Owasso Holly Trolley shortens its run to Black Friday

By Michele White, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
OWASSO, Okla. — The Owasso Holly Trolley brought the Christmas spirit and Christmas music to Friday’s bargain shoppers who wanted a unique experience.

Vickie Umfleet has been riding the Trolley for the last four Christmas seasons.

“I like being able to ride around and see everybody with their shopping bags and the decorations and store fronts and being able hop on and hop off,” she said.

She and her sister-in law waved to people on the streets, hoping to elicit a wave in return.

From Smith Farm Marketplace to the Redbud District and all shopping points in between, riders boarded with their own stories.

Tiffany Griffin has brought her two young children on the trolley for the last three years. She says they like to sing Christmas carols on the trolley.

“We look forward to it every year and we were really sad it was only one day so we made sure that we made time for it,” she said.

Michael and Samantha Solomon have been taking their children on the trolley every year since 2016.

Angela Force took her daughters on the trolley for the experience.

“I like sharing it with my daughters. It’s something cool to do and I don’t have to worry about the traffic and the people and we can sit and talk and see the town,” she said.

The traffic was a little heavy on Friday and not everyone was in the Christmas spirit with the trolley in the middle of it.

Tommy Carner is the driver of the Old Urban Trolley. He experienced one incident of road rage.

“Just once, a nice little lady honked at me,” he said.

But most riders enjoyed their family, the experience of an old-fashioned trolley and shared that joy with passers-by.

