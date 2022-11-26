Read full article on original website
Related
Tornado Watch Issued for Parts of West, Central Alabama Tuesday Afternoon
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a tornado watch for West Alabama, effective until 11 p.m. The National Weather Service has issued tornado watch 573 in effect until 11 p.m. CST this evening for the following areas in Alabama. This watch includes 12 counties in Central Alabama:. Bibb.
Act now ahead of possible severe weather
CULLMAN, Ala. – Weather forecast models from the National Weather Service in Huntsville are calling for the possibility of severe weather in Cullman and much of Alabama on Tuesday, Nov. 29, and Wednesday, Nov. 30. The NWS said the storm system has the potential to produce tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail and flooding. While both the city and county school systems are taking a “wait and see” approach when it comes to early dismissal on Tuesday, there are steps you can take to prepare for the worst while we hope for the best of outcomes. Cullman County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director...
apr.org
Parts of Alabama could see rough overnight weather
Parts of the state are being advised to prepare for bad weather tonight. An approaching cold front is expected to pass over Mississippi before heading into west Central Alabama this evening. Forecasters say that could carry a slight chance of tornadoes and heavy straight-line winds. The National Weather Service says heavy winds can pose a safety hazard like a tornado. Daniel Martin is a meteorologist with the agency. He says tonight is a good opportunity for everyone to practice having two ways to get weather alerts…
Alabama severe weather threat brings tornado watches: Live updates
Alabama on Tuesday faces a risk of severe weather with hail, flooding and tornadoes all possible. Follow us here throughout the night for the latest on the weather threat. 8 p.m. overview: Storms continued to fire across parts of Alabama as of 8 p.m. Tuesday. There have been several tornado warnings and multiple severe thunderstorm warnings so far today. More severe storms are expected through the overnight hours. There are two tornado watches in effect, one for part of west Alabama, and another one for southwest Alabama. Both will last until 11 p.m. Forecasters are also becoming more concerned about the potential for flooding, and flood watches have been issued for parts of north, central and southwest Alabama. More updates are below:
Be Prepared: Possible Severe Weather, Tornadoes, Hail in Alabama
All of our attention has been placed on a possible severe weather scenario Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. This is somewhat concerning because due to the timing of the event. As of right now the potential height of the system is when typically when people might be sleeping. So, be prepared.
WAAY-TV
Potential for severe storms on Tuesday
It'll be a mostly clear overnight with a chilly start to Tuesday as temperatures dip into mid-40s before dawn. While Tuesday begins with a mix of sun and clouds, it will be overcast by midday. We are tracking the arrival of rain and strong storms ahead of an approaching cold front.
WAAY-TV
Some North Alabama schools cancel after-school plans Tuesday due to severe weather threat
The threat of severe weather is causing some schools to alter plans Tuesday. Here's the current list of impacted school districts:. Calhoun Community College will switch all evening classes to remote learning. Huntsville City Schools canceled all after-school activities Tuesday. Extended-day, athletics, extracurricular activities and on-campus events will not occur...
Strong Storms Possible by Mid-Week
The Weather Authority is closely monitoring a cold front that will bring active weather back to the region. This front will lead to heavy rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms for the area. As of Sunday evening, timing of the passage will be late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Tuesday will start of quiet, with cloud […]
WAAY-TV
Cloudy Sunday, sunny Monday before another major change
Dense cloud cover will remain over the Tennessee Valley Sunday night and through the early morning hours. Overnight low temperatures will fall to the low 40s and a slight breeze will continue. As you head out the door on Monday morning, you'll want to grab a light jacket as the...
Almost No One Can Afford a New Home in Tuscaloosa, Data Shows
Relatively low household incomes, skyrocketing construction costs and a shortage of subcontractors all contribute to a troubling statistic in the Tuscaloosa area -- almost no one can afford a new home here, according to data shared by the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama this month. Every year, the Chamber...
wcbi.com
BREAKING: Missing teen found in Alabama
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teen reported missing on Monday has been found. 15 year old Sophia Stennett had been reported missing after she failed to show up for school Monday morning. She was found unharmed in Alabama Monday night. Local authorities are on their way to Alabama...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Wonderland Under Warrior returns to Alabama’s Rickwood Caverns State Park
Alabama’s Rickwood Caverns will again transform into a unique winter wonderland for the holiday season this year. Known as Wonderland Under Warrior, the park’s centerpiece cave system will feature festive light displays, decorations and characters who are available for photos. It all accentuates the cave’s natural formations.
Isolated severe storms possible in south Alabama on Saturday
A few strong storms may be in the mix for part of Alabama on Saturday, according to forecasters. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather in place across part of south Alabama for Saturday. Forecasters expanded the Level 1 risk area to include more of south Alabama in their latest update.
PARA Invites Public to Tree Lighting Ahead of West Alabama Christmas Parade
Mark your calendars! The Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority will host two events ahead of next Monday's 46th Annual West Alabama Christmas Parade. According to a release from a PARA spokesperson, a Grand Marshal reception will take place prior to the parade to honor this year's grand marshals, who were announced in late October.
Birmingham man, 73, killed in crash near I-22 in Adamsville
A 73-year-od man died in a single-vehicle crash in Adamsville. The wreck happened about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday on Hillcrest Road at Interstate 22, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released on Monday. Authorities said Ernest Lee King Jr. was driving a Chevrolet Equinox southbound on Hillcrest Road. As he approached...
gradickcommunications.com
Alabama Man Dies In Train vs Truck Collision
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a Monday morning train vs truck collision in Haralson County that resulted in the death of an Alabama man. Troopers from Post 29-Paulding responded to a train vs. vehicle crash on J Davis Road in Haralson County. The investigation determined that the driver of a FedEx box truck was traveling south on J Davis Road approaching a stop sign for the railroad tracks. A witness stated the box truck failed to stop at the stop sign and traveled onto the railroad tracks into the path of the train. The train struck the vehicle’s driver’s side. After impact, the train pushed the box truck approximately 1/2 mile before coming to a controlled rest. The driver of the box truck was pronounced deceased on scene by the Haralson County Coroner. Next of kin has not been notified at this time. No other injuries were reported.
Thanksgiving weekend weather: Alabama faces strong storms on Saturday
Active weather is expected through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend -- including the possibility of a few strong storms on Saturday. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has added a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather for Saturday for part of southwest Alabama. A Level 1 risk is marginal...
Which cities in Tennessee are seeing the most flu cases?
Tennessee remains "very high" on the weekly CDC flu cases map.
wbrc.com
Founder of Birmingham Mercedes Marathon reveals why the event is leaving the city, what could be next for the event
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After more than two decades, the Birmingham Mercedes Marathon’s founder announced Monday that the race had run its course. Valerie Cuddy, Mercedes Marathon Organizer, said, “I think a lot of things have gone on with many resources involved with the event. A lot of people who have aged out, and retired were involved in the past. A lot of sponsors have moved on or have changed ownership. There have been all kinds of things.”
Alabama man dies after multi-car accident on Thanksgiving Day
An Alabama man has died after a Thanksgiving night wreck, Alabama state trooper said. The multi-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:05 p.m. Thursday and claimed the life of a Pelham, Alabama, man. Stuart J. Norwood Jr., 53, was fatally injured when the 2013 Dodge Durango, in which he was a...
Catfish 100.1
Tuscaloosa, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Catfish Tuscaloosa plays the best classic country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://catfishtuscaloosa.com/
Comments / 0