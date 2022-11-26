Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho murders: Slain students' cars towed from crime scene two weeks after grisly attack
Five cars were towed away from an off-campus residence on Tuesday where four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered, according to police.
U.S. gun death rates hit highest levels in decades, study shows
The U.S. gun death rate last year hit its highest mark in nearly three decades, and the rate among women has been growing faster than that of men, according to study published Tuesday.
Comments / 0