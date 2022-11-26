If you're trying to stay within your holiday shopping budget check out these options

SAN ANTONIO - Another strong cold front will arrive late tonight bringing our next big weather change, a 20 drop. Track the storms with our Interactive Radar CLICK HERE. Another short-sleeve afternoon coming up. It will feel more like early May than November when the temperature hits the low to mid 80s. Keep an eye on the wind direction. You’ll see it swing around to the southwest. It’s a clue that change is coming. Skies will clear out for the evening. We’ll cool down to near 70 by mid-evening. A strong cold front will arrive about 1am with gusty winds and much cooler air.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO