BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s Devon Achane was named the Maxwell Award Player of the Week, the Maxwell Football Club announced Tuesday morning. Achane posted career rushing numbers to help A&M knock off No. 6 LSU, 38-23, Saturday. Achane notched career highs with 215 yards on 38 attempts and two rushing touchdowns. This marked the first 200-yard game of Achane’s career and his fifth 100-yard game this season. The Missouri City, Texas, native has scored multiple touchdowns in a game nine times in his career. With his big numbers against the Tigers, Achane registered the first 1,000-yard season of his career, as his 1,102 yards on the ground this season are good for third in the SEC. For his play against the Tigers, Achane was also named SEC Offensive Player of the Week this week.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO