Abilities in Motion (AIM) is thrilled to announce the purchase of a new headquarters located at 755 Hiesters Lane in Northeast Reading, Pennsylvania. On the company’s future home, AIM’s Executive Director, Stephanie Quigley said, “We are thrilled to be moving to an area of the city where we can expand operations and bring new, innovative resources to the community. Our focus will be on making cutting-edge technology available to people with disabilities.” The new building will allow us to expand our services in new and innovative ways. Our new, fully accessible building will feature substantially greater space for onsite programming, future expansion, and exciting community partnerships. Construction is planned to start next month with the goal of moving to the new facility in 2023.

READING, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO