KBTX.com
Women’s Hoops Heads to Kansas for Wednesday Night Matchup
LAWRENCE, Kansas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team heads to Kansas to take on the undefeated Jayhawks at 7 p.m. Wednesday night inside historic Allen Fieldhouse. Last Time Out. The Maroon & White (4-2) looks to come back after a 66-58 loss versus Rice on Sunday. Despite...
KBTX.com
Achane Named Maxwell Award Player of the Week
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s Devon Achane was named the Maxwell Award Player of the Week, the Maxwell Football Club announced Tuesday morning. Achane posted career rushing numbers to help A&M knock off No. 6 LSU, 38-23, Saturday. Achane notched career highs with 215 yards on 38 attempts and two rushing touchdowns. This marked the first 200-yard game of Achane’s career and his fifth 100-yard game this season. The Missouri City, Texas, native has scored multiple touchdowns in a game nine times in his career. With his big numbers against the Tigers, Achane registered the first 1,000-yard season of his career, as his 1,102 yards on the ground this season are good for third in the SEC. For his play against the Tigers, Achane was also named SEC Offensive Player of the Week this week.
KBTX.com
Transfer Portal: 2022 Texas A&M football players enter portal
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a 5-7 finish, this offseason is going to be a busy one for Head Coach Jimbo Fisher. Many players are announcing their decision to enter the transfer portal. Below is an ongoing working list of players who have announced they’re transferring. Ish Harris, linebacker.
KBTX.com
Three Aggies Earn SEC Weekly Honors
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Texas A&M’s Devon Achane, Demani Richardson and Conner Weigman earned Southeastern Conference weekly honors after their outstanding performances in A&M’s 38-23 victory over No. 6 LSU Saturday. Achane was named Offensive Player of the Week, while Richardson garnered Defensive Player of the Week honors and Weigman earned Freshman of the Week accolades.
KBTX.com
Caden Davis enters transfer portal
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M kickoff specialist Caden Davis announced on Monday that he is entering the transfer portal. Davis was the starting placekicker at the beginning of the season before Randy Bond took over field goal duties in Week 3 against Miami. Davis still did kickoffs all season as he has for the past three years. The junior also had his first successful onside kick against South Carolina.
KBTX.com
L.J. Johnson enters transfer portal
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Redshirt freshman running back L.J. Johnson announced he is entering the transfer portal. Johnson played in six games this season and recorded a couple of touchdowns (one against Miami and one against Mississippi State). But he didn’t see a lot of playing time behind Devon Achane, Amari Daniels, and Le’Veon Moss. Johnson finished the season with 10 carries for 39 yards.
KBTX.com
Chase Lane enters transfer portal
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M wide receiver Chase Lane announced Tuesday that he has entered the transfer portal. The Junior says he plans on finishing his master’s degree next semester and then going somewhere as a grad transfer with two years of eligibility remaining. Lane played in...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M fires OC Darrell Dickey
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M released the following statement: “Texas A&M offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey has been relieved of his duties from the program, the school announced on Monday.”. Dickey arrived in Aggieland in January 2018 as the offensive coordinator. Prior to this season, he was moved...
KBTX.com
Aggies showed a glimpse of what they could be in season finale
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team knew they had nothing to lose coming into the season finale against No. 5 LSU. It’s been a roller coaster of a year and the Aggies seemed to save their best performance for last, beating the Tigers 38-23 and spoiling any chance for the Bayou Bengals to make the College Football Playoff. It was a statement win that gives the Maroon and White much-needed momentum heading into the offseason. While their disappointing season ended with a 5-7 record, the Aggies certainly finished on a high note.
KBTX.com
Women’s Basketball Falls to Rice, 66-58
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Career-high scoring efforts by Janiah Barker and Jada Malone were not enough as the Texas A&M women’s basketball team lost Sunday afternoon’s game to the Rice Owls, 66-58, inside Reed Arena. Barker recorded her first career double-double with 19 points and a career-best...
KBTX.com
Aggie Pairing Earns All-SEC Honors
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Logan Lednicky and Caroline Meuth earned Southeastern Conference honors, announced by the league office Sunday afternoon. These awards were voted on by head coaches throughout the SEC and were based on the athletes’ regular season performance. Lednicky was named to the All-SEC...
SEC Announces Punishment For Texas A&M's Field Rush
Texas A&M ended a disappointing season with a 38-23 upset over LSU. Aggies fans celebrated their fifth and final win of the 2022 campaign by storming the field. On Sunday, the SEC fined the school $250,000 for its third violation of the conference's "access to competition area policy." Texas A&M...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M defender, former 4-star recruit, reportedly set to enter transfer portal
Texas A&M is expected to lose a former 4-star recruit and linebacker who was from the 2022 recruiting class. Ish Harris, a 6-foot-3 and 210-pounder from Pilot Point, Texas, announced to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports that he would enter the portal. Harris thanked God, his family, coaches and teammates, and then said his recruitment is open.
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC fines Texas A&M for rushing field after win over LSU
Texas A&M has been hit with another fine from the SEC following the Aggies’ upset win over LSU in Saturday’s season finale. The SEC announced Sunday that it has fined Texas A&M $250,000 for rushing Kyle Field after defeating No. 5 LSU 38-23. Texas A&M was fined last year for the same violation after the home upset win over Alabama. Saturday marked Texas A&M’s third violation of the access to competition area policy.
wtaw.com
Jimbo Fisher Parts Ways with Offensive Coordinator Darrell Dickey
Texas A&M Football coach Jimbo Fisher has parted ways with offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Darrell Dickey. The official statement from A&M athletics was “Texas A&M offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey has been relieved of his duties from the program, the school announced on Monday.”. The move was first reported by...
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley Robotics team wins 2nd place at Houston BEST competition
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Robotics team will be competing in the BEST Regional Championship after it recently won second place at the North Houston BEST competition. The student-led program was started by Catherine Blevins and her husband Chris after moving to College Station this past summer...
KBTX.com
Class of ‘01 Aggie among F-15C Fighters to flyover Kyle Field
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The roar of three F-15C fighters will mingle with the final notes of the National Anthem today in Kyle Field. “Out of New Orleans, Louisiana, they are out of a joint reserve base, the 159th fighter ranks. They do air superiority and air over watch for our nation.”
fox44news.com
Prayer & Support event to be held for Rudder HS coach
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The Brazos Valley is showing its support for a Rudder High School coach involved in a vehicle accident last week. Bryan ISD Executive Director of Communications & Public Affairs Clay Falls said in a statement that there will be a prayer and support service at 6 p.m. Monday at Rudder High School for Coach Calvin Hill.
KBTX.com
Bryan ISD, community rally around injured high school coach following fiery crash
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students, family, staff and community members are gathering at Rudder High School Football Field Monday night for a prayer and support service for one of their own. It’s been a little over a week since a deadly crash on Highway 6 involving a bus for Santa’s...
KBTX.com
Semi hauling lumber rolls over on Highway 6 in Roberston County
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler hauling lumber crashed Tuesday afternoon in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 in Robertson County. The crash happened at FM 2549 between Hearne and Bryan. The driver did not appear to be injured, according to bystanders. It’s unclear what caused the crash. Drivers...
