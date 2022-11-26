ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Mills
3d ago

RIP to the young mother. My heart breaks for her. My deepest sympathy and condolences to the family and friends that loved her.💔💔💔💔💔🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 None of this makes any sense. People are just dying for nothing. This world is so cruel. It's a shame and it's a problem. When will this ever stop!!!??? So sad. SMH!!!!!

Vivi
3d ago

Not only did this guy tear a family apart. It also breaks the heart of people who don't even know her! I pray for her family to have strength.

Yvonne Fair
3d ago

Such a senseless, horrible tragedy involving gun-related violence. May God bless and comfort her family & friends and may He bring His Divine justice to those responsible for her death.

Related
11Alive

Mom tells police she started East Point fire to cover up daughter's death, according to officials

EAST POINT, Ga. — East Point Police said the mother arrested for setting the East point apartment fire confessed to killing her daughter before the fire was set. The girl's mother, Nicole Jackson, also confessed to setting the fire as a cover up for the murder, according to officials. She is currently behind bars and facing multiple charges, including arson and murder.
EAST POINT, GA
WHIO Dayton

Woman shot, killed after argument with husband in Georgia; husband in critical condition

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was shot and killed after an argument with her husband Sunday morning in Gwinnett County, Georgia. According to WSB-TV, Gwinnett County Police Department officers were called out to a house Sunday around 10 a.m. at the 2600 block of Ivy Stone Trail in Buford, Georgia. Officers found Desiree Marin, 44, and her husband, Michael Marin, 44, with gunshot wounds.
BUFORD, GA
11Alive

Missing 9-year-old boy last seen along Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy, APD says

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking the public for help finding a missing 9-year-old who was last seen Tuesday afternoon. Authorities are looking for 9-year-old Roderick Streeter Jr., who was last seen at 2655 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy around 4 p.m. He was last seen wearing a light blue “KIPP Strive School” polo shirt, navy blue slacks, and grey boots.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

How to get free MARTA rides this holiday season

ATLANTA — Public transportation is about to get a little more festive in metro Atlanta. Starting Saturday, people who catch a ride on MARTA's holiday buses can get to their destination for free. The transportation authority will debut its holiday buses during its Season on the Square celebration Saturday...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Mother arrested in fire at East Point apartment where young girl died

EAST POINT, Ga. - Fulton County authorities have arrested a mother in connection to an apartment fire the day before Thanksgiving in East Point. Nicole Jackson confessed to killing one child and leaving another child in the apartment after she set the fire on purpose, law enforcement sources tell FOX 5.
EAST POINT, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Vigil held for murdered Lyft driver

The tragic death of Lauren Allen-Sawyer has hit her family and friends extremely hard. Days after her murder, they held a balloon release at a Norcross park. It was meant to honor her and provide some healing for those hurting.
NORCROSS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

UPDATE: Missing 'critical' 10-year-old found

ATLANTA - Atlanta police said they have found a critical missing 10-year-old child who disappeared after getting dropped off by his school bus in northwest Atlanta. 10-year-old Cortez Smith went missing around 4 p.m. Monday evening. He was dropped off by his school bus to a shelter in northwest Atlanta where authorities said he lives.
ATLANTA, GA
