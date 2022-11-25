LOS ANGELES – No. 21-ranked UCLA (5-2) returns to action against Stanford (3-4) in the Pac-12 opener for both schools this Thursday night. UCLA's game at Maples Pavilion will be nationally televised on ESPN2. Last season, the Bruins won both regular-season meetings against Stanford, including a 79-70 decision at Stanford's Maples Pavilion (Feb. 8, 2022).

