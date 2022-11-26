Read full article on original website
Metro News
Marion County Holbert Road rockfall project set for spring completion
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A high-visibility hillside construction project on U.S. Route 250 in Fairmont is on track for completion next spring. Work on the Holbert Road rockfall protection project between Muriel’s Kitchen and Wood’s Boat House began last spring. Interim District 4 Engineer Mike Daley said a...
Metro News
DOH engineer says Wellsburg Bridge likely to open in late spring 2023
WELLSBURG, W.Va. — Originally set to open this fall, residents in the Brooke County area will have to wait a more few months before using the highly anticipated Wellsburg Bridge. Tony Clark, the West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) District 6 Engineer recently updated MetroNews on where things stand...
Metro News
State capitol Christmas trees come from Monongalia County tree farm
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. — The owners of a Monongalia County Christmas tree farm are proud to have two of their trees displayed at the state capitol for the Christmas season. “I think the exciting part of it is the fact that it’s the Canaan fir tree that got selected...
Metro News
Education focus groups to be held statewide by AFT-WV, WVEA
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Leaders of West Virginia’s two teachers’ unions plan to hold public focus groups to help come up with solutions to improve public education. American Federation of Teachers West Virginia chapter and the West Virginia Education Association will hold a series of five listening sessions, called Solutions for Success, beginning Tuesday in Morgantown.
Metro News
West Virginia manhandles Florida, 84-55
West Virginia outplayed Florida for much of the first half Sunday night in the fifth place game of the Phil Knight Legacy at Chiles Center in Portland. It paled in comparison to the way the Mountaineers manhandled the Gators over the final 20 minutes. After taking an eight-point lead into...
Metro News
WVU looks to bounce back from first loss when they host NC-Central Wednesday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU women’s basketball team breezed through four comfortable victories to open up the season with wins over USC-Upstate, Winthrop, Appalachian State and Central Michigan. Facing a significant upgrade in competition Friday afternoon in Cancun, Mexico, the Mountaineers fell to No. 11 North Carolina State 78-40. After defeating CMU on Thursday, West Virginia (4-1) had less than 24 hours to prepare for the Wolfpack.
Metro News
Fiery accident in Weston kills three
WESTON, W.Va. — An investigation continues into a fiery crash in Lewis County which claimed three lives. The accident happened on South Main Street in Weston early Friday morning. Weston Police Chief Mike Posey said three adults died in the accident, two males and one female. The names of the victims have not been released pending positive identification.
Metro News
Arizona man faces drug charges after traffic stop
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va. — An Arizona man was arrested during a routine traffic stop in Harrison County over the weekend after police found more than five ounces of marijuana. Bridgeport police said officers stopped the car driven by Brandon Scott, 30, of Tucson, Arizona, at mile marker 122 on I-79 for hitting the rumble strips, swerving and driving below the minimum speed limit. When police made contact with Scott they noticed a partially smoked marijuana cigarette in the center console.
Metro News
Lyons blasts Gee in discussing detailed departure from WVU athletics
In his first public interview since being dismissed as West Virginia University’s Director of Athletics two weeks ago to the day, Shane Lyons went into detail how that decision came about, while admitting it caught him off guard that President E. Gordon Gee was looking to go in another direction.
Metro News
MetroNews Top Plays (Week 14)
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Check out the top plays from around West Virginia in the semifinal week of the high school football postseason. You can win $100 each week by submitting videos using the Twitter hashtag #MNTopPlay. Hudl links are also welcome.
