Clemson, North Carolina hope to rebound in ACC championship
CLEMSON, S.C. — Coaches across the country call for a “November to Remember.” Well, for No. 10 Clemson and No. 24 North Carolina, it's a month they'd rather forget. Both entered November with hopes of making the College Football Playoff as long as they kept winning. Yet, the Tigers (10-2, 8-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) and Tar Heels (9-3, 6-2) both lost twice down the stretch to limp into the ACC Championship game on Saturday night.
Collective promises $25K for NC State scholarship football players for charitable work
A collective funded by NC State supporters will guarantee at least $25,000 in name, image and likeness payments for each Wolfpack scholarship football player in 2023, another sign of how quickly recruiting and roster management has changed in college football in the NIL era. In order to receive the payments...
NC State moves back to No. 1 in final WRAL College Football Power Rankings
Raleigh, N.C. — The final WRAL College Football Power Rankings are here and NC State has moved up four spots to number one after their win over UNC this past Friday. A good portion of these teams in the top 10 will still have games left in the season between a conference championship, bowl games or the FCS Championship Tournament.
Some basketball officials threaten to strike if NCHSAA doesn't approve pay increase
Raleigh, N.C. — Some high school basketball officials in North Carolina are threatening to strike in January if the N.C. High School Athletic Association Board of Directors does not approve a pay increase at its meeting this week. HighSchoolOT has obtained communications between officials indicating that some basketball officials...
'It's completely different than anything my generation went through': UNC moms rally to provide support for student mental health
N.C. — Some University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill moms traveled to campus on Tuesday to do what they do best for students: Offer love, listen and provide lots of food.
Missing Raleigh man known for his kindness, flowers found safe in Atlantic City
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man known as Mr. Noble who usually sits at the corner of St. Mary's and Peace streets in Raleigh was found safe in Atlantic City after being missing for weeks. “The downtown Raleigh flower man was found safe in Atlantic City [New Jersey],” a viewer...
Fighting worker shortage, Wake, Raleigh & N.C. offer bonuses, other perks
RALEIGH – In a challenging labor market, where there are still about twice the number of job openings as there are unemployed workers, some organizations turn toward offering incentives such as hiring bonuses or retention benefits like cash payments or additional paid time off. That includes the City of...
Friend describes seasoned Craigslist seller as trial begins for man suspected of his murder
RALEIGH, N.C. — A trial began Tuesday for Justin Merritt, a Virginia man charged with killing Andy Banks when the two connected over a car sale in Raleigh in September 2020. Opening arguments began at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday before the state called their first witnesses, including a Raleigh police detective and Banks' best friend, to the stand.
Man shot at Extended Stay hotel in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man was injured during a Saturday night shooting at a hotel, Raleigh police said. Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to the Extended Stay at 2601 Appliance Court. Police said the man's injuries are not considered life-threatening. Authorities did not identify the man. As of...
Chapel Hill police searching for man missing since October
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Chapel Hill Police Department is searching for a missing man. Carzzett Lenard Lennon, 46, of Chapel Hill, was last seen in late October, in the area of Pritchard Avenue Extension. Lennon is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, and weighs about 180 pounds. He was...
This day in history: Deadly EF-4 tornado rips through Raleigh, killing 4
RALEIGH, N.C. — On Nov. 28, 1988, a deadly EF-4 tornado ripped through Raleigh. It has been 34 years since the tornado touched down around 1 a.m. near Umstead State Park and Ebenezer Church Road, flattening a Kmart and destroying Asbury United Methodist Church. No severe thunderstorm or tornado watches or warnings had been issued for Wake County.
Father of driver in deadly Raleigh Christmas Parade truck crash faces gun charge
RALEIGH, N.C. — The father of the driver charged in the Raleigh Christmas Parade crash that killed an 11-year-old girl is facing a gun charge. Christopher Glass, 49, of Goode, Va., is charged with bringing a firearm in a parade, court records show. He does not face any charges related to the crash.
Moore County mom charged after daughter shot
CARTHAGE, N.C. — A Moore County mother was charged after deputies said she shot her daughter. Moore County deputies arrested a woman after responding to a shooting on Shaw Road in Carthage on Tuesday around 1 a.m. Hali McInnis, 29, was found with a gunshot wound to the shoulder....
Falling into the wrong hands: Average of one gun a day stolen in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — As police try to tackle violent crime in Durham, there's a major factor holding them back: Stolen guns falling into the wrong hands – every single day. WRAL Investigates went through more than 100 pages of police reports to get a sense of how big of a problem this is.
Funeral service planned Sunday for late Lufkin Road Middle School principal
APEX, N.C. — The funeral is Sunday for Lufkin Middle School Principal Karen Sinders, who died unexpectedly last week at the school. Sinders’ family will receive guests from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Summit Church at 3000 Lufkin Road in Apex. A celebration of life service is planned at 5 p.m. at the church.
Affordable housing in Cary: Apartment units to go up on major Cary road
CARY, N.C. — Cary is working with a developer to build housing that will remain affordable to families for decades. The apartment complex will be built along southeast Maynard Road, between East Cary Middle School and the Cary Village Square Shopping Center – within walking distance of Cary High School and the new Fenton development.
Police: WakeMed North lockdown lifted; officers no longer searching for suspect in area
The Raleigh Police Department said Sunday that WakeMed North was on lockdown while officers in the area search for a "suspicious suspect." Around 4:30 p.m. the lockdown was lifted with police telling WRAL News they were, "no longer searching the area for said suspect." Police said the suspect was not...
Three sentenced in murder of Selma 19-year-old from 2020
SELMA, N.C. — Three men were sentenced in a murder that ended the life of a 19-year-old who was killed in Selma in early 2020. Malik Shepherd, who was about to go to college, died on Jan. 4, 2020, in a shooting. The shooting took place at W. Preston...
Drive safe: More deer on highways due to mating season
If you’ve noticed more deer on the highways that’s because It’s mating season—with a busy holiday travel weekend underway. If you happen to get into a deer-related crash, it could take a very long time to get your car fixed; repairs will cost you a minimum of 5 thousand dollars.
Raleigh soup kitchen in dire need of donations to feed hundreds of hungry men and women
RALEIGH, N.C. — After the hustle and bustle of Black Friday and Cyber Monday -- there's Giving Tuesday, a time to slow down and focus on volunteering and donating to those in need. One Raleigh soup kitchen says they are in dire need, as they try to help the...
