ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

Parade of Lights kicks off Helena Holiday season

By Sam Hoyle
KTVH
KTVH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31NAbe_0jNxlmJd00

With Thanksgiving dinner in the rearview mirror, many are focused on other holidays like Christmas. In Helena, hundreds of people gathered throughout the downtown area as dozens of floats went past.

Kiara Key told MTN this was her first year at the parade and while she wasn't quite sure what to expect, she was excited to cheer on her sister who was walking in the parade.

Tossing candy, adorned with lights, or even including the big man in red 'Santa Claus', floats cruised up the walking mall up to Anchor Park, where many gathered to see Helena's 'Guardian of the Gulch' light up the night sky.

Rob Lachapelle told MTN it was the second year he and his family have come to the parade and while it can be a pain trying to find a spot to park, it's a great way to ring in the holiday spirit.

"Finding a parking spot was tough but it just kind of jump starts the holiday spirit and everybody is happy and kind of enjoying their time," said Lachapelle. "Got my younger ones here and I think they're looking forward to seeing all the fire trucks."

Comments / 0

Related
Montana Talks

Two Butte Traditions Underway in Early December

There are numerous traditional events that proudly take place in Butte and the surrounding area, and to the delight of many, two of them are about to happen early next month! First up, it's Butte Central's Christmas Party on December 3rd. This event gets underway at the Maroon Activity Center at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.) and has notoriously brought family, alums, benefactors, and friends together during a season of giving and when joining as a community is of the utmost importance. The night will be filled with fun, plenty of appetizers, beverages, a raffle, and LIVE entertainment by High Ore Road. The guitarist/vocalist for High Ore Road is the multi-faceted Tom O'Neill, who is not only Butte Central Alum but also known to be in two places at the same time diligently, either broadcasting, sports announcing, or playing a gig...such as Butte's Central's shindig this Saturday. Please get in touch with the school to learn more about Butte Central's Christmas Party at the MAC (550 East Mercury).
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Butte announces Christmas Stroll button design winners

MISSOULA, Mont. — Mainstreet Uptown Butte announced the winning entries for the Christmas Stroll button design contest after reviewing entries from hundreds of students in the Butte area. The winners will be honored during the tree lighting ceremony at 6:30 p.m. at the courthouse on Dec. 2. Nominations are...
BUTTE, MT
Montana Free Press

Iconic LaHood Park Steakhouse readies to reopen after devastating fire

CARDWELL — LaHood Park Steakhouse, an iconic restaurant in business here for decades, is making a comeback after a fire destroyed the building last year. “I took a couple of months to think about it, and I decided to rebuild it from the ground up because it is more than just a place to eat,” said owner, “swamper” and bartender Phil Lalich. “It’s a rural community, and this is a place for ranchers, farmers and friends to meet.”
CARDWELL, MT
cascadenewspaper.com

Another One Bites the Dust !

Roller skating returns to Wedsworth Hall, well, sorta! Despite all the spills, bumps, and falls, there was a lot of fun to be had! What better way is there to spend a cold, blustery weekend in Cascade than with family and friends. Expect more family-friendly activities at the Hall in weeks to come. Check the Courier for upcoming events.
CASCADE, MT
NBCMontana

Butte arson suspect appears in court

BUTTE, Mont. — A suspect in the Oct. 18 fire that heavily damaged a Butte business made her initial appearance in court. Tangee Lynn Jessen, 51, of Butte, pleaded not guilty last week to a felony charge of negligent arson. Jessen is accused of starting a fire outside of...
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Suspect in Deer Lodge fatal hit-and-run to appear in court

BUTTE, Mont. — The suspect in last week’s fatal hit-and-run in Deer Lodge is set to appear in court on Tuesday. Lane Austin Fortner, 26, of Deer Lodge has an initial appearance and arraignment Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Powell County District Court before Judge Ray J. Dayton.
DEER LODGE, MT
NBCMontana

Montana man sentenced to prison for Jan. 6 riot

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana man was sentenced to 38 months in prison for his actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Joshua Hughes, 39, and his brother Jerod Hughes, 37, both from East Helena, were charged for their actions and pleaded guilty on Aug. 25 to obstruction of an official proceeding.
EAST HELENA, MT
NBCMontana

Butte man sentenced to 13 years for robberies in 3 Montana cities

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Butte man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for robbing three businesses at gunpoint in Missoula, Helena and Butte. Thomas Scott Cockrill, 50, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to three counts of robbery affecting commerce and to brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Butte woman fails to appear in court on animal cruelty charges

BUTTE, Mont. — A Butte woman accused of mistreating or neglecting four dogs and five cats failed to appear at her arraignment. Veronica Marie Lasell, 44, faces one misdemeanor and eight felony counts of cruelty to animals. She did not show up to her Nov. 23 arraignment in District Court before Judge Robert Whelan.
BUTTE, MT
KTVH

KTVH

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
502K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Helena, Montana news and weather from KTVH, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy