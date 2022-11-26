Feast and famine for Disney at Thanksgiving box office. Thanksgiving often serves up a feast of new family movies at the box office, but the Walt Disney Co.’s animated offering “Strange World” fizzled with audiences out of the gates. The production, which carried a reported $180 million budget, grossed just $18.6 million in ticket sales in its first five days and $11.9 million over the weekend in North American theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. It came in second place to another Disney title, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which had its third weekend at No. 1. The Korean War epic “Devotion” landed in third place, while “The Menu,” the satirical fine-dining thriller starring Ralph Feinnes and Anya Taylor-Joy, placed fourth in its second weekend.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO