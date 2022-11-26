‘This shows love’: Girvin Road Christmas lights back in action

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas on Girvin Road.

Blackhawk Bluff neighbors kicked off their annual holiday Christmas light display Friday evening.

Harry Smith has lived in the Blackhawk Bluff neighborhood for four decades and has been going all out on his Christmas lights display for the past 15 years.

Surprisingly, he told us the thousands of lights don’t impact his utility bill.

“Not at all. You’d be amazed at how little electricity LEDs pull,” said Smith.

Smith said each year the lights get more and more impressive, but the neighbors don’t see it as a competition.

“Everybody’s pretty supportive of each other. Like we’ve learned from each other,” said Smith.

The dazzling display of colors attracts hundreds, if not thousands, of people every Christmas season.

Barbra Walker drives nearly an hour from Callahan each year to see the lights.

“If I lived in Georgia and I knew this was here I’d drive all the way from Georgia to come here,” said Walker.

For Walker, the holiday tradition is about a lot more than the lights themselves.

“Because it brings the family together and this is nice. And people need this. This shows love and, you know, community, people working together. And right now, believe me, we need this,” said Walker.

And while neighbors we spoke with said the traffic the lights bring may be a bit of a headache, it’s reactions like Walker’s that make it all worth it.

