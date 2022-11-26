Read full article on original website
50-year-old man shot, killed in DeKalb, suspect being questioned by police
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 50-year-old man is dead after being shot late Monday night. DeKalb police said they found the victim, whose identity has not been released by police, in the 3300 block of Clifton Church Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. EMS...
23-year-old found shot to death in home, Clayton County police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 23-year-old was found dead from a gunshot wound Friday, according to police. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Clayton County police officials said officers arrived at the home on Pahaska Court at 6:53 p.m. after they received reports of someone being shot.
Man found shot at Lithonia home, police investigating
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting after they found a man with a gunshot wound near the 800 block of Susannah Court. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said when they got to the scene, they found a man...
Woman found dead after shooting in DeKalb parking lot, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A woman in her 30s is dead after DeKalb police say they found her shot in a Decatur parking lot on Saturday afternoon. DeKalb police say they arrived at a private address on Snapfinger Parkway in Decatur after receiving a call about a suspicious car parked.
Police catch teen suspected in Facebook Marketplace armed robberies
DECATUR, Ga. - DeKalb County police believe they have finally caught a suspect wanted for several armed robberies involving Facebook Marketplace. A 15-year-old was taken into custody Monday afternoon. Detectives believed he had been using Facebook Marketplace, an online resale platform, to lure in potential victims who thought they were...
Woman dead after Monday morning crash near DeKalb middle school, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies said one person was killed in a car crash Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 2 Action News the crash took place at 6:15 a.m. Monday morning on Covington Highway near Bethune Middle School.
Inmate killed in incident at Clayton County Jail, sheriff says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Officials are investigating the death of an inmate that happened Monday night at the Clayton County Jail. The Clayton County Sheriff's Office has confirmed with FOX 5 that an incident happened around 8 p.m. at the jail that ended with the death of an inmate. Investigators...
Possible human remains found in DeKalb County woods
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating the discovery of possible human remains found in DeKalb County Monday afternoon. The DeKalb County Police Department tells FOX 5 that officers were called to the 6400 block of Rockbridge Road at around 3:50 p.m. Monday. Investigators say a caller reported finding bones...
17-year-old killed, 2 others shot, during candlelight vigil, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — DeKalb police said a 17-year-old was killed and two other people were also shot while attending a candlelight vigil for a recent homicide victim. Police told Channel 2 Action News the suspect walked up to the victim and shot the 17-year-old during a candlelight vigil for Taneaious McCune, who was shot and killed during a Friday home invasion attempt on Gresham Road.
Mother confesses to killing 4-year-old daughter, starting fire to hide body, East Point police say
EAST POINT, Ga. — A mother confessed to starting a fire last week to conceal the death of her four-year-old child, East Point Fire Department officials said. Nicole Ashley Jackson, 27, confessed to setting her apartment on fire at Brookfield Apartments on 3072 Washington Road to hide the body of her four-year-old daughter, officials told Channel 2′s Tom Jones.
Police: Sledgehammer-wielding suspects wanted for series for robberies
ATLANTA - Investigators are asking the public for help identifying two suspects believed to be connected to a violent robbery at a southwest Atlanta food mart over the weekend. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit tell FOX 5 the robbery happened on Saturday at the Metro Food Mart...
DeKalb police looking for person allegedly involved in armed robbery
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An alleged armed robber in DeKalb County is still at large. The man allegedly attempted to rob the Exxon at 3384 E Ponce de Leon Ave. at 6 a.m. Nov. 25. He also reportedly assaulted and attempted to rob an elderly male customer. Anyone...
Man killed in NW Atlanta shooting by woman’s ex, police say
An argument over a woman led to a shooting early Monday morning that left a man dead, Atlanta police said.
Heavy police presence at Clayton County apartment complex after homicide, police confirm
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department is investigating a homicide at the Regal Forest Apartment complex, at 5771 Trammell Rd. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News they responded to the complex around 7:35 p.m. At this...
Clayton County woman arrested on murder charge after husband’s stabbing
A Clayton County woman was arrested on a murder charge after police say she stabbed her husband to death Sunday evening at their apartment in Morrow.
Douglasville police offering reward for info on suspect
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Police are asking for help locating a suspect in connection to an aggravated assault in Douglasville. They said information that leads to his arrest may be worth a $5000 reward. The pictured suspect was last seen walking away from Budgetel Inn on Waterway Circle on Nov. 22...
‘I don’t have him no more’: Family remembers 12-year-old killed in shooting near Atlantic Station
ATLANTA — There were waves of emotion during a Sunday night vigil for family and friends of 12-year-old Zyion Charles. Police told Channel 2 Action News that Charles was shot and killed Saturday on the 17th Street bridge. Charles had been caught up in a dispute between a group of friends.
One dead, one in hospital after Cobb County weekend car crash
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are still investigating a fatal crash on Due West Road at Lanesborough Drive in Cobb County from over the weekend. The Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit said the accident happened on Sunday around 7:27 a.m. 23-year-old Amarjeet S. Ranhotra of Acworth was driving eastbound...
Child dies in murder/suicide on Thanksgiving in Clayton County
FOREST PARK — A Forest Park family’s Thanksgiving celebration was cut short Nov. 24 when an argument led to kidnapping charges and a murder/suicide. Suspect Lionel Edwards led Clayton County police on a car chase after his vehicle was spotted by the Jonesboro Police Department. The chase ended in a cul-de-sac in Riverdale where Edwards allegedly shot a female juvenile passenger and himself.
Shooting at Georgia candlelight vigil leaves teen dead, 2 children in hospital, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 17-year-old is dead and two children are wounded after a shooting at a candlelight vigil for a shooting victim in DeKalb County, police said. Officers responded to 2051 Flat Shoals Road just after 6:15 p.m. in response to a person shot. After they arrived they located a 17-year-old boy who had died from an apparent gunshot wound.
