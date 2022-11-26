ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentwood, MI

WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 112922

Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 at Noon on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. GRCC, U-M Health-West partner in tuition program …. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 112822. Mostly cloudy tonight and dry with lows holding...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

A guide to West Michigan Christmas tree farms offering u-cut, holiday decor and outdoor activities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Christmas may be a few weeks away, but it’s not too early to deck your halls with the perfect tree for your home! There are tons of Christmas tree farms to explore across West Michigan. And for those with decorated trees, don’t think you can’t join in on the fun! Many farms offer other holiday decor options and activities for the whole family to enjoy. Refer to our Big 4 Guide of local locations to visit and plan a festive holiday excursion for you and your loved ones.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Taco John’s opening three restaurants in Grand Rapids area

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Taco John’s, a quick-service Mexican restaurant founded in Cheyenne, Wyoming, is opening three restaurants in the Grand Rapids area in December. The first restaurant, located at 1730 28th St. SW in Wyoming, is scheduled to open Dec. 5. The second location, 4029 32nd Ave. in Hudsonville, is expected to open Dec. 12. The third restaurant is located at 6722 Broadmoor Ave SE. in Caledonia. It’s scheduled to open Dec. 19.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Driver destroys Plainwell golf course, causing over $75,000 in damage

PLAINWELL, Mich. — Tire tracks ripped through holes six and seven at a Plainwell golf course Saturday, causing over $75,000 in damage. Lake Doster Golf Club may be forced to use temporary greens for the 2023 season as they recover from the financial lost, according to the golf club's Facebook post.
PLAINWELL, MI
WOOD

Get your retirement funds in order before the new year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holidays season is officially underway! The countdown is on to Christmas…and SOON a brand new year. That makes this a great time to take charge of your financial future! Our financial expert and sponsor of this segment tom jacobs with jacobs financial services joins us today to talk about the importance of planning correctly for your future!
GRANDVILLE, MI
WOOD

Rapid City FC hosts inaugural tournament to prepare for start of season

Rapid City FC hosts inaugural tournament to prepare for start of season. Rapid City FC hosts inaugural tournament to prepare …. Rapid City FC hosts inaugural tournament to prepare for start of season. Meijer focused on creating greener communities, combating …. Meijer was one of six organizations nominated for the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

2 dead in Kentwood house fire

Michigan to Big Ten Title game following ‘legendary’ …. Michigan lives to see another week after a season-defining win over rival Ohio State. (Nov. 28, 2022) Prank or not? MSP still investigating highway shootings. Michigan State Police detectives were still trying to determine if the moving cars struck...
KENTWOOD, MI
WOOD

How you can help the Salvation Army this winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Salvation Army of Kent County Red Kettle Christmas & Angel Tree Campaigns are underway, programs we at WOOD TV partner with every year. Money raised goes to support those in need year-round. Today we have Major Tim Meyer in studio to tell us...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Detroit News

Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver

Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WOOD

How retainers can help you get your dream smile

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We all want a white beautiful and straight smile and sometimes that means retainers. Whether you’re a parent walking through the journey with your child or an adult looking to make changes, you may have a lot of questions about how the process works. Today we have our expert, Dr. Jeff Heinz with Heinz Orthodontics, here to give some insight on retainers.
ROCKFORD, MI
US 103.1

Is It Illegal Not To Dim Bright Lights While Driving In Michigan?

Is there anything worse than driving in the dark while it's raining or sleeting only to have an oncoming driver obliviously blinding you with their high beam, bright lights? It's even worse if these lights are the more modern high intensity beams, which already illuminate a longer distance than standard incandescent headlights... even when they aren't in "bright" mode.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

John Ball Zoo participating in Giving Zoo Day

Home away from home in works for transplant patients, …. Transplants are lifesaving and life changing operations. But they can also put a lot of stress on the patients and their families. The Transplant House West Michigan is designed to take some of the pressure off both patients and families. (Nov. 29, 2022)
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

Wolves win over GR Gold

GR mayor declares ‘Bill Steffen Day’ to celebrate …. It’s Bill Steffen Day! Celebrating Storm Team 8’s …. The city of Grand Rapids proclaimed Monday “Bill Steffen Day” to celebrate the career of longtime meteorologist Bill Steffen, chief emeritus for Storm Team 8. (Nov. 28, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

