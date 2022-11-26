Read full article on original website
UPDATE: 6 arrested after Charleston, West Virginia gas station drug raid
UPDATE: (8:45 P.M. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022) — The names of the six people arrested after a raid at a Par-Mar gas station on Charleston’s East End have been released. Documents say the investigation into drug activity at the Par-Mar store on Washington Street East was between October and November 2022. Police say informants were […]
Judge grants preliminary injunction sought by city to shut down store where raid conducted
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County judge has granted a preliminary injunction sought by the city of Charleston seeking to have a convenience store shut down on the city’s East End, claiming the business where police conducted a raid hours before is a public nuisance. Kanawha County...
Charleston police seek help finding woman reported missing
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who was reported missing. Monica Estep, 40, has been missing since Monday when she walked away from Charleston Area Medical Center General Hospital on the East End, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department.
Police have suspect in Truman Street shooting
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Police said on Monday, November 28, 2022, that they have a suspect in the death of a Beckley man last week but have not released the identity. Juwan Greer was shot to death at a house on Truman Street in Beckley in the early hours of Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Beckley Police […]
W.Va. State Police investigating after employee reports Beckley Travel Plaza robbed
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police said they are investigating a reported robbery at the Beckley Travel Plaza after an employee said a masked male demanded money from the ATM and left the scene with a large amount of cash. State Police said in a news...
Magistrate finds probable cause, sends case of man charged with kidnapping to grand jury
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The case of a man accused of kidnapping a woman from a vehicle in Cabell County at a busy intersection will be presented to a grand jury. Magistrate Mike McCarthy found probable cause Tuesday to send the case against Danny Joe White Jr., 25, to a grand jury. White is charged with kidnapping, domestic battery and domestic assault following an incident Nov. 21 near the Merritt Creek Farm shopping center in Barboursville, according to court records.
Man charged with woman's murder in Greenbrier County
GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Court records said a man was charged in a homicide investigation in Greenbrier County after he was found covered in blood and admitted to killing his live-in girlfriend during an argument. Alderson police said Zachary Hess Dawson, 34, has been charged with murder in...
Police looking for hotel bathroom mirror thief in West Virginia
SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — The Summersville Police Department (SPD) is looking for a man who allegedly stole mirrors from the LaQuinta Inn in town. SPD says the man allegedly walked into both the men’s and women’s bathrooms and stole the mirrors off the wall. “Evidently he likes to look at himself … ” SPD says […]
Records: Man charged after crashing into girlfriend's car, showroom display building
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man faces multiple charges in Mingo County after he was accused of following his girlfriend after she was treated at the hospital, swerving and crashing into her vehicle and slamming into a showroom display building at a shopping center. Tyler May, 27, of...
Local pastor and Vietnam War veteran has equipment stolen from Campbells Creek, West Virginia camp
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Rensford Baptist Church Pastor and Vietnam War veteran Dana Clay had thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen from his Campbells Creek camp that he grew up on, Clay’s daughter, Heather Clay, tells 13 News. According to security camera footage, a Kawasaki side-by-side and dozens of tools and equipment were stolen […]
West Virginia mother charged after drugs found in hotel room near child
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A Cabell County woman has been charged with child neglect after finding drugs in a hotel room allegedly within reach of a child. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Cabell County Magistrate Court, Kassandra Mitchell, 29, of Huntington, is facing child neglect and drug charges. The complaint states authorities […]
Grand Larceny investigation ongoing in Beckley after travel plaza was robbed
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A robbery of a large sum of money from the Beckley travel plaza this weekend is still under investigation. On Sunday, November 27, 2022, at about 9:15 P.M., an Applegreen employee responsible for managing the West Virginia Parkways Authority Beckley Travel Plaza reported a robbery. The employee reported while they were […]
Man arrested in Wayne County, West Virginia, found with drugs in his pants
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Wayne County. According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, deputies stopped a vehicle in the Ceredo area for a suspect wanted in connection to a drug investigation. Deputies say the suspect, identified as Gary “Rob” Muncy, allegedly refused to […]
Greenbrier County man facing murder charge, admits to killing partner
ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — A Greenbrier County man is facing a murder charge after admitting to killing his significant other. On Friday, November 25, 2022 at 9 A.M., the Alderson Police Department was called to 847 Maple Avenue West in Alderson after a woman was found unresponsive on her floor. According to the criminal complaint, […]
Holiday Wreck in Southern Part of West Virginia Leads to Three Individuals Killed, Two More Injured on I-79
WDTV reported over the holiday weekend on a deadly crash that occurred Thanksgiving Day morning that was in the southern part of the state. It happened just before 6 a.m. on I-79 South at mile marker 11, near Frame Road. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, an SUV was traveling south when it went off of the right side of the road, entered and exited a ditch, and came to rest along the hillside.
Trial continues for former city councilman charged in shooting
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A second day of testimony continues for the trial of a former Huntington city council member charged in a shooting. A jury was seated and opening statements took place on Nov. 28 in the trial of Tom McCallister. McCallister is charged with malicious wounding and wanton...
Records: Woman charged after suspected drugs found in hotel room where her child was found
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Court records said a woman faces charges in Cabell County after suspected drugs were found in a hotel room in Huntington that were in plain view and within easy reach of her child. Kassandra Mitchell, 29, of Huntington was charged with child neglect and...
Two arrested in connection with Charleston break-in, robbery
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two men are jailed after an alleged armed robbery inside a Charleston residence. Police have charged Mikhail Patterson, 20, and Jaquise Jackson, 18, both of Charleston with first-degree robbery and burglary. Patterson and Jackson, along with four other people, forced their way inside an apartment at...
Authorities seeking information on guitar stolen from church
SUMMERSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities have reached out for the public’s assistance in locating a guitar which was stolen from a Summersville church last week. The guitar’s owner Dennis Cherry, a Nicholas County school bus driver, first reported the instrument stolen on Thursday, November 24, 2022, indicating that it had been taken from a Summersville church along with two speakers.
Fayette County man sentenced for possession of fentanyl and meth
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., a Fayette County man was sentenced for drug possession. According to court documents, Yoshua Tree Dewall, 25, of Mount Hope, was riding as a passenger in a car that was pulled over for defective equipment at 3:30 AM on October 2, 2021. When officers approached the car, they saw drug paraphernalia in plain sight.
