HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va. — An Arizona man was arrested during a routine traffic stop in Harrison County over the weekend after police found more than five ounces of marijuana. Bridgeport police said officers stopped the car driven by Brandon Scott, 30, of Tucson, Arizona, at mile marker 122 on I-79 for hitting the rumble strips, swerving and driving below the minimum speed limit. When police made contact with Scott they noticed a partially smoked marijuana cigarette in the center console.

HARRISON COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO