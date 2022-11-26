ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso mother and son collecting Thanksgiving leftovers to help feed the homeless

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso mother and son are asking the community to donate their Thanksgiving leftovers so they can feed the homeless. Cheree Coleman said her and her Wilbur, or "Bookie," have not thrown out any food in nearly two years. And their nonprofit, Bookie and Mommy's Helping Hand, operates year-round. For The post El Paso mother and son collecting Thanksgiving leftovers to help feed the homeless appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso, Juarez continue to wait for time zones to correspond

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ciudad Juarez and El Paso have experienced different time zones since daylight saving ended on Nov. 6, 2022. According to our news partners across the border, Mexico’s Congress has approved to adjust the time zones for several border cities including Juarez and El Paso. Congress approved the said time change […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Thanksgiving Weekend Rocks With Bands Loved By El Paso

When Sunday afternoons roll around, 95.5 KLAQ blasts out two hours of the latest rock releases & we shine the spotlight on great local rock from El Paso & around the Borderland from 5-7pm. This block of course is called Q-CONNECTED. I'm sure you'll enjoy plenty of food for Thanksgiving...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Northeast El Paso seeing snowfall

EL PASO, Texas -- El Pasoans in the Northeast are getting some Thanksgiving snow Thursday. A viewer shared a video of the snowfall with ABC-7 Thursday afternoon. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

You Won’t Believe All These Crazy El Paso Weather Extremes

El Paso got a little taste of winter with Thanksgiving this year which, of course, freaked everybody out. El Paso has pretty mild winters so, when we do get a cold front or any kind of winter storm, everyone is totally unprepared. Today it got a little chilly and rainy ... we even had a little snow dusting the top of the mountains ... but it really wasn't that bad.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Riot breaks out as migrants forced to leave makeshift camp along the Rio Grande

EL PASO, Texas -- A riot broke out Sunday morning at the camp where migrants had been staying along the Rio Grande in Ciudad Juarez. According to city authorities, they were attempting to move 500 migrants from the makeshift camp. Local, state and federal level police were involved in the process to remove them from The post Riot breaks out as migrants forced to leave makeshift camp along the Rio Grande appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

6 Cozy Cabins Near El Paso To Make it Feel Like Christmas

The holidays are here and while El Paso isn't exactly known as being a "winter wonderland", we still have some nice holiday weather. Luckily, there are different ways you can experience an actual winter wonderland. First, we have Winterfest happening in Downtown, and I hear that the rink has actual ice this year and there are high percentages of "snow".
EL PASO, TX
KKTV

WATCH - Customers Flood Bar Co-Owned by Club Q Hero

Residents said the show of patriotism was also energizing because the community-wide project brought the Strainhurst Courts family together again post-pandemic. The Salvation Army in El Paso County continued its nearly 40 year tradition of providing free Thanksgiving meals for the community this Thursday.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Places To Enjoy Eating Out On Thanksgiving

I know when Thanksgiving time rolls around; it can be fun making all the homemade food for dinner. With the ham, turkey, potatoes... you can't go wrong. But I know in my situation, things have prevented us from having the time to MAKE a Thanksgiving dinner. So the next option is to go out & order food. Most of the time my family has order the thanksgiving dinners from Cracker Barrel. But perhaps you want something local...where can you go?
EL PASO, TX
klaq.com

A Self-Driving Truck Was Spotted In El Paso & Reddit Loves It

In the past, the idea of a car driving by itself seems so alien. But with the advances of technology, not only did it become likely to happen, it HAS happened. Scientists & car manufacturers are always looking to make self-driving cars available for everyone. Recently some companies have even...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

4.9 earthquake in West Texas felt in El Paso County

EL PASO, Texas -- A 4.9 magnitude earthquake took place Thursday near Mentone, Texas, according to the U.S. Geological survey. The 4.9 magnitude earthquake was felt just five minutes after a 4.5 magnitude earthquake in the same area. An ABC-7 viewer from Horizon City reported feeling tremors. This comes eight...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, TX
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy