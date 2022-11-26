ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

Act now ahead of possible severe weather

CULLMAN, Ala. – Weather forecast models from the National Weather Service in Huntsville are calling for the possibility of severe weather in Cullman and much of Alabama on Tuesday, Nov. 29, and Wednesday, Nov. 30. The NWS said the storm system has the potential to produce tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail and flooding.  While both the city and county school systems are taking a “wait and see” approach when it comes to early dismissal on Tuesday, there are steps you can take to prepare for the worst while we hope for the best of outcomes.  Cullman County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
apr.org

Parts of Alabama could see rough overnight weather

Parts of the state are being advised to prepare for bad weather tonight. An approaching cold front is expected to pass over Mississippi before heading into west Central Alabama this evening. Forecasters say that could carry a slight chance of tornadoes and heavy straight-line winds. The National Weather Service says heavy winds can pose a safety hazard like a tornado. Daniel Martin is a meteorologist with the agency. He says tonight is a good opportunity for everyone to practice having two ways to get weather alerts…
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama severe weather threat brings tornado watches: Live updates

Alabama on Tuesday faces a risk of severe weather with hail, flooding and tornadoes all possible. Follow us here throughout the night for the latest on the weather threat. 8 p.m. overview: Storms continued to fire across parts of Alabama as of 8 p.m. Tuesday. There have been several tornado warnings and multiple severe thunderstorm warnings so far today. More severe storms are expected through the overnight hours. There are two tornado watches in effect, one for part of west Alabama, and another one for southwest Alabama. Both will last until 11 p.m. Forecasters are also becoming more concerned about the potential for flooding, and flood watches have been issued for parts of north, central and southwest Alabama. More updates are below:
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Potential for severe storms on Tuesday

It'll be a mostly clear overnight with a chilly start to Tuesday as temperatures dip into mid-40s before dawn. While Tuesday begins with a mix of sun and clouds, it will be overcast by midday. We are tracking the arrival of rain and strong storms ahead of an approaching cold front.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Some North Alabama schools cancel after-school plans Tuesday due to severe weather threat

The threat of severe weather is causing some schools to alter plans Tuesday. Here's the current list of impacted school districts:. Calhoun Community College will switch all evening classes to remote learning. Huntsville City Schools canceled all after-school activities Tuesday. Extended-day, athletics, extracurricular activities and on-campus events will not occur...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

Strong Storms Possible by Mid-Week

The Weather Authority is closely monitoring a cold front that will bring active weather back to the region. This front will lead to heavy rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms for the area. As of Sunday evening, timing of the passage will be late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Tuesday will start of quiet, with cloud […]
LOUISIANA STATE
WAAY-TV

Cloudy Sunday, sunny Monday before another major change

Dense cloud cover will remain over the Tennessee Valley Sunday night and through the early morning hours. Overnight low temperatures will fall to the low 40s and a slight breeze will continue. As you head out the door on Monday morning, you'll want to grab a light jacket as the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wcbi.com

BREAKING: Missing teen found in Alabama

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teen reported missing on Monday has been found. 15 year old Sophia Stennett had been reported missing after she failed to show up for school Monday morning. She was found unharmed in Alabama Monday night. Local authorities are on their way to Alabama...
COLUMBUS, MS
AL.com

Isolated severe storms possible in south Alabama on Saturday

A few strong storms may be in the mix for part of Alabama on Saturday, according to forecasters. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather in place across part of south Alabama for Saturday. Forecasters expanded the Level 1 risk area to include more of south Alabama in their latest update.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Birmingham man, 73, killed in crash near I-22 in Adamsville

A 73-year-od man died in a single-vehicle crash in Adamsville. The wreck happened about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday on Hillcrest Road at Interstate 22, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released on Monday. Authorities said Ernest Lee King Jr. was driving a Chevrolet Equinox southbound on Hillcrest Road. As he approached...
ADAMSVILLE, AL
gradickcommunications.com

Alabama Man Dies In Train vs Truck Collision

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a Monday morning train vs truck collision in Haralson County that resulted in the death of an Alabama man. Troopers from Post 29-Paulding responded to a train vs. vehicle crash on J Davis Road in Haralson County. The investigation determined that the driver of a FedEx box truck was traveling south on J Davis Road approaching a stop sign for the railroad tracks. A witness stated the box truck failed to stop at the stop sign and traveled onto the railroad tracks into the path of the train. The train struck the vehicle’s driver’s side. After impact, the train pushed the box truck approximately 1/2 mile before coming to a controlled rest. The driver of the box truck was pronounced deceased on scene by the Haralson County Coroner. Next of kin has not been notified at this time. No other injuries were reported.
HARALSON COUNTY, GA
wbrc.com

Founder of Birmingham Mercedes Marathon reveals why the event is leaving the city, what could be next for the event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After more than two decades, the Birmingham Mercedes Marathon’s founder announced Monday that the race had run its course. Valerie Cuddy, Mercedes Marathon Organizer, said, “I think a lot of things have gone on with many resources involved with the event. A lot of people who have aged out, and retired were involved in the past. A lot of sponsors have moved on or have changed ownership. There have been all kinds of things.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Catfish 100.1

Catfish 100.1

Tuscaloosa, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Catfish Tuscaloosa plays the best classic country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://catfishtuscaloosa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy