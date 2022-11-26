Read full article on original website
WJLA
15-year-old boy arrested, found sleeping with loaded AR-15-style rifle in Hyattsville home
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — The Hyattsville Police Department said they have taken a 15-year-old boy into custody after he was found sleeping with an AR-15-style rifle Monday night. According to police, just after 8 p.m., Hyattsville Police (HYP) Communications received a call from a home for an armed person....
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Taco Bell/Kentucky Fried Chicken Armed Robbery; Surveillance Video Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating a commercial armed robbery that occurred on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at a Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) in Takoma Park. Detectives have released surveillance video of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
Deputies shoot, kill man accused of stabbing father to death in Frederick
FREDERICK, Md. — A father is dead and a mother is hospitalized after a stabbing in Frederick, Maryland early Tuesday. Deputies arriving at the scene shot and killed the suspect, the son of the victims, whom officials claim was armed. The Frederick County Sheriff's Office claims deputies were called...
WUSA
2 people shot in car in Stafford County, Virginia
Police are working several active crime scenes as a result of a shooting. U.S. 1 were closed in both directions at Potomac Creek.
Bay Net
Juvenile Charged In Connection With Assault In Indian Head
INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On November 28 at 8:20 a.m., patrol officers responded to the area of Jameson Court in Indian Head for the report of a juvenile male who was armed with a gun and chasing another juvenile. When officers arrived, they located the suspect standing near a...
arlnow.com
Suspect eludes police after reported carjacking in Virginia Square
(Updated at 4:15 p.m.) The brief pursuit of a carjacking suspect in Arlington ended the way many police pursuits do: on a bridge over the Potomac. The driver of an Audi station wagon was carjacked just before 11 a.m. Sunday near the Staples store in Virginia Square, according to scanner traffic. Later, the stolen vehicle was spotted by an Arlington officer on eastbound Washington Blvd near Columbia Pike, but was able to speed down I-395 and cross the 14th Street Bridge into D.C., after which the chase was called off.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Hotel Death on Monday Afternoon
A person was found dead in a hotel room at Hampton Inn and Suites on North Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg at approximately 12:20pm on Monday afternoon. Montgomery County Police is conducting a standard death investigation and as of now, no foul play is suspected, per our public safety reporter Cordell Pugh.
Man stabbed in attempted robbery in Annapolis, police say
BALTIMORE -- A man was airlifted to the hospital after he was stabbed Thursday during an attempted robbery in Annapolis, police said. Officers responded at 3:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Obery Court, where they found the man bleeding from the upper torso, according to Annapolis Police. He was then airlifted to an area trauma center. The victim told officers that he was stabbed by someone trying to rob him. His condition is currently unknown. Police said the suspect left before officers arrived. Anyone with information is asked to contact Annapolis Police.
Student with gun, ammo at school arrested in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a 16-year-old boy faces charges after he brought a gun to his high school on Monday. The Prince George’s County Police Department said the student was showing off the gun at Frederick Douglass High School, located in the 8000 block of Croom Rd., in the […]
NBC Washington
Woman Arrested After Arson Fire Leaves 2 Hurt, 13 Displaced in Landover Hills
Residents of a Maryland apartment complex were shaken from their slumber Sunday night and awakened to a nightmare. Prince George’s County fire crews responded to a 4-story garden apartment building in the 4000 block of Warner Avenue in the Landover Hills area when the structure went up in smoke.
VIDEO: Four vehicles, keys stolen from inside Silver Spring luxury car dealership
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Montgomery County police are searching for a group of suspects who raided a car dealership in Silver Spring, Maryland, and stole four luxury vehicles. Officers were called to the Universal Auto Group, located in the 2200 block of Circle in Silver Spring for the report of a commercial burglary around 1:50 a.m. Monday.
Prince William Police looking for armed carjacking suspects
It was determined that a 33-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were sitting in a stopped car at the intersection when two unknown men approached and ordered them to get out. The two men then did the same thing to another driver before driving away in the second car.
Person dies after being hit by car in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a deadly collision in Fairfax County Monday evening. According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), the collision happened on Lee Highway at Centrewood Drive in Centreville. Police claim a person was hit by a vehicle in the area.
dcnewsnow.com
Luxury Vehicles Stolen from Car Dealership
The Montgomery County Department of Police released surveillance footage showing four people accused of burglarizing a car dealership in Silver Spring, Md. and stealing a number of car keys along with a BMW SUV, two Mercedes-Benz SUVs, and a Mercedes-Benz sedan. Luxury Vehicles Stolen from Car Dealership. The Montgomery County...
mymcmedia.org
Man Dies in Gaithersburg Hotel
Monday afternoon, Gaithersburg City Police responded to the Hampton Inn and Suites in the 900 block of North Frederick Road for the report of a deceased person. Police do not suspect foul play.
DC Police say shooting inside Third Street Tunnel linked to road rage incident
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Gunshots rang out inside the Third Street Tunnel Friday night in Washington, D.C. Now, detectives with the D.C. Metro Police Department said the shooting could be tied to a road rage incident. According to police, a woman was shot inside the tunnel at around 8:56 pm on Friday. Officers arrived to the area of 600 E Street SW to find a woman shot in the leg. The DC Metro Police Department said the woman was conscious when they arrived. She was rushed to the hospital and was treated for her injury. The woman was struck by a The post DC Police say shooting inside Third Street Tunnel linked to road rage incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
rockvillenights.com
Car stolen from home in Rockville
Rockville City police are investigating the theft of a vehicle from a home early yesterday morning, November 26, 2022. The vehicle was reported stolen in the 600 block of Monroe Street at 6:30 AM Saturday.
WUSA
Woman struck and killed after she got out of her car to move something out of the road
FRIENDLY, Md. — A woman was killed Monday after being struck by a vehicle in Prince George's County. The crash happened around 8:35 p.m. at the intersection of Fort Washington Road and Indian Head Highway in Friendly, Maryland, according to the Prince George's Police Department. When officers arrived at...
Search for suspect after homicide in Southeast
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 19-year-old was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. in the early hours of Sunday. Police said they were first called to the 4300 block of Wheeler Road around 12:44 a.m. after gunshots were reported. They found Corey Riggins Jr. of Southeast who had been shot, and first responders took […]
Metrobus shot, police search for car involved in Saturday DC road rage
WASHINGTON — A Metrobus was traveling along the M6 route in D.C. around 1 p.m. Saturday when a regular drive took a turn for the worst: gunfire struck the bus in a bout of road rage involving a nearby driver. Metro Transit Police responded to the area, near Southern...
