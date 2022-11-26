LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The opportunity to have parking fees forgiven is here once again, with the added perk of helping with a crucial need. LEXPARK’s ‘Food for Fines’ program gives people with parking tickets the chance to donate canned food items to have fees reduced. Every 10 cans will reward $15 off any outstanding parking citation. There’s no limit to how much can be donated. Fee reductions can be applied to more than one citation, as well as past-due citations.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO