FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
wvlt.tv
As Christmas season winds up, Blessings on Bell Street prepares to serve community
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The inside of Overcoming Believers Church is undergoing a makeover ahead of the 12th iteration of Blessings on Bell Street. The church has invited thousands over the years to step foot on their property and immerse their family in holiday cheer. This offering has served on...
wvlt.tv
Gatlinburg prepares for Christmas parade
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 100,000 people are expected to attend the Gatlinburg Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade on Friday. The parade is set to step-off at 7:30 p.m. on the Parkway in Gatlinburg. Many people arrived early to pick their spot on the sidewalk along the parade route...
wvlt.tv
Toys for Tots kicks-off across East Tennessee
wvlt.tv
One year after fire, Catholic Charities of East Tennessee gives help, hope to thousands
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s been one year since an arsonist torched Catholic Charities of East Tennessee. The fire nearly destroyed one of its buildings. “We lost everything,” Lisa Healy said, Executive Director of CCET. Construction started at the charity’s Dameron Avenue location a couple of months ago....
wvlt.tv
Many Christmas parades for you to Find Your Fun this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year and many cities are hosting their annual Christmas parades this weekend! Here are some parades big and small for you and the family to Find Your Fun. Thursday, Dec. 1:. Lenior City’s Christmas parade kicks off on...
wvlt.tv
Dolly Parton teams up with Kelly Clarkson to donate $50,000 to Knoxville Symphony Orchestra
wvlt.tv
Traffic delays expected in downtown Knoxville for WIVK Christmas Parade
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 49th annual WIVK Christmas parade is back in Knoxville Friday, bringing traffic delays with it. City officials said eastbound lanes on Howard Baker Jr. Ave. would be closed from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. between Hill Ave. and Hall of Fame Dr. The city will also close parking spaces on Gay Street from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville Fire Department warns dangers of space heaters, extension cords in RVs
wvlt.tv
‘Definitely need the community’: Salvation Army says donations are behind
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Christmas approaches, the Salvation Army in Sevier County says it needs your help. The Angel Tree program is behind on donations, which could leave The Salvation Army scrambling to fulfill a kid’s wish list. Donations for children have been coming into the Salvation Army...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville-based ‘Cocaine Bear’ story turns into movie
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A South Knoxville man called the police in 1985 when he saw a man in his backyard and didn’t know who it was. After investigators arrived on the scene, they realized the man was Andrew Thorton who had died after jumping out of an airplane without his parachute activating in time.
wvlt.tv
Kelly Clarkson and Dolly Parton sing "9 to 5"
wvlt.tv
Knoxville needs younger people to move to East Tenn., chamber leaders say
wvlt.tv
Newport Utilities investigation discovers millions in mismanaged money
wvlt.tv
Police identify human remains found on vacant Knoxville school property
wvlt.tv
West Knoxville building destroyed following fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire crews put out a fire early Friday Morning. It happened at the abandoned Bugman Business building at 2601 Sterchi St. near East Third Creek. A 911 call went out around 3:00 a.m. Friday morning. Crews were able to put the fire out around 4:00...
wvlt.tv
‘Small act of courage’ | KAT celebrates Rosa Parks day
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - 67 years ago sparked a moment in history that helped end segregation on public transportation. On Thursday, Knoxville Area Transit took the time to recognize Dec.1 1955 as the day Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on an Alabama bus to a white man, defying Jim Crow segregation laws.
wvlt.tv
Heather visits some Morgan County students
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley was invited to visit some students in 6th, 7th, and 8th grade at Oakdale School in Morgan County. The students in a program called Avid, have had speakers from different career paths. They learned more about television news and weather from Heather.
wvlt.tv
Fire crews respond to deadly North Knoxville camper fire
wvlt.tv
Two found dead in truck after crash
wvlt.tv
What a Rail Worker Strike Would Mean
