ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgno.com

Main line of storms overnight, isolated severe possible

So far on Tuesday the severe weather has stayed north of the area. That is giving us just warm and muggy weather this evening with temperatures in the 70s and southerly winds around 10-20. This trend will continue until after midnight when the main line of storms with the cold front moves in.
WASHINGTON STATE
wgno.com

Two rounds of severe weather moving through Tuesday

Good Morning and a Happy Tuesday! You woke up today to clouds and a bit of fog in Bogalusa. High temperatures today will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s near 70. Our next rainmaker moves into the region this afternoon on...
BOGALUSA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Significant severe storms could strike Bogalusa

NEW ORLEANS/BATON ROUGE — National Weather Service New Orleans/Baton Rouge Office issued a weather advisory for Tuesday and Wednesday for our region. Bogalusa and Washington Parish are at risk of being hit by severe storms. The Bogalusa area is currently in the enhanced risk threat area with damaging wind...
BOGALUSA, LA
wgno.com

Active forecast for Tuesday

Good Morning and a Happy Tuesday! You are waking up today to clouds and a bit of fog in Bogalusa, so maintain caution on the roads while traveling. High temperatures today will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s near 70. Our...
BOGALUSA, LA
KICKS 105

Severe Weather Outbreak May Bring Strong Tornadoes to East Texas

On November 3rd, we published a story detailing a developing dangerous weather situation for portions of East Texas. On Friday, November 4, a severe weather outbreak occurred over portions of northeastern Texas and southeastern Oklahoma. Several strong tornadoes including a tornado with estimated winds topping 170 mph were spawned from that storm system. That EF-4 tornado destroyed a number of homes in and near Idabel, Oklahoma.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Flood watches have dropped for Saturday; Rain is in Louisiana

The rain we received this past week has helped us erase a rain deficit. We’re now ahead of what is normal for the month of November at Bush Intercontinental Airport. The 3.87″ is .63″ ahead of normal. With a bit more than 36 inches for the year, we’re still more than ten inches short of what it should be. The unofficial numbers below are the highest from the last few days.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

St. Charles Parish assesses damage after tornado knocks out power

At least 3,200 Entergy Louisiana customers lost power and some buildings were damaged when a tornado struck Paradis on Saturday afternoon. Roofing materials were ripped from their anchors between Cadow and Bayou Gauche roads, and tree limbs and power lines were downed on the west bank of St. Charles Parish. Westbound U.S. 90 was closed to tall vehicles because of sagging power lines.
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
CBS DFW

Parts of deep west Texas under blizzard warning as winter storm moves in

PINE SPRINGS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Winter might not technically start until next month, but it's certainly not feeling like fall anymore for some residents living in far west Texas.On Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, the Midland/Odessa National Weather Service office extended a blizzard warning for parts of Culberson County, including the city of Pine Springs, until noon on Saturday. They said as much as 10 inches of snow could fall between now and then.The snow, however, is just part of the story. A blizzard warning is only issued when high winds are expected during heavy snowfall, creating whiteout conditions and severely...
CULBERSON COUNTY, TX
NOLA.com

3,200 without power amid tornado, Entergy says

At least 3,200 Entergy Louisiana customers lost electricity Saturday afternoon in St. Charles and Jefferson parishes after a tornado moved through the area, the utility said. Damage was seen on the west bank between Cadow and Bayou Gauche roads, and the Paradis Volunteer Fire Department found trees and power lines down in the area, the St. Charles Emergency Operations Center said.
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
WLOX

Multiple events postponed, canceled due to inclement weather

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Several events this weekend on the Coast are being moved to another time or canceled altogether due to Saturday’s heavy rain. McHenry Christmas Crafts Show in McHenry - postponed to Sunday, 10-4 p.m. at McDaniel’s General Merchandise. Bacchus Bash 2022 in Pass Christian -...
MCHENRY, MS
WDSU

SWAT presence near Best Western in Harvey

HARVEY, La. — Motorists in the area report that there is a heavy Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office SWAT presence at the Best Western hotel. The hotel is located at 17oo Lapalco Boulevard. It is advised to avoid the area. There have been no reports of any injuries.
HARVEY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy