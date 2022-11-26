If you're trying to stay within your holiday shopping budget check out these options

Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
Have your jackets ready for a breezy morning as the cold front arrives overnight
SAN ANTONIO - Another strong cold front will arrive late tonight bringing our next big weather change, a 20 drop. Track the storms with our Interactive Radar CLICK HERE. Another short-sleeve afternoon coming up. It will feel more like early May than November when the temperature hits the low to mid 80s. Keep an eye on the wind direction. You’ll see it swing around to the southwest. It’s a clue that change is coming. Skies will clear out for the evening. We’ll cool down to near 70 by mid-evening. A strong cold front will arrive about 1am with gusty winds and much cooler air.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio area has 8 of Top 100 most congested roads in Texas, recent report says
SAN ANTONIO - If you've ever driven on the roads in and around San Antonio, you know that gridlock is a fact of life. But in a recent report by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute , it was discovered that eight of the Top 100 most congested roads in the State of Texas were right here in the San Antonio area.
foxsanantonio.com
New West side highway helps expand growth
“I feel like, I just fell intoa goldmine," says Sandra Garcia as she laughs explaining her 1/2 acre lot she calls home. Garcia moved to her home in the Legend Falls neighborhood three years ago. The neighborhood sits feet away from the new State Highway 211. According to a Bexar...
foxsanantonio.com
Mexican restaurant Rosario's says goodbye to Southtown location
SAN ANTONIO - In Southtown it’s the end of an era, as the beloved Rosario’s Mexican food restaurant prepares for its final day of service at its current location. Owner Lisa Wong says they're moving to their new home on South Saint Mary's, starting next week. This after...
foxsanantonio.com
2 women stabbed a man several times while he was arguing with partner at bus stop
SAN ANTONIO - A man was stabbed multiple times during a fight at a Southwest Side bus stop. The stabbing happened just before 9:30 p.m. Monday at a bus stop off South Zarzamora Street and Southwest Military Drive. Police said the man was arguing with his partner when two women...
foxsanantonio.com
Expect sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s
SAN ANTONIO - Beautiful Monday! Sunny, highs low - mid 70s. We'll start to see some increasing clouds late this evening from the south. Humidity levels will climb and this will usher in a deck of low clouds with a spot or two of fog possible & mist into Tuesday morning. Milder night ahead in the low 60s. Clouds will break apart from noon to 2pm allowing temperatures to spike Tuesday to 78 - 81 (still humid)
foxsanantonio.com
Loop 410 construction on Northwest Side may cause traffic delays on Tuesday
SAN ANTONIO - Construction is going to cause major delays on the Northwest Side on Tuesday. TxDOT said that there will be alternating lane closures on north and southbound lanes of Loop 410 from Bandera Road to Marbach Road. The lane closures will take place from 9 a.m. to 4...
foxsanantonio.com
Bexar County neighborhoods looking for 'eyes and ears' volunteers amid safety concerns
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas—Interest is growing in a Bexar County neighborhood program after recent crime incidents. Members say one catalyst was the sexual assault case in Luckey Ranch, which is still unsolved. Deputies tell us a man walked into a woman's home through an open garage door on Halloween, sexually...
foxsanantonio.com
Fore the Blind Charity: Lessons learned on and off the course
The world’s top blind golfers were in town recently, paired with sighted golfers to play in the San. Antonio Lighthouse’s Fore the Blind Charity Scramble at Canyon Springs Golf Club. Proceeds from the tournament empower people who are blind and visually. impaired. The San Antonio Lighthouse’s mission is...
foxsanantonio.com
Car riddled with bullets as man was hit several times during East Side drive-by shooting
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times during a drive-by shooting on the East Side. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday off Hicks Street Avenue near Clark Avenue. Police said the victim was inside his vehicle in front of his home when...
foxsanantonio.com
12-year-old girl wakes up family, gets them to safety during 2-alarm apartment fire
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters battled a 2-alarm fire at a North Side apartment complex early Tuesday morning. The fire started just before 3 a.m. at The Place at Oak Hills apartments off Northwest Military Highway near Lockhill Selma Road. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from a second...
foxsanantonio.com
Wounded bald eagle found on the North Side
SAN ANTONIO - An injured bald eagle that escaped its crate Monday while being transferred for treatment has been found. Bird conservancy Last Chance Forever says they recaptured the eagle Tuesday morning at a baseball field about a mile away from their headquarters near 281 & Wurzbach Pkwy. The eagle...
foxsanantonio.com
Man fatally shot outside West Side Walgreen's, suspect on the run, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Police say one man was shot and killed in a Walgreen’s parking lot on the city’s West Side early Sunday morning. Around 12:02 a.m. authorities responded to the 4700 block of W Commerce St. at a Walgreens for a shooting in progress. According to...
foxsanantonio.com
Witnesses help pull driver out of crashed car, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say four witnesses pulled a driver out of his car after he lost control and crashed on IH-10 Sunday morning. Police were called at 3:45 a.m. in the 6000 block of IH-10 West. According to officials, a Ford Mustang was traveling southbound when...
foxsanantonio.com
Regional Finals for four area football teams
Brennan, Smithson Valley, Boerne and Poth are the last football teams standing from the San Antonio area. One more win for any of them and it's on to state. Here's what the schedule looks like for the week ahead. Brennan vs. Westlake/Saturday at 2 pm Alamodome. Smithson Valley vs. College...
foxsanantonio.com
Parents arrested after police find starving 6-year-old
SAN ANTONIO- Two people have been arrested after a 6-year-old child was found malnourished during a welfare check at a Northwest Side home. The police were called out around 4 a.m. Friday at a home off Timberhurst near Grissom Road. When they arrived, police found the malnourished child along with his father. The officer on scene said the child looked malnourished and immediately called for EMS, who took the child to the hospital.
foxsanantonio.com
Brackenridge, Taft, Highlands, and Lanier's SA Sports All-Star game jersey presentation
SAN ANTONIO - Congratulations to Brackenridge's Rogelio Peralta, Highlands' Deanthony Johnson and Malachi Sias, Lanier's Jacob Cruz, and Taft's TJ Andrews and Clay Porter as they will represent the Team Black in the 2023 San Antonio Sports All-Star football game presented by HEB. The game will be played on Saturday January 7th.
foxsanantonio.com
UTSA enters C-USA Title Game banged up
Most teams are beat up this time of year, but UTSA is down almost double digit starters from when they started the season. Not to mention some of their key back-ups are also down. But as Head Coach Jeff Traylor says, "Healthy teams don't win championships, tough teams do." Here's more. UTSA hosts North Texas Friday at 6:30 in the Alamodome. Tickets available at ticketmaster.com or at the Alamodome Box Office between the hours of 10 am and 4 pm weekdays. Here's more.
foxsanantonio.com
Two men found with gunshot wounds after running red light, crashing into Jeep, police say
SAN ANTONIO -- Two men were found shot inside a vehicle following an accident early Monday morning. The accident happened just after 1 a.m. at the intersection of Bissonnet Street near Southwest Freeway on Houston's Southwest Side. Houston Police said they two men were driving down Bissonnet when someone in...
foxsanantonio.com
Brandeis, Warren, and Marion's players' SA Sports All-Star game jersey presentation
SAN ANTONIO - Congratulations to Brandeis' Chris Bryson, Alex Wyatt, and Brady Zingelmann, Warren's Qwincy Amos and Darian Holmes, and Marion's Dominic Castellanos and Kross Kelso as they will represent the Team Gold in the 2023 San Antonio Sports All-Star football game presented by HEB. The game will be played on Saturday January 7th.
