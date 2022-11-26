Read full article on original website
WESH
New footage released of man reported missing in Osceola County
WESH
Crews recover body of 9-year-old Florida boy who fell from boat, was hit by propeller
WESH
1 woman killed, 1 woman hurt in Kissimmee stabbing, sheriff says
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found stabbed to death inside a Kissimmee home on Tuesday. Deputies were called to the home on Myrtle Oak Lane and Oak Hill Trail around 2 p.m. This content is imported from Twitter. You...
fox35orlando.com
Volusia County deputies arrest group of teens in car alleged to be stolen
Family of missing 73-year-old continues their search, asks public to help find him
WESH
Deputies looking for missing Central Florida child who fell off boat
UPDATE: Ocoee police identify local man killed in hit & run crash
click orlando
Missing boy with autism found safe in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – UPDATE: A missing 10-year-old boy with autism has been found safe, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. PREVIOUS: Deputies are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy with autism last seen Monday night in Seminole County, according to an alert from Everbridge, a public warning platform.
click orlando
Volusia County chase ends with 4 teens arrested, deputies say
WESH
Officials search for 73-year-old Florida pastor who vanished on Thanksgiving
cw34.com
Body Cam: Florida man flees from deputies, taken down by K9, multiple drugs found in car
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man was taken down by a K9 after deputies said he fled from police after a traffic stop. Early Monday morning, deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said they conducted extra patrols at a Motel 6 in Daytona Beach. The deputy's body cam video shows 24-year-old Carlos Angulo being questioned by deputies. He was alerted that stop sticks were placed in front of his car and before he decided to speed off from deputies.
Mysterious structure unearthed by erosion in Volusia County
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Leaders in Volusia County are looking into a mystery. Erosion from Hurricane Nicole has unearthed a mysterious structure on the beach. Photos taken in the Daytona Beach Shores area show several pieces of debris in long rows. County officials were alerted to the debris...
orangeobserver.com
Man killed in Ocoee hit-and-run
click orlando
New traffic safety measures in Orange County after child hurt in crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County officials are working to get results after a 12-year-old Avalon Park boy was injured in a hit-and-run crash. Officials have implemented new traffic safety measures to be put at the intersection where the crash happened, but the solutions go far beyond that to make sure another incident like this doesn’t happen again.
click orlando
Bicyclist, 69, struck, killed by car driven by 16-year-old in Orlovista, troopers say
WESH
Friends and family say final goodbyes to slain Kissimmee teen
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Outside the Funeraria San Juan, dozens of balloons filled the night sky. Friends held each other closely while shedding tears and remembering the life of 16-year-old Paola Pagan. “She was just a beautiful person with a beautiful spirit,” said Racara Young, a classmate and friend.
WESH
Woman accused of striking 2 Polk County deputies with vehicle
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A woman accused of hitting two deputies with her vehicle has been arrested. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said Saturday afternoon around 12:49 p.m., deputies were responding to Max Pay Pawn Shop regarding a suspect trying to using a stolen credit card. When deputies attempted...
Driver dies after crashing into Florida fireworks store
A driver died after they crashed into a fireworks store in Melbourne, causing the building to erupt in flames on Monday afternoon.
WESH
Court appearance delayed for mom of 10-year-old girl accused of shooting, killing woman
ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman whose 10-year-old daughter isaccused of pulling the trigger in a deadly shooting was expected in court Monday, but the appearance was moved to February. Even though police say she didn't pull the trigger, she is charged with manslaughter for the victim's death. The mother,...
WESH
Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in Orange County, troopers say
