Read full article on original website
Mills
3d ago
RIP to the young mother. My heart breaks for her. My deepest sympathy and condolences to the family and friends that loved her.💔💔💔💔💔🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 None of this makes any sense. People are just dying for nothing. This world is so cruel. It's a shame and it's a problem. When will this ever stop!!!??? So sad. SMH!!!!!
Reply
8
Vivi
3d ago
Not only did this guy tear a family apart. It also breaks the heart of people who don't even know her! I pray for her family to have strength.
Reply
6
Yvonne Fair
3d ago
Such a senseless, horrible tragedy involving gun-related violence. May God bless and comfort her family & friends and may He bring His Divine justice to those responsible for her death.
Reply(1)
4
Related
WLTX.com
'Hug your family because you never know': Family, friends remember mother killed while working as a Lyft driver
NORCROSS, Ga. — Family, friends and the community came together to remember a 31-year-old mother of three killed in DeKalb County earlier this week while working as a Lyft driver. A father's grief could be heard and seen Friday evening. “It’s hard on us," Joe Sawyer said at his...
'I called police on my son' | Mom shares feeling of helplessness that preceded shooting of 12-year-old
ATLANTA — The mother of the 12-year-old boy who died Saturday night near Atlantic Station, when a shooting broke out among a group of youths, described her feeling of helplessness as her son slipped into a pattern of dangerous behavior during emotional remarks to a City Council committee this week.
Mom tells police she started East Point fire to cover up daughter's death, according to officials
EAST POINT, Ga. — East Point Police said the mother arrested for setting the East point apartment fire confessed to killing her daughter before the fire was set. The girl's mother, Nicole Jackson, also confessed to setting the fire as a cover up for the murder, according to officials. She is currently behind bars and facing multiple charges, including arson and murder.
Cops: Mother admitted to setting fire to East Point home to conceal girl’s death
The mother of a 4-year-old girl whose body was found in the rubble of a burned-down East Point apartment told investigators her child was already dead and that she set the fire to conceal it, city officials said Monday.
Atlanta Lyft Driver Gunned Down and Killed During Evening Shift
The family and friends of Lauren Allen are still in a complete state of shock as they come to terms with the loss of their 31-year-old loved one who was killed moments after dropping off a passenger while working a shift as a Lyft driver Monday evening. Police reports say...
Woman shot, killed after argument with husband in Georgia; husband in critical condition
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was shot and killed after an argument with her husband Sunday morning in Gwinnett County, Georgia. According to WSB-TV, Gwinnett County Police Department officers were called out to a house Sunday around 10 a.m. at the 2600 block of Ivy Stone Trail in Buford, Georgia. Officers found Desiree Marin, 44, and her husband, Michael Marin, 44, with gunshot wounds.
fox5atlanta.com
Mom tells Atlanta City Council she sought intervention for troubled 12-year-old
ATLANTA - The mother of a pre-teen shot and killed in Midtown Atlanta told city council members Monday she wanted her child placed in juvenile custody because of his involvement in crime. Deerica Charles spoke emotionally at Monday’s Atlanta City Council meeting, as one council member called for a tougher...
Woman gives birth at Atlanta McDonald’s, and her baby girl is fittingly nicknamed
Although the baby’s birth certificate reads “Nandi Ariyah Moremi Phillips,” the McDonald’s crew gave the baby girl another name.
Missing 9-year-old boy last seen along Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy, APD says
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking the public for help finding a missing 9-year-old who was last seen Tuesday afternoon. Authorities are looking for 9-year-old Roderick Streeter Jr., who was last seen at 2655 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy around 4 p.m. He was last seen wearing a light blue “KIPP Strive School” polo shirt, navy blue slacks, and grey boots.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta father goes missing while driving home from emissions test, police say
ATLANTA - The family of an Atlanta father missing since Sunday afternoon are hoping someone can help find him safely. "We are asking for help finding my dear friend Nicholas Bachhuber," Tawheedah Abdullah told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes. The 33-year-old man went missing after telling his wife he was going...
How to get free MARTA rides this holiday season
ATLANTA — Public transportation is about to get a little more festive in metro Atlanta. Starting Saturday, people who catch a ride on MARTA's holiday buses can get to their destination for free. The transportation authority will debut its holiday buses during its Season on the Square celebration Saturday...
50-year-old man shot, killed in DeKalb, suspect being questioned by police
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 50-year-old man is dead after being shot late Monday night. DeKalb police said they found the victim, whose identity has not been released by police, in the 3300 block of Clifton Church Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. EMS...
Gwinnett County facility at risk of closing permanently if money not raised by deadline
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County facility that often cares for adults with dementia is at risk of closing its doors permanently, as caregivers and supporters try and raise money before a Tuesday night deadline. Peachtree Christian Health in Duluth has been operating as an adult day health...
fox5atlanta.com
Mother arrested in fire at East Point apartment where young girl died
EAST POINT, Ga. - Fulton County authorities have arrested a mother in connection to an apartment fire the day before Thanksgiving in East Point. Nicole Jackson confessed to killing one child and leaving another child in the apartment after she set the fire on purpose, law enforcement sources tell FOX 5.
14 dead, 15 injured in metro Atlanta shootings, stabbings over Thanksgiving holiday weekend
ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta police departments responded to 15 shootings and stabbings over a violent Thanksgiving weekend. Channel 2 Action News reported on the investigations that happened from Thursday morning through Sunday night. At least 14 people died and 15 others were injured, according to the combined numbers. Here...
fox5atlanta.com
Vigil held for murdered Lyft driver
The tragic death of Lauren Allen-Sawyer has hit her family and friends extremely hard. Days after her murder, they held a balloon release at a Norcross park. It was meant to honor her and provide some healing for those hurting.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Father, young daughter dead in Thanksgiving murder-suicide out of Clayton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A father and his young daughter are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in Clayton County. It happened Thanksgiving night at around 9:35 p.m. Police say they were called to the 8000 Block of South Bay Court to perform a welfare check after reports of...
fox5atlanta.com
UPDATE: Missing 'critical' 10-year-old found
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said they have found a critical missing 10-year-old child who disappeared after getting dropped off by his school bus in northwest Atlanta. 10-year-old Cortez Smith went missing around 4 p.m. Monday evening. He was dropped off by his school bus to a shelter in northwest Atlanta where authorities said he lives.
FBI confirms recovered partial remains belong to missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon
The bones that were found in the Superior Landfill have been identified.
APD asks public for help finding missing 10-year-old boy last seen getting dropped off by school bus
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking the public for help finding a missing 10-year-old boy who was last seen getting dropped off by a school bus Monday afternoon. Authorities said Cortez Smith was dropped off at the Salvation Army at 921 Howell Mill Rd. NW. He refused to go inside and ran toward the QuikTrip at 630 10th St. NW at 4 p.m, according to APD.
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
60K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 28