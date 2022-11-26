ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Sioux City Journal

Hawkeyes' Padilla enters transfer portal

After seeing minimal playing time as the backup to Iowa starting quarterback Spencer Petras the past three seasons, Alex Padilla is looking for a new opportunity. Padilla has placed his name into the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer, looking to make a move with two seasons of eligibility remaining.
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Hawkeyes' Campbell named Big Ten's best

Jack Campbell lived up to the hype. The University of Iowa linebacker was named Tuesday as the Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year, the third Hawkeye in six seasons to earn recognition as the Big Ten’s top defender. The senior from Cedar Falls was also named the conference’s Butkus-Fitzgerald...
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Bowen, Ulis growing with Hawkeye backcourt

IOWA CITY — Growing more comfortable by the game, Dasonte Bowen and Ahron Ulis are carving out a niche as key contributors on the Iowa basketball team’s backcourt. As the Hawkeyes prepare for Tuesday’s 8 p.m. ACC/Big Ten Challenge match-up with Georgia Tech at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, the two guards are looking to build on productive performances at the Emerald Coast Classic.
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

The final four: Hawkeyes and Horned Frogs

Four things to think about following the Iowa basketball team's runner-up finish at the Emerald Coast Classic:. The Hawkeyes played in a pair of physical games in the tournament, both in Friday's win over Clemson and Saturday's loss to TCU. Iowa met with mixed results, dealing with it against the...
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

What we learned from Matt Rhule's introductory news conference

Matt Rhule was officially introduced as the 31st head coach of the Nebraska football team at a grand ceremony Monday at Hawks Championship Center. Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts spoke first, followed by Rhule, who gave an energetic, passionate opening statement, followed by a question-and-answer session. Here are the immediate...
LINCOLN, NE
Sioux City Journal

Matt Rhule arrives in Lincoln

What we learned from Matt Rhule's introductory news conference. Matt Rhule was officially introduced as Nebraska's head football coach Monday. Here are the immediate takeaways from the ceremony.
LINCOLN, NE
Sioux City Journal

Neighbors sue in attempt to stop solar farm east of Lincoln

Nearly three dozen landowners have filed a lawsuit seeking to stop a large solar farm from being built east of Lincoln. Ranger Power, a Chicago-based company, wants to build a 250-megawatt solar farm spread out over more than 2,800 acres in an area stretching from 128th Street to 190th Street and from O Street to Havelock Avenue.
LINCOLN, NE
Sioux City Journal

70-year-old inmate dies at Tecumseh prison

An inmate died Sunday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. In a news release, the Corrections Department identified the inmate as Necdet Canbaz, 70. He was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder for the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend, 29-year-old Debora...
TECUMSEH, NE
Sioux City Journal

Man dies after being hit while crossing Omaha intersection

OMAHA — A 34-year-old man died after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing an Omaha intersection Wednesday evening. Omaha police were called to the intersection of 24th and Oak streets, where a vehicle had reportedly struck a pedestrian, at 6:58 p.m., according to a news release from the Omaha Police Department.
OMAHA, NE

