Sami Zayn Doesn’t Care About His Position In The Bloodline After WWE Survivor Series WarGames
Sami Zayn has over-delivered at every gimmick he was given in WWE for well over 8 years now, and the results speak for themselves. Whether it be a babyface or a heel, Zayn will do his best to get himself over with the fans. Following what happened at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, Zayn made it clear he doesn’t care about his position in The Bloodline.
Undertaker Spotted With Stephanie McMahon Backstage At WWE Survivor Series
This year’s Survivor Series WarGames was quite special as it featured WarGames matches for both men and women. Triple H has bragged about the massive attendance of this year’s Survivor Series, which was the most viewed and highest grossing Survivor Series of all time. It seems a legendary WWE Hall of Famer was also part of this record-breaking attendance.
Austin Theory’s First Remarks After Winning United States Title At WWE Survivor Series WarGames
Austin Theory walked into Survivor Series WarGames as a former WWE United States Champion, but came out as the new title holder. Mr. A Town Down has some bold predictions for his future opponents. Austin Theory defeated Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship in a triple-threat...
New Video Shows Iyo Sky Collapsing After WWE Survivor Series WarGames Match
Rhea Ripley is viewed as one of the top stars in the WWE women’s division, as she has seen a lot of success after debuting in WWE a few years ago. Ripley is also one of the strongest female Superstars in all of WWE, and she displayed that after WWE Survivor Series WarGames as well.
Roman Reigns Was Not Happy After WWE Survivor Series WarGames Match
WWE presented Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday, and it was a huge event. Now we have a bit more information about how Roman Reigns handled things after the event. Sean Sapp reported behind Fightful’s paywall that Roman Reigns was heated following the big WarGames match. It was reported that Reigns “took exception” to something he saw as an unplanned spot.
Candice LeRae Returns From Injury During WWE Raw
Candice LeRae was taken out by Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky) during the buildup to WWE Survivor Series WarGames. Tonight, she finally returned to the red brand. Candice LeRae appeared during a backstage interview segment with Cathey Kelley. The NXT alumna revealed she missed weeks of action due to injury suffered at the hands of Damage CTRL.
Sami Zayn Celebrates After WWE Survivor Series Goes Off The Air
Sami Zayn has excelled at everything he was handed in WWE for well over 8 years now and continues to be a highlight of WWE television. His ability to get over no matter what is what sets him apart from many pro wrestlers. Zayn has been a focal point of WWE television thanks to his storyline with The Bloodline and he also celebrated after Survivor Series went off the air.
WWE Teases Bray Wyatt’s Storyline With Alexa Bliss During WWE Raw
Alexa Bliss was involved in a major storyline with Bray Wyatt during the former Universal Champion’s first stint with WWE. It appears that Wyatt still has some unfinished business with Bliss. Alexa Bliss appeared during a backstage segment with Asuka and Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. During the interview,...
AJ Styles Breaks Insane WWE Pay-Per-View Losing Streak At Survivor Series WarGames
AJ Styles defeated Finn Balor with a Phenomenal Forearm in a solid match at WWE Survivor Series WarGames. The Phenomenal One put an end to an insane losing streak tonight as well. Saturday’s win got Styles his first singles pay-per-view event victory in nearly three years. The Phenomenal One last...
Dexter Lumis Finally Gets WWE Contract On Raw
Dexter Lumis wanted to get his hands on The Miz for failing to pay him in full. Tonight, Lumis finally got his revenge against The A-Lister and earned himself a WWE contract in the process. Dexter Lumis took on The Miz in an Anything Goes Match during WWE Raw tonight....
WWE Considered Changing Date Of Next Draft
WWE always has a lot of things planned for the calendar year that they must take into consideration. This is especially true after their very hectic schedule this year itself. One of those plans included holding the WWE Draft a bit earlier than usual. The Survivor Series premium live event...
Ronda Rousey Requested Brian Kendrick For WWE Survivor Series Match
Brian Kendrick’s AEW career ended before it began, as he was set to face Jon Moxley back in February. AEW pulled the match after past offensive comments made by Brian resurfaced online. He came back to WWE recently for one night, and it was thanks to Ronda Rousey. Kendrick...
WWE SmackDown Sees Viewership Drop With SmackDown Before Survivor Series
WWE brought the go-home episode of SmackDown before Survivor Series WarGames. The blue brand got a lot done on SmackDown this week, but how did the viewership turn out?. According to Spoiler TV, the November 25th Black Friday episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown drew 2.064 million viewers, with a . 45 in the 18 to 49 demographic. They had several issues with the broadcast getting preempted by College Football and the FIFA World Cup.
Huge Tag Team Match Added To WWE NXT This Week
Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark failed to capture the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship from Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. Zoey Stark turned on her partner after the match. Tomorrow, Lyons will team up with the tag champs. WWE announced that Nikkita Lyons will team up with Kayden Carter...
Brian Kendrick’s WWE Return Was A Surprise Within The Company
Brian Kendrick was set to debut in AEW, in a match against Jon Moxley back in February. Kendrick left WWE prior to this, and fans were excited to see what he was going to accomplish in AEW. However, AEW pulled the match after past offensive comments made by Brian resurfaced online. Kendrick recently returned to WWE in a backstage capacity, and this was seen as a surprise by many, especially in NXT.
Hit Row Was Brought In For WWE Survivor Series WarGames But Not Used
Survivor Series just concluded last night from the TD Garden arena in Boston, MA. The sold-out event was a massive success and featured some good matches, such as the United States Championship match and the Men’s WarGames match. Now that the dust has settled on Survivor Series, a new report has emerged regarding last night’s show.
Video Footage Reveals Moment Roman Reigns Got Angry At Kevin Owens During Survivor Series WarGames
In the men’s WarGames match last Saturday, Roman Reigns led The Bloodline to a victory over Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, and The Brawling Brutes. During the match, however, Kevin Owens confronted The Tribal Chief and slapped him across the face, allegedly rupturing Reigns’ eardrum. Footage of the moment he was injured is currently circulating on social media.
Ronda Rousey Reveals Video Of Herself Rehearsing Promo Before WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey has been criticized by fans on countless occasions for her promo work. Her writing in WWE was always given special care, but that didn’t stop fans from picking it apart. Rousey, however, recently revealed a behind-the-scenes video of herself practicing a promo on Natalya in advance of the episode.
WWE Hasn’t Hired Brian Kendrick Just Yet
Brian Kendrick was supposed to make his AEW debut on the February 2, 2022 episode of Dynamite, but the company cancelled the plans due to Kendrick’s previous controversial remarks. Kendrick recently tried out as a producer in WWE. Kendrick was brought in to produce the Ronda Rousey versus Shotzi...
