ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uclabruins.com

No. 21 UCLA Returns to Action at Stanford on Thursday

LOS ANGELES – No. 21-ranked UCLA (5-2) returns to action against Stanford (3-4) in the Pac-12 opener for both schools this Thursday night. UCLA's game at Maples Pavilion will be nationally televised on ESPN2. Last season, the Bruins won both regular-season meetings against Stanford, including a 79-70 decision at Stanford's Maples Pavilion (Feb. 8, 2022).
STANFORD, CA
uclabruins.com

Softball Reveals 2023 Schedule

LOS ANGELES – The UCLA softball team announced its schedule for the upcoming 2023 season on Monday. There are currently 56 games listed on the schedule, including 24 home contests at Easton Stadium. The Bruins will open the season on Thursday, Feb. 9 versus Cal State Fullerton at Easton...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uclabruins.com

No. 15 UCLA Heads to No. 1 South Carolina for Midweek Showdown

LOS ANGELES – UCLA Women's Basketball (7-0) flies out to Columbia, S.C., to take on undefeated South Carolina (6-0) on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 7 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. PST. Tuesday's matchup will be the third meeting in program history, with South Carolina holding a 2-0 advantage in the series.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uclabruins.com

Women's Tennis Signs Standout Guichard

LOS ANGELES – Ahmani Guichard, hailed as one of the top junior girls tennis players in the United States, has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend UCLA. Head coach Stella Sampras Webster announced the addition of Guichard, who will join the Bruins for the 2023-24 academic year.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy