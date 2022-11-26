Read full article on original website
wgno.com
Severe storms likely across Louisiana, Mississippi through Tuesday night
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Severe weather will be possible for a large portion of the Southeast through Wednesday morning. Rain chances remain elevated through Tuesday night into the first half of the day Wednesday. Some of the storms could bring heavy rainfall, damaging wind gusts, and possibly tornadoes. The...
wgno.com
Main line of storms overnight, isolated severe possible
So far on Tuesday the severe weather has stayed north of the area. That is giving us just warm and muggy weather this evening with temperatures in the 70s and southerly winds around 10-20. This trend will continue until after midnight when the main line of storms with the cold front moves in.
wgno.com
Two rounds of severe weather moving through Tuesday
Good Morning and a Happy Tuesday! You woke up today to clouds and a bit of fog in Bogalusa. High temperatures today will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s near 70. Our next rainmaker moves into the region this afternoon on...
NOLA.com
Tornadoes, large hail possible Tuesday and Wednesday in New Orleans metro: See timing
Severe storms are expected to roll through Southeast Louisiana on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing the threat of tornadoes, large hail and flash flooding, forecasters said. All of metro New Orleans, including the North Shore, is at risk for severe weather, with the greatest threat north of the Interstate 10/Interstate 12 corridor.
bogalusadailynews.com
Significant severe storms could strike Bogalusa
NEW ORLEANS/BATON ROUGE — National Weather Service New Orleans/Baton Rouge Office issued a weather advisory for Tuesday and Wednesday for our region. Bogalusa and Washington Parish are at risk of being hit by severe storms. The Bogalusa area is currently in the enhanced risk threat area with damaging wind...
wgno.com
Active forecast for Tuesday
Good Morning and a Happy Tuesday! You are waking up today to clouds and a bit of fog in Bogalusa, so maintain caution on the roads while traveling. High temperatures today will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s near 70. Our...
Excessive Rainfall Threat Added to Louisiana’s Severe Threat
Tuesday will likely be a stormy day across most of Louisiana as forecasters with the National Weather Service say residents of the state should be on standby for not only severe storms but there is also the potential for excessive rainfall associated with these storms. A cold front and an...
brproud.com
Governor Edwards urges Louisiana to prepare for severe weather, beginning Tuesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is bracing for severe weather later this week, and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) issued a Monday, November 28 news release, urging locals to create a game plan ahead of the storms. The news release said damaging...
Severe Weather a Concern for All of Louisiana This Week
Almost the entire state of Louisiana will be under a threat for severe weather this week. Here's how that forecast will impact your plans.
Severe Weather Outbreak May Bring Strong Tornadoes to East Texas
On November 3rd, we published a story detailing a developing dangerous weather situation for portions of East Texas. On Friday, November 4, a severe weather outbreak occurred over portions of northeastern Texas and southeastern Oklahoma. Several strong tornadoes including a tornado with estimated winds topping 170 mph were spawned from that storm system. That EF-4 tornado destroyed a number of homes in and near Idabel, Oklahoma.
Severe weather knocks out power, causes some damage
High winds and a reported tornado hit the region Saturday afternoon amid heavy rain. As of 6:00pm, there were about 2,500 customers without power in Southeast Louisiana. High winds are expected through midnight.
Click2Houston.com
Flood watches have dropped for Saturday; Rain is in Louisiana
The rain we received this past week has helped us erase a rain deficit. We’re now ahead of what is normal for the month of November at Bush Intercontinental Airport. The 3.87″ is .63″ ahead of normal. With a bit more than 36 inches for the year, we’re still more than ten inches short of what it should be. The unofficial numbers below are the highest from the last few days.
WWL-TV
Severe weather, tornado, and thunderstorms strike St. Charles parish
NEW ORLEANS — Part of Highway 90 in St. Charles Parish is closed and there are almost 4,500 buildings without power in St. Charles and Jefferson Parishes, primarily in the Kenner area after severe weather passed through Saturday afternoon. There was a report of a tornado that touched down...
NOLA.com
St. Charles Parish assesses damage after tornado knocks out power
At least 3,200 Entergy Louisiana customers lost power and some buildings were damaged when a tornado struck Paradis on Saturday afternoon. Roofing materials were ripped from their anchors between Cadow and Bayou Gauche roads, and tree limbs and power lines were downed on the west bank of St. Charles Parish. Westbound U.S. 90 was closed to tall vehicles because of sagging power lines.
fox8live.com
Damage assessment follows after confirmed tornado in St. Charles; Jefferson customers lose power
PARADIS, La. (WVUE) - Officials are currently assessing damage following a confirmed tornado that passed through St. Charles Parish on Saturday (Nov. 26) and in Jefferson Parish, an estimated 10,450 customers were without power, according to Entergy’s Power Outage Map. St. Charles Parish officials say that a majority of...
Parts of deep west Texas under blizzard warning as winter storm moves in
PINE SPRINGS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Winter might not technically start until next month, but it's certainly not feeling like fall anymore for some residents living in far west Texas.On Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, the Midland/Odessa National Weather Service office extended a blizzard warning for parts of Culberson County, including the city of Pine Springs, until noon on Saturday. They said as much as 10 inches of snow could fall between now and then.The snow, however, is just part of the story. A blizzard warning is only issued when high winds are expected during heavy snowfall, creating whiteout conditions and severely...
NOLA.com
3,200 without power amid tornado, Entergy says
At least 3,200 Entergy Louisiana customers lost electricity Saturday afternoon in St. Charles and Jefferson parishes after a tornado moved through the area, the utility said. Damage was seen on the west bank between Cadow and Bayou Gauche roads, and the Paradis Volunteer Fire Department found trees and power lines down in the area, the St. Charles Emergency Operations Center said.
WLOX
Multiple events postponed, canceled due to inclement weather
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Several events this weekend on the Coast are being moved to another time or canceled altogether due to Saturday’s heavy rain. McHenry Christmas Crafts Show in McHenry - postponed to Sunday, 10-4 p.m. at McDaniel’s General Merchandise. Bacchus Bash 2022 in Pass Christian -...
WDSU
SWAT presence near Best Western in Harvey
HARVEY, La. — Motorists in the area report that there is a heavy Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office SWAT presence at the Best Western hotel. The hotel is located at 17oo Lapalco Boulevard. It is advised to avoid the area. There have been no reports of any injuries.
Nine Things to Expect When a Cajun Moves to Your Town
We've all been there at some point in our lives. We find ourselves somewhere outside of South Louisiana surrounded by people not accustomed to the things we say or do. We might let out a "C. 'est tout fini?" or tell someone to "Make a pass" because "We're gonna make...
