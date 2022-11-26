Read full article on original website
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s basketball prepared to host Georgia Tech
The Iowa men’s basketball team is prepared to host Georgia Tech on Tuesday at 8:05 p.m. The two teams face off as part of the annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge, which will be discontinued next year after fifteen seasons. The Hawkeyes enter Tuesday’s competition at 6-1 on the year. They...
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s basketball falls to TCU in Emerald Coast Classic championship game
Iowa men’s basketball struggled throughout a 79-66 loss to TCU in the championship game of the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida, on Saturday evening. The Horned Frogs jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first three minutes of action and the Hawkeyes never fully recovered. Iowa managed...
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa Heartlanders hockey vs. Cincinnati Cyclones
A staff member closes the gate to the field during a hockey game between the Iowa Heartlanders and the Cincinnati Cyclones at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday Nov. 26, 2022. The Heartlanders defeated the Cyclones, 4-3.
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Showing gratitude: giving thanks to Iowa City
Iowa City: It has a ring to it that has never left my mind. Several places in Iowa City hold a special place in my heart, from the Fourth of July fireworks over the Old Capital, to eating at Pagliai’s Pizza once a month, and to moving from the kids’ section at Prairie Lights to the history section on the main floor.
Daily Iowan
Johnson County medical clinic files for bankruptcy after malpractice lawsuit
A medical clinic in Johnson County filed for bankruptcy after facing a $75 million malpractice judgment to parents of a newborn who suffers permanent brain damage. In 2018, the newborn sustained serious brain damage after his birth at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City after health care providers allegedly improperly used forceps and a vacuum, crushing the baby’s head during delivery.
Daily Iowan
DITV: Iowa City Theatres Celebrate the Holiday Season
The holiday season is here and the arts in Iowa City are ready to celebrate! DITV news director Ashley Weil has more on what programming to check out this festive season.
Daily Iowan
Johnson County law enforcement hires mental health liaison
Johnson County law enforcement will now be equipped with a mental health expert to assist in emergency situations. Mental health liaison Kieonna Pope will work with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the Coralville Police Department, and the North Liberty Police Department as a shared mental health liaison. The position...
Daily Iowan
UI College of Public Health, College of Education adopt sustainability requirement
The University of Iowa College of Public Health and College of Education added a sustainability general education course requirement for next year’s incoming undergraduate students. Students in the colleges will take one course from the sustainability general education offerings starting next fall. Courses were requested by UI students over...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Community Police Review Board suggests revision to police misconduct ordinance
Iowa City Community Police Review Board requested a change to how police misconduct is reported in Iowa City to include stipulations around police misconduct witnessed on social media, television, or other media outlets. In a memo sent to the Iowa City City Council, the board requested a revision to Ordinance...
Daily Iowan
Tyson Foods employees demand additional relief funds from Johnson County Board of Supervisors
About two dozen employees from the Tyson Foods Columbus Junction gathered at the Johnson County Board of Supervisors budget work session on Monday to ask the board to give a second round of Direct Assistance Program checks. The program offered county residents a one-time payment of $1,400 to assist those...
