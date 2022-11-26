ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

fresyes.com

POLL: The Best Taco Places in Fresno

Fresno loves it’s Tacos. Heck, we have a whole section of the site dedicated to just Tacos. But who in Fresno serves up the best Tacos?. We looked at yelp and will mention their highest rated below but we’re more interested in what our FresYes community thinks. The...
FRESNO, CA
restaurantclicks.com

New Year’s Eve Events & Parties in Fresno

The year may be coming to an end, but the fun is only just beginning here in Fresno. One thing this city knows how to do is party, especially on New Year’s Eve. If you’re planning a trip to Fresno for the holidays, or even if you already live here, you may be wondering where to go on New Year’s Eve for a good time, and I think I can help with that.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Lockdowns lifted after unconfirmed report of man with a rifle in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department says two schools near Jensen and Armstrong were locked down Tuesday morning after a report of a man with a rife. The call came in shortly after 11:30 a.m. and both Sequoia Elementary School and Sanger West High School were placed on lockdown as a precaution.
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Man On The Run, Wanted For Attempted Murder In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help in finding a man accused of attempted murder. Jose Luis Huitron, police say is a known gang member who was released from prison back in June of this year but has not checked in with parole since that day.
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Downtown Kiwanians mark 100 years with new Visalia mural

VISALIA – With a new century came a new mural, as one of Visalia’s Kiwanis clubs celebrated its birthday with a gift that will be visible for all residents to enjoy. On Nov. 22, the Downtown Visalia Kiwanis Club commemorated its 100th year anniversary by donating a mural that will be painted on the Visalia Senior Center exterior wall facing 310 N. Locust St. at the corner of Oak Avenue. The Downtown Visalia Kiwanis Club celebrated its century milestone at 210 Cafe, with guest speaker and local historian Terry Ommen giving a snapshot of the Kiwanis club’s history.
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Drive by shooting left 3 wounded in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — A drive-by shooting in Hanford left 3 people wounded on Saturday night. It happened in the 9500 block of Garden Drive. Kings County Sheriffs say two of the people shot had wounds that didn’t appear to be life-threatening. Deputies say the third person is...
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Lockdown lifted at 2 Fresno schools after shots fired report

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two schools in Fresno which were placed on lockdown after reports of shots being fired in the area Tuesday morning are now no longer under police surveillance, according to the Fresno Police Department. Both Sequoia Elementary and Sanger West School near Armstrong and Jensen avenues received calls around 11:30 a.m. for […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Drivers Cited, Vehicles Impounded Following Illegal Street Racing In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — Several drivers were cited and had their vehicles impounded Saturday night after police say they were caught driving recklessly and partaking in illegal street racing in Fresno. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers were called around 11 p.m. after learning that several drivers were...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

A local non-profit wants your help on Giving Tuesday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Giving Tuesday is the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving, described as “a movement that unleashes the power of radical generosity around the world.” One of the Fresno-based groups hoping to benefit from Giving Tuesday is the Fresno Mission. Officials there are hoping to raise $40,000 on Tuesday to help those in the […]
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Tigers roar: Lemoore wins Division II Championship in shootout over Cavaliers

Something had to give on Nov. 25 when No. 1 seed Central Valley Christian Cavaliers and No. 3 seed Lemoore High Tigers met for the CIF Central Section Division II Championship in Visalia. Entering the game, the Cavaliers had one of the best defenses in the section, allowing only 13 points in 12 games, while the Tigers offense averaged 47 points per game.
LEMOORE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Prison gang associates plead guilty to drug trafficking in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Ten people associated with the Nuestra Familia prison gang pleaded guilty to drug trafficking in Kings and Tulare counties, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday. The investigation began in 2019 with Operation Red Reaper, when federal and local law enforcement agencies targeted criminal activities by the Nuestra Familia Prison Gang […]
KINGS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Visalia DUI crash sends kids to hospital, CHP says

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A four-car collision Friday night involving a DUI driver left drivers and their child passengers with moderate to major injuries in Visalia, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP says they responded to a multi-vehicle crash around 11:00 p.m. on State Route 198 and State Route 65. Upon investigation, officials determined […]
VISALIA, CA

