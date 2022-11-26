Read full article on original website
Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First TimeTom HandyEl Paso, TX
President Biden Plans to House Migrants at a Texas Military BaseTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Could See an Avalanche of Migrants Crossing the Border in DecemberTom HandyTexas State
Kevin McCarthy Calls for Top Biden Official to Resign or Face ImpeachmentNews Breaking LIVEEl Paso, TX
El Paso is Preparing For the End of Title 42 With MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Comic Con Featuring Huge Names In Hollywood & Wrestling
Every year, Comic Con is THE perfect time for fellow nerds to wear their best costumes & oggle at all things comic book, tv show, wrestling related. Last year we saw huge names like William Shatner & Mick Foley come say hello to El Paso fans. The line up for...
El Paso mother and son collecting Thanksgiving leftovers to help feed the homeless
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso mother and son are asking the community to donate their Thanksgiving leftovers so they can feed the homeless. Cheree Coleman said her and her Wilbur, or "Bookie," have not thrown out any food in nearly two years. And their nonprofit, Bookie and Mommy's Helping Hand, operates year-round. For The post El Paso mother and son collecting Thanksgiving leftovers to help feed the homeless appeared first on KVIA.
‘Sweet as Pumpkin Pie:’ Newborns dressed up at El Paso hospital for Thanksgiving
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – To honor and celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, nurses at Las Palmas Medical Center dressed newborns born at the hospital in festive “Sweet as Pumpkin Pie” onsies. Nurses at Las Palmas Medical Center dressed newborns up in festive holiday onsies to celebrate Thanksgiving. Courtesy From Las Palmas Medical Center
El Paso, Juarez continue to wait for time zones to correspond
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ciudad Juarez and El Paso have experienced different time zones since daylight saving ended on Nov. 6, 2022. According to our news partners across the border, Mexico’s Congress has approved to adjust the time zones for several border cities including Juarez and El Paso. Congress approved the said time change […]
Thanksgiving Weekend Rocks With Bands Loved By El Paso
When Sunday afternoons roll around, 95.5 KLAQ blasts out two hours of the latest rock releases & we shine the spotlight on great local rock from El Paso & around the Borderland from 5-7pm. This block of course is called Q-CONNECTED. I'm sure you'll enjoy plenty of food for Thanksgiving...
KVIA
Northeast El Paso seeing snowfall
EL PASO, Texas -- El Pasoans in the Northeast are getting some Thanksgiving snow Thursday. A viewer shared a video of the snowfall with ABC-7 Thursday afternoon. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can...
You Won’t Believe All These Crazy El Paso Weather Extremes
El Paso got a little taste of winter with Thanksgiving this year which, of course, freaked everybody out. El Paso has pretty mild winters so, when we do get a cold front or any kind of winter storm, everyone is totally unprepared. Today it got a little chilly and rainy ... we even had a little snow dusting the top of the mountains ... but it really wasn't that bad.
Riot breaks out as migrants forced to leave makeshift camp along the Rio Grande
EL PASO, Texas -- A riot broke out Sunday morning at the camp where migrants had been staying along the Rio Grande in Ciudad Juarez. According to city authorities, they were attempting to move 500 migrants from the makeshift camp. Local, state and federal level police were involved in the process to remove them from The post Riot breaks out as migrants forced to leave makeshift camp along the Rio Grande appeared first on KVIA.
elpasomatters.org
Our food is losing nutrients. New Mexico farmers work to bring them back
LA UNION, N.M. — Shahid Mustafa is talking about the importance of soil on a chilly November morning on Taylor Hood Farms, as he and Lindsey McKee lead a workshop on regenerative agriculture, a way of farming that focuses on soil health and biodiversity. Three participants from Las Cruces...
6 Cozy Cabins Near El Paso To Make it Feel Like Christmas
The holidays are here and while El Paso isn't exactly known as being a "winter wonderland", we still have some nice holiday weather. Luckily, there are different ways you can experience an actual winter wonderland. First, we have Winterfest happening in Downtown, and I hear that the rink has actual ice this year and there are high percentages of "snow".
KKTV
WATCH - Customers Flood Bar Co-Owned by Club Q Hero
Residents said the show of patriotism was also energizing because the community-wide project brought the Strainhurst Courts family together again post-pandemic. The Salvation Army in El Paso County continued its nearly 40 year tradition of providing free Thanksgiving meals for the community this Thursday.
El Pasoans Share The Best Place To Get Caldo in El Paso
Colder temperatures have arrived and that can only mean one thing: CALDO SEASON IS HERE!!. Honestly, I can eat caldo at any time of the year, but it hits the spot best during the winter when the temperatures start dropping. Unfortunately, I have yet to perfect cooking a homemade caldo...
Former Impractical Jokers Star Coming to El Paso In the New Year
As 2023 rolls around, it'll be time for new shows; both concerts AND comedy shows. One of the first comedy shows El Paso will be getting in the new year is happening January 22nd featuring former Impractical Jokers star, Joe Gatto. If you've seen Impractical Jokers, you're familiar with him...
20 of the Most Savage Items You’ll Find in an El Pasoans Christmas Stocking
The holidays are upon us, and El Paso is definitely getting into the spirit!. Winterfest has officially kicked off in Downtown at San Jacinto Plaza and if you're looking to also get ready for winter, check out this handy guide on all the items you'll need to be winterized in El Paso! Spoiler alert: get ready to wait for that coveted selfie at Winterfest!
ACTion Programs for Animals offers low-cost vaccination, microchip clinic
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – ACTion Programs for Animals is hosting a low-cost microchip and vaccination clinic Saturday, Dec. 10 in Las Cruces. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the APA adoption center located at 537 N. Solano Dr. Pre-registration is not required. The following will be offered for just […]
El Paso Places To Enjoy Eating Out On Thanksgiving
I know when Thanksgiving time rolls around; it can be fun making all the homemade food for dinner. With the ham, turkey, potatoes... you can't go wrong. But I know in my situation, things have prevented us from having the time to MAKE a Thanksgiving dinner. So the next option is to go out & order food. Most of the time my family has order the thanksgiving dinners from Cracker Barrel. But perhaps you want something local...where can you go?
klaq.com
A Self-Driving Truck Was Spotted In El Paso & Reddit Loves It
In the past, the idea of a car driving by itself seems so alien. But with the advances of technology, not only did it become likely to happen, it HAS happened. Scientists & car manufacturers are always looking to make self-driving cars available for everyone. Recently some companies have even...
KVIA
4.9 earthquake in West Texas felt in El Paso County
EL PASO, Texas -- A 4.9 magnitude earthquake took place Thursday near Mentone, Texas, according to the U.S. Geological survey. The 4.9 magnitude earthquake was felt just five minutes after a 4.5 magnitude earthquake in the same area. An ABC-7 viewer from Horizon City reported feeling tremors. This comes eight...
KVIA
Fred Loya kicks off Holiday Light Show at Ascarate Park Friday
EL PASO, Texas– The Fred Loya Holiday Lights on the Lake show kicks off!. In previous years El Pasoans are used to seeing this light show at the Fred Loya home. This year the El Paso County partnered with Fred Loya for a new lighting ceremony. It begins at...
