Washington, DC

David
3d ago

No worries! Those cameras that issue 100 dollar tickets for going 11 over will get ‘em!

18
Obee
3d ago

These road rage shootings are happening more and more. it's truly scary now

20
asc810
3d ago

this is happening throughout the United States, DC, MD, and VA aren't the only ones

11
 

Shore News Network

DC Police say shooting inside Third Street Tunnel linked to road rage incident

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Gunshots rang out inside the Third Street Tunnel Friday night in Washington, D.C. Now, detectives with the D.C. Metro Police Department said the shooting could be tied to a road rage incident. According to police, a woman was shot inside the tunnel at around 8:56 pm on Friday. Officers arrived to the area of 600 E Street SW to find a woman shot in the leg. The DC Metro Police Department said the woman was conscious when they arrived. She was rushed to the hospital and was treated for her injury. The woman was struck by a The post DC Police say shooting inside Third Street Tunnel linked to road rage incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Police Investigating Attempted Robbery at Wheaton Metro; Surveillance Video Released

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Investigative Section are investigating the attempt robbery of a person that occurred on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the Wheaton Metro Bus Bay in the 11100 block of Georgia Ave. Detectives have released surveillance video of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him. At approximately 10:35 p.m., officers responded to the location for the report of an attempt robbery that just occurred.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Man arrested for shooting that left one person injured in Arlington County

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. — A 40-year-old has been arrested after a shooting left a man hospitalized in Arlington County early Sunday, police said. Officers with the Arlington County Police Department arrived at Virginia Hospital Center, around 1:50 a.m., after a report of a man arriving to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound. He was treated for serious but not life threatening injuries. He remains in stable condition in the hospital.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
CBS Baltimore

Man stabbed in attempted robbery in Annapolis, police say

BALTIMORE -- A man was airlifted to the hospital after he was stabbed Thursday during an attempted robbery in Annapolis, police said. Officers responded at 3:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Obery Court, where they found the man bleeding from the upper torso, according to Annapolis Police. He was then airlifted to an area trauma center. The victim told officers that he was stabbed by someone trying to rob him. His condition is currently unknown. Police said the suspect left before officers arrived. Anyone with information is asked to contact Annapolis Police. 
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Shore News Network

Argument Leads To Shooting In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot yesterday afternoon in Northwest D.C. This incident happened on the 6300 Block of Georgia Avenue. Shortly after 1 pm, the suspect and victim were involved in an argument. After displaying a firearm, the suspect shot the victim. The suspect and a person of interest left the scene in a vehicle. As a result of the shooting, the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A nearby surveillance camera captured the person of interest. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT The post Argument Leads To Shooting In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Juvenile Charged In Connection With Assault In Indian Head

INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On November 28 at 8:20 a.m., patrol officers responded to the area of Jameson Court in Indian Head for the report of a juvenile male who was armed with a gun and chasing another juvenile. When officers arrived, they located the suspect standing near a...
INDIAN HEAD, MD
DC News Now

Search for suspect after homicide in Southeast

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 19-year-old was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. in the early hours of Sunday. Police said they were first called to the 4300 block of Wheeler Road around 12:44 a.m. after gunshots were reported. They found Corey Riggins Jr. of Southeast who had been shot, and first responders took […]
WASHINGTON, DC
arlnow.com

Suspect eludes police after reported carjacking in Virginia Square

(Updated at 4:15 p.m.) The brief pursuit of a carjacking suspect in Arlington ended the way many police pursuits do: on a bridge over the Potomac. The driver of an Audi station wagon was carjacked just before 11 a.m. Sunday near the Staples store in Virginia Square, according to scanner traffic. Later, the stolen vehicle was spotted by an Arlington officer on eastbound Washington Blvd near Columbia Pike, but was able to speed down I-395 and cross the 14th Street Bridge into D.C., after which the chase was called off.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Police Investigating Hotel Death on Monday Afternoon

A person was found dead in a hotel room at Hampton Inn and Suites on North Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg at approximately 12:20pm on Monday afternoon. Montgomery County Police is conducting a standard death investigation and as of now, no foul play is suspected, per our public safety reporter Cordell Pugh.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
