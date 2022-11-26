ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

WRAL News

Clemson, North Carolina hope to rebound in ACC championship

CLEMSON, S.C. — Coaches across the country call for a “November to Remember.” Well, for No. 10 Clemson and No. 24 North Carolina, it's a month they'd rather forget. Both entered November with hopes of making the College Football Playoff as long as they kept winning. Yet, the Tigers (10-2, 8-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) and Tar Heels (9-3, 6-2) both lost twice down the stretch to limp into the ACC Championship game on Saturday night.
CLEMSON, SC
WRAL News

Man shot at Extended Stay hotel in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man was injured during a Saturday night shooting at a hotel, Raleigh police said. Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to the Extended Stay at 2601 Appliance Court. Police said the man's injuries are not considered life-threatening. Authorities did not identify the man. As of...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

This day in history: Deadly EF-4 tornado rips through Raleigh, killing 4

RALEIGH, N.C. — On Nov. 28, 1988, a deadly EF-4 tornado ripped through Raleigh. It has been 34 years since the tornado touched down around 1 a.m. near Umstead State Park and Ebenezer Church Road, flattening a Kmart and destroying Asbury United Methodist Church. No severe thunderstorm or tornado watches or warnings had been issued for Wake County.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Moore County mom charged after daughter shot

CARTHAGE, N.C. — A Moore County mother was charged after deputies said she shot her daughter. Moore County deputies arrested a woman after responding to a shooting on Shaw Road in Carthage on Tuesday around 1 a.m. Hali McInnis, 29, was found with a gunshot wound to the shoulder....
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Affordable housing in Cary: Apartment units to go up on major Cary road

CARY, N.C. — Cary is working with a developer to build housing that will remain affordable to families for decades. The apartment complex will be built along southeast Maynard Road, between East Cary Middle School and the Cary Village Square Shopping Center – within walking distance of Cary High School and the new Fenton development.
CARY, NC
WRAL News

Drive safe: More deer on highways due to mating season

If you’ve noticed more deer on the highways that’s because It’s mating season—with a busy holiday travel weekend underway. If you happen to get into a deer-related crash, it could take a very long time to get your car fixed; repairs will cost you a minimum of 5 thousand dollars.
NASH COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

