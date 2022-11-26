ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Charleston police seek help finding woman reported missing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who was reported missing. Monica Estep, 40, has been missing since Monday when she walked away from Charleston Area Medical Center General Hospital on the East End, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department.
Police have suspect in Truman Street shooting

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Police said on Monday, November 28, 2022, that they have a suspect in the death of a Beckley man last week but have not released the identity. Juwan Greer was shot to death at a house on Truman Street in Beckley in the early hours of Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Beckley Police […]
Magistrate finds probable cause, sends case of man charged with kidnapping to grand jury

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The case of a man accused of kidnapping a woman from a vehicle in Cabell County at a busy intersection will be presented to a grand jury. Magistrate Mike McCarthy found probable cause Tuesday to send the case against Danny Joe White Jr., 25, to a grand jury. White is charged with kidnapping, domestic battery and domestic assault following an incident Nov. 21 near the Merritt Creek Farm shopping center in Barboursville, according to court records.
Man charged with woman's murder in Greenbrier County

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Court records said a man was charged in a homicide investigation in Greenbrier County after he was found covered in blood and admitted to killing his live-in girlfriend during an argument. Alderson police said Zachary Hess Dawson, 34, has been charged with murder in...
Local pastor and Vietnam War veteran has equipment stolen from Campbells Creek, West Virginia camp

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Rensford Baptist Church Pastor and Vietnam War veteran Dana Clay had thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen from his Campbells Creek camp that he grew up on, Clay’s daughter, Heather Clay, tells 13 News. According to security camera footage, a Kawasaki side-by-side and dozens of tools and equipment were stolen […]
Grand Larceny investigation ongoing in Beckley after travel plaza was robbed

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A robbery of a large sum of money from the Beckley travel plaza this weekend is still under investigation. On Sunday, November 27, 2022, at about 9:15 P.M., an Applegreen employee responsible for managing the West Virginia Parkways Authority Beckley Travel Plaza reported a robbery. The employee reported while they were […]
Holiday Wreck in Southern Part of West Virginia Leads to Three Individuals Killed, Two More Injured on I-79

WDTV reported over the holiday weekend on a deadly crash that occurred Thanksgiving Day morning that was in the southern part of the state. It happened just before 6 a.m. on I-79 South at mile marker 11, near Frame Road. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, an SUV was traveling south when it went off of the right side of the road, entered and exited a ditch, and came to rest along the hillside.
Trial continues for former city councilman charged in shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A second day of testimony continues for the trial of a former Huntington city council member charged in a shooting. A jury was seated and opening statements took place on Nov. 28 in the trial of Tom McCallister. McCallister is charged with malicious wounding and wanton...
Two arrested in connection with Charleston break-in, robbery

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two men are jailed after an alleged armed robbery inside a Charleston residence. Police have charged Mikhail Patterson, 20, and Jaquise Jackson, 18, both of Charleston with first-degree robbery and burglary. Patterson and Jackson, along with four other people, forced their way inside an apartment at...
Authorities seeking information on guitar stolen from church

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities have reached out for the public’s assistance in locating a guitar which was stolen from a Summersville church last week. The guitar’s owner Dennis Cherry, a Nicholas County school bus driver, first reported the instrument stolen on Thursday, November 24, 2022, indicating that it had been taken from a Summersville church along with two speakers.
Fayette County man sentenced for possession of fentanyl and meth

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., a Fayette County man was sentenced for drug possession. According to court documents, Yoshua Tree Dewall, 25, of Mount Hope, was riding as a passenger in a car that was pulled over for defective equipment at 3:30 AM on October 2, 2021. When officers approached the car, they saw drug paraphernalia in plain sight.
