ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Police catch teen suspected in Facebook Marketplace armed robberies

DECATUR, Ga. - DeKalb County police believe they have finally caught a suspect wanted for several armed robberies involving Facebook Marketplace. A 15-year-old was taken into custody Monday afternoon. Detectives believed he had been using Facebook Marketplace, an online resale platform, to lure in potential victims who thought they were...
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Inmate killed in incident at Clayton County Jail, sheriff says

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Officials are investigating the death of an inmate that happened Monday night at the Clayton County Jail. The Clayton County Sheriff's Office has confirmed with FOX 5 that an incident happened around 8 p.m. at the jail that ended with the death of an inmate. Investigators...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Possible human remains found in DeKalb County woods

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating the discovery of possible human remains found in DeKalb County Monday afternoon. The DeKalb County Police Department tells FOX 5 that officers were called to the 6400 block of Rockbridge Road at around 3:50 p.m. Monday. Investigators say a caller reported finding bones...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

17-year-old killed, 2 others shot, during candlelight vigil, DeKalb police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — DeKalb police said a 17-year-old was killed and two other people were also shot while attending a candlelight vigil for a recent homicide victim. Police told Channel 2 Action News the suspect walked up to the victim and shot the 17-year-old during a candlelight vigil for Taneaious McCune, who was shot and killed during a Friday home invasion attempt on Gresham Road.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Mother confesses to killing 4-year-old daughter, starting fire to hide body, East Point police say

EAST POINT, Ga. — A mother confessed to starting a fire last week to conceal the death of her four-year-old child, East Point Fire Department officials said. Nicole Ashley Jackson, 27, confessed to setting her apartment on fire at Brookfield Apartments on 3072 Washington Road to hide the body of her four-year-old daughter, officials told Channel 2′s Tom Jones.
EAST POINT, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Sledgehammer-wielding suspects wanted for series for robberies

ATLANTA - Investigators are asking the public for help identifying two suspects believed to be connected to a violent robbery at a southwest Atlanta food mart over the weekend. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit tell FOX 5 the robbery happened on Saturday at the Metro Food Mart...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

DeKalb police looking for person allegedly involved in armed robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An alleged armed robber in DeKalb County is still at large. The man allegedly attempted to rob the Exxon at 3384 E Ponce de Leon Ave. at 6 a.m. Nov. 25. He also reportedly assaulted and attempted to rob an elderly male customer. Anyone...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Douglasville police offering reward for info on suspect

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Police are asking for help locating a suspect in connection to an aggravated assault in Douglasville. They said information that leads to his arrest may be worth a $5000 reward. The pictured suspect was last seen walking away from Budgetel Inn on Waterway Circle on Nov. 22...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

One dead, one in hospital after Cobb County weekend car crash

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are still investigating a fatal crash on Due West Road at Lanesborough Drive in Cobb County from over the weekend. The Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit said the accident happened on Sunday around 7:27 a.m. 23-year-old Amarjeet S. Ranhotra of Acworth was driving eastbound...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Clayton News Daily

Child dies in murder/suicide on Thanksgiving in Clayton County

FOREST PARK — A Forest Park family’s Thanksgiving celebration was cut short Nov. 24 when an argument led to kidnapping charges and a murder/suicide. Suspect Lionel Edwards led Clayton County police on a car chase after his vehicle was spotted by the Jonesboro Police Department. The chase ended in a cul-de-sac in Riverdale where Edwards allegedly shot a female juvenile passenger and himself.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy