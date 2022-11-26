ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schnecksville, PA

abc27 News

Visit Middle Earth with a stay in this Pennsylvania treehouse

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — J.R.R. Tolkien’s famous books take readers into the magical land of Middle Earth, but a treehouse in Lancaster County brings Middle Earth out of the pages and into Pennsylvania. Guests can stay in the Lothlorien Tree House in Lancaster County, which will start being rented out through Hipcamp in April […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
cohaitungchi.com

5 of the Best Hikes in Pennsylvania

Hiking in Pennsylvania is both a pleasure and a pain. PA’s hiking trails offer great vistas, beautiful terrain, and weather that cooperates more often than not. But man, those rocks! Most hiking trails in Pennsylvania feature small, ankle-twisting rocks. So much so, that Appalachian Trail thru-hikers have dubbed the state “Rocksylvania.” But don’t let that discourage you. Get a good pair of boots, watch your footing, and enjoy the wonders of this gorgeous state. The best hikes in Pennsylvania are waiting for you!
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Kunkletown, PA

The village of Kunkletown is in Eldred Township in Monroe County, Pennsylvania. Named after businessman and lodge proprietor Joseph Kunkle, Kunkletown is the biggest village within the township. The village started with easy institutions and infrastructures like dwellings, a tavern, and a schoolhouse. After a number of years, the village...
KUNKLETOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Wicked weather: Northampton County tied for most disasters in Pa. over last decade, study finds

Hurricanes. Wind. Rain. Snow. Floods. Northampton County has endured more weather-related federal disasters than almost anywhere else in Pennsylvania over the last decade, a new study shows. Northampton tied Sullivan County with six federally declared disasters between 2011 and 2021, according to nationwide research released this month by Rebuild by...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Miracle baby celebrates first Thanksgiving at home

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One Susquehanna Valley family is thankful for their 14-month-old miracle. This Thanksgiving, they got to start a new tradition by having their premature baby home for her first Thanksgiving. At this time last year, she was in the NICU, fighting for her life. Watch Kate Merriman's story in the video player above.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

16 people and a cat sheltered after central Pa. building collapse

Sixteen people and a cat stayed overnight at an emergency shelter after their Lebanon County apartment building collapsed Monday, the Red Cross said. The Lebanon County Department of Emergency Services called in the Red Cross after the 30-unit Chestnut Crossings apartment building collapsed Monday on the 800 block of Chestnut Street in the city of Lebanon.
LEBANON, PA
Newswatch 16

Chip eating contest held at Sabatini's

EXETER, Pa. — Middleswarth chips are a staple in our area, and on Saturday, a contest was held in Luzerne County to see who could eat the most. It was the 7th annual Northeast Snacks Middleswarth Potato Chip Eating Contest. 25 potato chip enthusiasts came to Sabatini's on Wyoming...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Plume of smoke from Lehigh Township in-law suite is visible for miles (PHOTOS)

Smoke visible for miles billowed from an in-law suite that burned early Tuesday in Lehigh Township, Northampton County. The in-law suite was on top of a three-bay detached garage next to a home in the 4700 block of Timberline Road in Lehigh Township, according to Lehigh Township Fire Chief Richard Hildebrand. Firefighters responded to the call just before 8 a.m., he said.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Philly to unveil its first-ever tiny house village for homeless

Philadelphia will soon unveil its very first tiny house village. The village will be home to the city’s homeless as they transition to permanent residencies. SIMILAR STORIES: Tiny-home village for homeless veterans in Harrisburg could start construction in spring. Called Sanctuary Village, PhillyVoice reports how this community—one of two...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Newswatch 16

Busy opening day of rifle deer season

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — For some lucky hunters, opening day of rifle deer season in northeastern Pennsylvania is like a holiday. "Oh, it's better than Christmas, well, for me anyway. Opening day is the best. I like it," said Robert Julian, Archbald. "It was pretty cold, but I saw...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
