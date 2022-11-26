Read full article on original website
fresyes.com
POLL: The Best Taco Places in Fresno
Fresno loves it’s Tacos. Heck, we have a whole section of the site dedicated to just Tacos. But who in Fresno serves up the best Tacos?. We looked at yelp and will mention their highest rated below but we’re more interested in what our FresYes community thinks. The...
restaurantclicks.com
New Year’s Eve Events & Parties in Fresno
The year may be coming to an end, but the fun is only just beginning here in Fresno. One thing this city knows how to do is party, especially on New Year’s Eve. If you’re planning a trip to Fresno for the holidays, or even if you already live here, you may be wondering where to go on New Year’s Eve for a good time, and I think I can help with that.
KMPH.com
Lockdowns lifted after unconfirmed report of man with a rifle in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department says two schools near Jensen and Armstrong were locked down Tuesday morning after a report of a man with a rife. The call came in shortly after 11:30 a.m. and both Sequoia Elementary School and Sanger West High School were placed on lockdown as a precaution.
KMJ
Man On The Run, Wanted For Attempted Murder In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help in finding a man accused of attempted murder. Jose Luis Huitron, police say is a known gang member who was released from prison back in June of this year but has not checked in with parole since that day.
Lemoore, Mendota find out matchups for state regional bowl games
(KSEE/KGPE) – On Friday night, the Lemoore Tigers and the Mendota Aztecs were two of six teams in the Central Section to win championships in high school football. Both teams held up their winners plaques for their respective divisions, celebrated their victories and, as of Sunday afternoon, were back to work preparing for their state […]
thesungazette.com
Downtown Kiwanians mark 100 years with new Visalia mural
VISALIA – With a new century came a new mural, as one of Visalia’s Kiwanis clubs celebrated its birthday with a gift that will be visible for all residents to enjoy. On Nov. 22, the Downtown Visalia Kiwanis Club commemorated its 100th year anniversary by donating a mural that will be painted on the Visalia Senior Center exterior wall facing 310 N. Locust St. at the corner of Oak Avenue. The Downtown Visalia Kiwanis Club celebrated its century milestone at 210 Cafe, with guest speaker and local historian Terry Ommen giving a snapshot of the Kiwanis club’s history.
KMPH.com
Suspect wanted after man found stabbed multiple times in southwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital Monday following a stabbing in Southwest Fresno. According to Fresno Police, officers were called to a home in the 2900 block of South Clara around 1 p.m. after learning that a fight had broken out. When officers arrived,...
KMPH.com
Drive by shooting left 3 wounded in Hanford
HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — A drive-by shooting in Hanford left 3 people wounded on Saturday night. It happened in the 9500 block of Garden Drive. Kings County Sheriffs say two of the people shot had wounds that didn’t appear to be life-threatening. Deputies say the third person is...
Lockdown lifted at 2 Fresno schools after shots fired report
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two schools in Fresno which were placed on lockdown after reports of shots being fired in the area Tuesday morning are now no longer under police surveillance, according to the Fresno Police Department. Both Sequoia Elementary and Sanger West School near Armstrong and Jensen avenues received calls around 11:30 a.m. for […]
KMJ
Drivers Cited, Vehicles Impounded Following Illegal Street Racing In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — Several drivers were cited and had their vehicles impounded Saturday night after police say they were caught driving recklessly and partaking in illegal street racing in Fresno. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers were called around 11 p.m. after learning that several drivers were...
Dog returns home, 86-year-old owner still missing from Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An 86-year-old Fresno man remains missing days after the dog he was walking returned home without him. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, 86-year-old Ulysses Carr was last seen around 8:00 a.m. on Friday near the 3500 block of West Muscat Ave. in Fresno. His dog returned home the next […]
A local non-profit wants your help on Giving Tuesday
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Giving Tuesday is the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving, described as “a movement that unleashes the power of radical generosity around the world.” One of the Fresno-based groups hoping to benefit from Giving Tuesday is the Fresno Mission. Officials there are hoping to raise $40,000 on Tuesday to help those in the […]
TikTok star returns home to the Central Valley for Thanksgiving
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hanford native Leo Gonzalez’s punchlines do not seem to miss a beat with his 2.7 million followers on TikTok. Gonzalez was born and raised in Hanford and moved out of the Central Valley in 2019. He now lives in Los Angeles. Growing up he enjoyed watching George Lopez, Will Smith, and […]
Hanford Sentinel
Tigers roar: Lemoore wins Division II Championship in shootout over Cavaliers
Something had to give on Nov. 25 when No. 1 seed Central Valley Christian Cavaliers and No. 3 seed Lemoore High Tigers met for the CIF Central Section Division II Championship in Visalia. Entering the game, the Cavaliers had one of the best defenses in the section, allowing only 13 points in 12 games, while the Tigers offense averaged 47 points per game.
AOL Corp
Sale closed in Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County: $737,500 for a single-family residence
The spacious property located in the 5900 block of West Modoc Avenue in Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County was sold on Nov. 16, 2022. The $737,500 purchase price works out to $250 per square foot. The house built in 2006 has an interior space of 2,950 square feet. The house is situated on a 0.3-acre lot.
DOJ: Prison gang associates plead guilty to drug trafficking in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Ten people associated with the Nuestra Familia prison gang pleaded guilty to drug trafficking in Kings and Tulare counties, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday. The investigation began in 2019 with Operation Red Reaper, when federal and local law enforcement agencies targeted criminal activities by the Nuestra Familia Prison Gang […]
AOL Corp
See the increase in real estate prices in Hanford, Lemoore, Kings County the week of Nov. 13
The median price per square foot for a home in Hanford, Lemoore, Kings County increased in the last week to $222. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Hanford, Lemoore, Kings County was $198. The most expensive community in Kings County is Sanger,...
Jack’s Gas in Orosi selling for $2.99/gallon through the weekend
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Can you remember the last time you saw gas selling for $2.99/gallon in California? Well, on Thanksgiving, the Sinclair gas station and Jack’s Liquor on Road 128 in Orosi made a special deal for customers to celebrate the season of giving. One customer, Maya, said she and her whole family […]
Visalia DUI crash sends kids to hospital, CHP says
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A four-car collision Friday night involving a DUI driver left drivers and their child passengers with moderate to major injuries in Visalia, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP says they responded to a multi-vehicle crash around 11:00 p.m. on State Route 198 and State Route 65. Upon investigation, officials determined […]
Package theft is rising in the Central Valley, here is how to avoid it
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – If you haven’t fallen victim yourself, you’ve probably seen surveillance videos of porch pirates snatching up packages delivered to peoples’ homes. According to the Package Theft report, theft of packages has grown 23% over the past 12 months. In a list of ten metro areas with the most package theft, Fresno […]
