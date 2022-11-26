ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Related
WESH

New footage released of man reported missing in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — There's new video that's just released from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. It shows one family's loved one who has been missing since Thanksgiving, an older adult who suffers from dementia. Deputies hope someone recognizes the man in the video to help him get back...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WESH

1 woman killed, 1 woman hurt in Kissimmee stabbing, sheriff says

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found stabbed to death inside a Kissimmee home on Tuesday. Deputies were called to the home on Myrtle Oak Lane and Oak Hill Trail around 2 p.m. This content is imported from Twitter. You...
KISSIMMEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Volusia County deputies arrest group of teens in car alleged to be stolen

DELTONA, Fla. - Volusia County deputies arrested four teenagers after a tag reader flagged the vehicle in Deltona as possibly stolen, authorities said. Investigators first spotted the car early Saturday morning in a neighborhood driving without its lights on. Deputies used stop sticks to disable the car which came to a final stop on I-4.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Deputies looking for missing Central Florida child who fell off boat

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Polk County are looking for a 9-year-old boy who they say fell off of a pontoon boat near Dundee over the weekend. The Polk County sheriff’s office said the boy was on Lake Annie with his father and two brothers on Saturday afternoon when he fell off and was hit by the boat’s propeller.
POLK COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

UPDATE: Ocoee police identify local man killed in hit & run crash

OCOEE, Fla. — The Ocoee Police Department is still looking for the driver involved in a crash that left one person dead early Friday morning. Police responded to the intersection of Ocoee Apopka Road and Bridlewood Drive near the Forestbrooke community just after 3:30 a.m. for reports of a man lying in the roadway. He was taken to the hospital but didn’t survive his injuries.
OCOEE, FL
click orlando

Missing boy with autism found safe in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – UPDATE: A missing 10-year-old boy with autism has been found safe, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. PREVIOUS: Deputies are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy with autism last seen Monday night in Seminole County, according to an alert from Everbridge, a public warning platform.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Volusia County chase ends with 4 teens arrested, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Four teens face charges after a chase through Volusia County that started when a license plate reader flagged a stolen car in Deltona, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators said the license plate reader flagged the car around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. [TRENDING: New...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Body Cam: Florida man flees from deputies, taken down by K9, multiple drugs found in car

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man was taken down by a K9 after deputies said he fled from police after a traffic stop. Early Monday morning, deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said they conducted extra patrols at a Motel 6 in Daytona Beach. The deputy's body cam video shows 24-year-old Carlos Angulo being questioned by deputies. He was alerted that stop sticks were placed in front of his car and before he decided to speed off from deputies.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
orangeobserver.com

Man killed in Ocoee hit-and-run

The Ocoee Police Department is investigating the hit-and-run death of a man that occurred around 3:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at the intersection of Ocoee Apopka Road and Bridlewood Drive, close to the entrance of the Forestbrooke subdivision. Police are not identifying the victim, but the family identified him on...
OCOEE, FL
click orlando

New traffic safety measures in Orange County after child hurt in crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County officials are working to get results after a 12-year-old Avalon Park boy was injured in a hit-and-run crash. Officials have implemented new traffic safety measures to be put at the intersection where the crash happened, but the solutions go far beyond that to make sure another incident like this doesn’t happen again.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Friends and family say final goodbyes to slain Kissimmee teen

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Outside the Funeraria San Juan, dozens of balloons filled the night sky. Friends held each other closely while shedding tears and remembering the life of 16-year-old Paola Pagan. “She was just a beautiful person with a beautiful spirit,” said Racara Young, a classmate and friend.
KISSIMMEE, FL
WESH

Woman accused of striking 2 Polk County deputies with vehicle

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A woman accused of hitting two deputies with her vehicle has been arrested. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said Saturday afternoon around 12:49 p.m., deputies were responding to Max Pay Pawn Shop regarding a suspect trying to using a stolen credit card. When deputies attempted...

