ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grange, IL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

University of Chicago men's soccer team heads to Final Four, making history with woman coach

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The University of Chicago Maroons men's soccer team is gearing up for the Final Four.Win or lose, their head coach will make history – becoming the first woman to lead a men's soccer team to the Final Four.We first introduced you to Coach Julianne Sitch last month, and she continues to shatter glass ceilings.CBS 2's Charlie De Mar caught up with the team Monday, before they were set to leave to chase the Division III National Championship.Late Monday, the team was about to take the field for one of their final practices before heading to Virginia early...
CHICAGO, IL
The Record North Shore

First-play fireworks and clutch defense send Loyola Academy home with third state championship in last seven seasons

Loyola Academy quarterback Jake Stearney and wide receiver Declan Ford have been classmates since they started kindergarten at St. Mary of the Woods in Chicago’s Wildwood neighborhood, and when they began playing football they thrived on collaborating on long passes for touchdowns. Years later, on the Ramblers’ first play from scrimmage in the IHSA Class […] The post First-play fireworks and clutch defense send Loyola Academy home with third state championship in last seven seasons appeared first on The Record.
WILMETTE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Hinson, Pittsburgh rain 3s on Northwestern, wins 87-58

EVANSTON, Ill. - Blake Hinson shot 4 for 5 from 3-point range and scored 22 points as Pittsburgh posted its highest-scoring game in the last two seasons as the Panthers cruised past Northwestern, 87-58 in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge contest on Monday night. Pittsburgh shot 14 for 22 (63.6%) from...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Q985

Illinois Department Store Is One Of Best Places For Christmas

If you're looking for "THE" place to celebrate Christmas in Illinois, then you must check out this department store in Chicago. I'm a huge fan of Christmas, I have some great memories of my childhood and even more as a parent. Illinois is such an amazing place to spend the holidays because there are so many fun things to do. One of my favorites is going to Chicago. In particular, heading over to Macy's. It's like a wonderland for this time of year. I highly recommend checking it out.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Tickets now on sale for Maggie Daley Park Ice Skating Ribbon

CHICAGO - A holiday tradition returns to downtown Chicago this winter. Tickets are now on sale for the Ice Skating Ribbon at Maggie Daley Park. It features a number of twists and turns, and of course, a pretty awesome view of the Chicago skyline. Its open from 11 a.m. until...
CHICAGO, IL
phoenixgsu.com

GSU senior dies in auto crash

Chasatte Simeon died on Wednesday, Nov. 16, in a vehicular accident in Chicago. Simeon, a GSU senior and political science major, was a very active and involved student, friend, and community member. Simeon joined the GSU community as a freshman in 2019. She was an engaged student, a Center for Junior Year peer mentor, and a member of the GSU dance company.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Northwestern fires defensive coordinator, two assistants in shake-up

EVANSTON, Ill. - Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald is shaking up his staff after the Wildcats’ worst season in 33 years, announcing Tuesday that defensive coordinator Jim O’Neil and two other assistant coaches will not return. Defensive line coach Marty Long and wide receivers coach Dennis Springer also were...
EVANSTON, IL
WGN News

5 young men become Eagle Scouts in Arlington Heights

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — Five young men from Troop 34 in Arlington Heights have completed their climb to become Eagle Scouts. It’s something less than 4% of Scouts in the United States do. “We’ve worked our whole lives for this so it’s a pretty big day for us,” Jacob Koclanis said. Jacob Bigelow said he’s […]
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
cwbchicago.com

Carjackings plunge as ‘Kia boys’ fuel a 185% increase in traditional auto thefts in Chicago

Chicago police are investigating two armed carjackings reported Sunday evening in Lakeview and the West Loop. But, hijacking reports in the city are down sharply from the two most recent Novembers, which were the second- and fourth-worst months for carjackings since at least 2001, as traditional motor vehicle thefts, fueled by the “Kia boy” craze, skyrocket.
CHICAGO, IL
5mag.net

Jesse Saunders hospitalized following “major stroke”

Chicago native and house music pioneer Jesse Saunders has been hospitalized after what is being called a “major stroke,” according to online reports and information from sources close to the DJ and producer. The Chosen Few DJs, to which Saunders belongs, posted messages on all major social media...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Metra Rock Island train strikes vehicle in Midlothian

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. - A Metra Rock Island train struck a vehicle Tuesday morning in southwest suburban Midlothian. The transit agency reported Rock Island Train #400 hit a car around 4:45 a.m. Trains in both directions on the Rock Island line are experiencing delays of up to 35 minutes. No injuries...
MIDLOTHIAN, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago, Cook County move to medium COVID-19 alert levels

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With the holiday season here, there are new concerns about COVID-19 in Chicago and in Cook County. Both have shifted from low to medium alert levels, and health officials again are urging precautions to reduce the spread. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with an epidemiologist who said it's not just COVID people should take precautions against. After Thanksgiving weekend, and with more gatherings planned through the end of the year, health officials are expecting to see a spike with the tripledemic: Covid, the flu and RSV. Dr. Katrine Wallace, who is an epidemiologist at the University of Chicago, said it's...
COOK COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

Tickets to Ice Castles in Lake Geneva Now on Sale

Winter may not be here quite yet, but tickets for a beloved icy attraction in the Chicago area are officially up for grabs. Dubbed by organizers as "Winter's most magical attraction," tickets for to 'Ice Castles' at Geneva National Resort in Lake Geneva are now on sale. The experience, located in five cities across the country, includes features like ice slides, ice mazes and caverns, tunnels and crawl spaces made up of icicles and more.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy