlington officer on eastbound Washington Blvd near Columbia Pike, but was able to speed down I-395 and cross the 14th Street Bridge into D.C., after which the chase was called off.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Hotel Death on Monday Afternoon
A person was found dead in a hotel room at Hampton Inn and Suites on North Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg at approximately 12:20pm on Monday afternoon. Montgomery County Police is conducting a standard death investigation and as of now, no foul play is suspected, per our public safety reporter Cordell Pugh.
Prince William Police looking for armed carjacking suspects
It was determined that a 33-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were sitting in a stopped car at the intersection when two unknown men approached and ordered them to get out. The two men then did the same thing to another driver before driving away in the second car.
fox5dc.com
Woman shot during possible road rage incident inside 395 tunnel in Southwest, DC
WASHINGTON - A woman is recovering after being shot during an alleged road rage incident in the 395 tunnel In Southwest, D.C. Metropolitan Police say the incident happened on Friday night in a southbound tunnel of 395, near the 600 block of E Street. According to a preliminary investigation, the...
