Fans gather in Tampa for the big Gators vs. Seminoles game

It’s a Thanksgiving weekend tradition. Every year, the Seminoles go up against the Gators. Fans on both sides - came to the Press Box in Tampa to watch the rivalry game live.

“FSU. Go, Noles, baby!” said Conor Hurley.

“Come on, Gators!” said Jody Louis.

It’s all fun and games, but the rivalry is real. Take this group, for example.

“That’s my twin brother. Pretty much all college friends,” said John Hurley.

They went to USF together, but they’re cheering on different teams.

“Obviously, I make smart decisions. He doesn’t,” said John.

John and his Twin brother, Conor, were betting on the Florida State Seminoles to take the win.

“Every single year, we beat them, which is awesome because they stink,” said Conor.

However, their friend, Jody, has his money on the Gators.

“Born and raised a Florida fan. I love ‘em. Bleed orange and blue. Rooted for them my whole life,” said Jody.

And apparently, his baby girl’s future is already planned.

“She’s going to go to UF. She’s going to bleed orange and blue. We’re going to move back to Florida when we get done so she can go to college down there as well,” Jody continued.

Though one can feel the rivalry in the air, being with the ones you love is what truly brings them together.

“I think it just carries that tradition. The tradition of, like I said earlier, like, regardless if you win or lose, you’re with good family and friends. You have a good time. If you win, that’s great. If you don’t win, you cry the next day, but you hope the next season will be better,” said Conor.