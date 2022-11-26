Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exclusive: Dollar General Locations Drastically Cut Employee Hours During the Holiday Season. Many Quit in Response.Joel EisenbergHellertown, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town is Home to the World's Largest General StoreTravel MavenLehighton, PA
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Teen Musician Dies After Being Compressed by Recycling TruckAMY KAPLANBirdsboro, PA
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Visit Middle Earth with a stay in this Pennsylvania treehouse
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — J.R.R. Tolkien’s famous books take readers into the magical land of Middle Earth, but a treehouse in Lancaster County brings Middle Earth out of the pages and into Pennsylvania. Guests can stay in the Lothlorien Tree House in Lancaster County, which will start being rented out through Hipcamp in April […]
Enjoy a Pennsylvania German Christmas, featuring visits from the Belsnickel at Christmas on the Farm
Celebrate Pennsylvania German Christmas traditions and the vibrant folk culture of the region at Christmas on the Farm, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Pennsylvania German Cultural Heritage Center at Kutztown University. Christmas on the Farm is a free, fun and educational event for the whole...
5 of the Best Hikes in Pennsylvania
Hiking in Pennsylvania is both a pleasure and a pain. PA’s hiking trails offer great vistas, beautiful terrain, and weather that cooperates more often than not. But man, those rocks! Most hiking trails in Pennsylvania feature small, ankle-twisting rocks. So much so, that Appalachian Trail thru-hikers have dubbed the state “Rocksylvania.” But don’t let that discourage you. Get a good pair of boots, watch your footing, and enjoy the wonders of this gorgeous state. The best hikes in Pennsylvania are waiting for you!
Pennsylvania Has 2 of the Most ‘Magical Winter Towns’ in the U.S.
Winter is here, and it goes without saying that Michigan is a beautiful place to be during the cold months. Sure, we do get freezing here, but we also have beautiful, picturesque views of snowfall and winter creatures that many other states don’t enjoy. Now, four Michigan towns have...
15 Best Things to Do in Kunkletown, PA
The village of Kunkletown is in Eldred Township in Monroe County, Pennsylvania. Named after businessman and lodge proprietor Joseph Kunkle, Kunkletown is the biggest village within the township. The village started with easy institutions and infrastructures like dwellings, a tavern, and a schoolhouse. After a number of years, the village...
Wicked weather: Northampton County tied for most disasters in Pa. over last decade, study finds
Hurricanes. Wind. Rain. Snow. Floods. Northampton County has endured more weather-related federal disasters than almost anywhere else in Pennsylvania over the last decade, a new study shows. Northampton tied Sullivan County with six federally declared disasters between 2011 and 2021, according to nationwide research released this month by Rebuild by...
This Small Pennsylvania Town is Home to the World's Largest General Store
Pennsylvania is filled with bustling downtowns and cities filled with places to eat, drink, and shop, but sometimes you need to reconnect with charming towns filled with historic main streets and mom-and-pop shops to find out where the truly delicious food is hiding.
Miracle baby celebrates first Thanksgiving at home
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One Susquehanna Valley family is thankful for their 14-month-old miracle. This Thanksgiving, they got to start a new tradition by having their premature baby home for her first Thanksgiving. At this time last year, she was in the NICU, fighting for her life. Watch Kate Merriman's story in the video player above.
16 people and a cat sheltered after central Pa. building collapse
Sixteen people and a cat stayed overnight at an emergency shelter after their Lebanon County apartment building collapsed Monday, the Red Cross said. The Lebanon County Department of Emergency Services called in the Red Cross after the 30-unit Chestnut Crossings apartment building collapsed Monday on the 800 block of Chestnut Street in the city of Lebanon.
Smile, Bethlehem, you’re on camera: Hallmark to livestream Pa.’s Christmas City through December
It’s been said, many times and many ways: Bethlehem’s Main Street looks like a Hallmark movie during the holidays. With a new initiative announced on Monday, it more or less is. A really, really long Hallmark movie. During a brief press conference Monday morning on Main Street, Senior...
Pa. airport among the ‘most stressful’ in the U.S.: study
The airport is, by nature, a very stressful place. However, a new study has found which airports are the most stressful in the U.S., among them one right here in Pennsylvania. SIMILAR STORIES: The worst airports to fly into during winter season. In recognizing that the holiday season is one...
Chip eating contest held at Sabatini's
EXETER, Pa. — Middleswarth chips are a staple in our area, and on Saturday, a contest was held in Luzerne County to see who could eat the most. It was the 7th annual Northeast Snacks Middleswarth Potato Chip Eating Contest. 25 potato chip enthusiasts came to Sabatini's on Wyoming...
Bucks County-Based Ice Cream Chain Looking to Expand Their Operations Throughout the Area
One of Bucks County’s most popular ice cream chains is planning on expanding and opening new locations for their hungry clientele. Jennifer Sheehan wrote about the popular chain for The Morning Call. Owocow Creamery, which has locations in Wrightstown, Ottsville, Chalfont, and Lambertville, has been working on opening new...
A Draft of the Constitution Was Found Hidden Across the River from Bucks County. Read to Learn Where and Why
In an area known for its deep connection to American history, one town near Bucks County recently made another major historical discovery. Kevin Coyne wrote about the historical find in The New York Times. In Trenton, New Jersey, just across the Delaware River from Bucks County, a fairly recent discovery...
Plume of smoke from Lehigh Township in-law suite is visible for miles (PHOTOS)
Smoke visible for miles billowed from an in-law suite that burned early Tuesday in Lehigh Township, Northampton County. The in-law suite was on top of a three-bay detached garage next to a home in the 4700 block of Timberline Road in Lehigh Township, according to Lehigh Township Fire Chief Richard Hildebrand. Firefighters responded to the call just before 8 a.m., he said.
Don’t bother bagging your fallen leaves. Your yard (and insects) will thank you
As the last leaves fall in the Philadelphia region, environmental experts say: Leave them where they are. It’s actually better for your yard and local ecosystem if you don’t rake and bag fallen leaves. “Leaves have the exact combination of nutrients that lawns need to be green and...
Philly to unveil its first-ever tiny house village for homeless
Philadelphia will soon unveil its very first tiny house village. The village will be home to the city’s homeless as they transition to permanent residencies. SIMILAR STORIES: Tiny-home village for homeless veterans in Harrisburg could start construction in spring. Called Sanctuary Village, PhillyVoice reports how this community—one of two...
'I'm making people happy': Pennsylvania country music legend Al Shade, 95, shows no signs of slowing down
MYERSTOWN, Pa. - About 40 miles east of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, lies Myerstown, a peaceful, quiet place where the classic sounds of country music live on. It's also where FOX 29's Bill Rohrer met 95-year-old country music legend Al Shade, the one-of-a-kind personality that has performed since he was 12 years old.
Busy opening day of rifle deer season
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — For some lucky hunters, opening day of rifle deer season in northeastern Pennsylvania is like a holiday. "Oh, it's better than Christmas, well, for me anyway. Opening day is the best. I like it," said Robert Julian, Archbald. "It was pretty cold, but I saw...
Christkindl Market returns to Coleman Memorial Park with even more vendors
Christkindl Market returns to Coleman Memorial Park on Dec. 3 for the 10th consecutive year. The event is organized by the park’s beneficiary organization, the Friends of the Coleman Memorial Park. Proceeds go towards park maintenance and improvements. Last year, thanks in part to mild temperatures, the Christkindl Market...
