World Cup finals set for next week's WWE SmackDown

Ricochet will face Santos Escobar on next week's SmackDown on FS1.

Ricochet and Santos Escobar will meet in the finals of the SmackDown World Cup tournament.

Escobar defeated Butch to advance to the finals, while Ricochet defeated Strowman after interference from Gunther and the rest of Imperium. The two will meet on next Friday’s SmackDown on FS1, where the winner will receive a Intercontinental title match against current champion Gunther.

On Friday’s SmackDown, Strowman was in control of his match when Imperium came out for the distraction. Ricochet used the opportunity to roll up Strowman with a crucifix pin for the win. After the match, Strowman dispatched Imperium, leaving himself and Ricochet in the ring. After a tease, Strowman helped Ricochet back up on his feet.

Strowman and Gunther met for the first time last week when Strowman teamed with The New Day to take on Imperium. Gunther appeared apprehensive to square off against Strowman during the course of the match, running off once The New Day scored the win for their team.