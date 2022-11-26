Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Krispy Kreme is shuttering stores: Will the Illinois locations survive?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Abraham Lincoln statues in Chicago are being defacedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Santa Fun Run & Walk on 12/3Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Related
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Orland Park man wins Turkey Trot; St. Laurence runner takes women’s title
The number 19 meant good things on Thanksgiving morning. The top two finishers in the 34th running of the Orland Park Turkey Trot had “19” as part of the number on their bibs. Brandon Lukas, 25, of Orland Park, wore No. 7519 and took first place with a...
University of Chicago men's soccer team heads to Final Four, making history with woman coach
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The University of Chicago Maroons men's soccer team is gearing up for the Final Four.Win or lose, their head coach will make history – becoming the first woman to lead a men's soccer team to the Final Four.We first introduced you to Coach Julianne Sitch last month, and she continues to shatter glass ceilings.CBS 2's Charlie De Mar caught up with the team Monday, before they were set to leave to chase the Division III National Championship.Late Monday, the team was about to take the field for one of their final practices before heading to Virginia early...
Nazareth Academy celebrates football state championship win after starting season with losing record
Nazareth Academy is the first team ever in Illinois to start the season with a record of just two wins and four losses and go on to win the championship.
Lawsuit filed over school bus crash involving St. Ignatius hockey team
Three students were critically injured in the crash.
First-play fireworks and clutch defense send Loyola Academy home with third state championship in last seven seasons
Loyola Academy quarterback Jake Stearney and wide receiver Declan Ford have been classmates since they started kindergarten at St. Mary of the Woods in Chicago’s Wildwood neighborhood, and when they began playing football they thrived on collaborating on long passes for touchdowns. Years later, on the Ramblers’ first play from scrimmage in the IHSA Class […] The post First-play fireworks and clutch defense send Loyola Academy home with third state championship in last seven seasons appeared first on The Record.
fox32chicago.com
Hinson, Pittsburgh rain 3s on Northwestern, wins 87-58
EVANSTON, Ill. - Blake Hinson shot 4 for 5 from 3-point range and scored 22 points as Pittsburgh posted its highest-scoring game in the last two seasons as the Panthers cruised past Northwestern, 87-58 in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge contest on Monday night. Pittsburgh shot 14 for 22 (63.6%) from...
Illinois Department Store Is One Of Best Places For Christmas
If you're looking for "THE" place to celebrate Christmas in Illinois, then you must check out this department store in Chicago. I'm a huge fan of Christmas, I have some great memories of my childhood and even more as a parent. Illinois is such an amazing place to spend the holidays because there are so many fun things to do. One of my favorites is going to Chicago. In particular, heading over to Macy's. It's like a wonderland for this time of year. I highly recommend checking it out.
fox32chicago.com
Tickets now on sale for Maggie Daley Park Ice Skating Ribbon
CHICAGO - A holiday tradition returns to downtown Chicago this winter. Tickets are now on sale for the Ice Skating Ribbon at Maggie Daley Park. It features a number of twists and turns, and of course, a pretty awesome view of the Chicago skyline. Its open from 11 a.m. until...
phoenixgsu.com
GSU senior dies in auto crash
Chasatte Simeon died on Wednesday, Nov. 16, in a vehicular accident in Chicago. Simeon, a GSU senior and political science major, was a very active and involved student, friend, and community member. Simeon joined the GSU community as a freshman in 2019. She was an engaged student, a Center for Junior Year peer mentor, and a member of the GSU dance company.
Three-Star OL Christopher Terek In-Depth on Commitment to Notre Dame
Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West class of 2023 three-star offensive lineman Christopher Terek is the newest commitment for the University of Notre Dame. The 6-5, 320-pounder called head coach Marcus Freeman on Sunday and made it official. So, why did he flip his commitment from Wisconsin to Notre Dame? He...
fox32chicago.com
Northwestern fires defensive coordinator, two assistants in shake-up
EVANSTON, Ill. - Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald is shaking up his staff after the Wildcats’ worst season in 33 years, announcing Tuesday that defensive coordinator Jim O’Neil and two other assistant coaches will not return. Defensive line coach Marty Long and wide receivers coach Dennis Springer also were...
5 young men become Eagle Scouts in Arlington Heights
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — Five young men from Troop 34 in Arlington Heights have completed their climb to become Eagle Scouts. It’s something less than 4% of Scouts in the United States do. “We’ve worked our whole lives for this so it’s a pretty big day for us,” Jacob Koclanis said. Jacob Bigelow said he’s […]
cwbchicago.com
Carjackings plunge as ‘Kia boys’ fuel a 185% increase in traditional auto thefts in Chicago
Chicago police are investigating two armed carjackings reported Sunday evening in Lakeview and the West Loop. But, hijacking reports in the city are down sharply from the two most recent Novembers, which were the second- and fourth-worst months for carjackings since at least 2001, as traditional motor vehicle thefts, fueled by the “Kia boy” craze, skyrocket.
5mag.net
Jesse Saunders hospitalized following “major stroke”
Chicago native and house music pioneer Jesse Saunders has been hospitalized after what is being called a “major stroke,” according to online reports and information from sources close to the DJ and producer. The Chosen Few DJs, to which Saunders belongs, posted messages on all major social media...
fox32chicago.com
More than 500 families receive coats, winter supplies in West Pullman
CHICAGO - Some 500 families will be a bit warmer this winter. On Tuesday, the charitable organization ‘In His Hands Resource Center’ was in West Pullman at the Kroc Center to give away coats and other winter supplies to families in need. They also handed out care kits...
fox32chicago.com
Metra Rock Island train strikes vehicle in Midlothian
MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. - A Metra Rock Island train struck a vehicle Tuesday morning in southwest suburban Midlothian. The transit agency reported Rock Island Train #400 hit a car around 4:45 a.m. Trains in both directions on the Rock Island line are experiencing delays of up to 35 minutes. No injuries...
'Light up the Lake' returns to Chicago's Navy Pier for holiday season
Light up the Lake returns to Navy Pier with more than 600,000 holiday lights on display.
Chicago, Cook County move to medium COVID-19 alert levels
CHICAGO (CBS) -- With the holiday season here, there are new concerns about COVID-19 in Chicago and in Cook County. Both have shifted from low to medium alert levels, and health officials again are urging precautions to reduce the spread. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with an epidemiologist who said it's not just COVID people should take precautions against. After Thanksgiving weekend, and with more gatherings planned through the end of the year, health officials are expecting to see a spike with the tripledemic: Covid, the flu and RSV. Dr. Katrine Wallace, who is an epidemiologist at the University of Chicago, said it's...
Tickets to Ice Castles in Lake Geneva Now on Sale
Winter may not be here quite yet, but tickets for a beloved icy attraction in the Chicago area are officially up for grabs. Dubbed by organizers as "Winter's most magical attraction," tickets for to 'Ice Castles' at Geneva National Resort in Lake Geneva are now on sale. The experience, located in five cities across the country, includes features like ice slides, ice mazes and caverns, tunnels and crawl spaces made up of icicles and more.
Comments / 2