US Soccer Briefly Scrubs Emblem From Iran Flag at World Cup
The U.S. Soccer Federation briefly displayed Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supported protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations' World Cup match Tuesday. Iran's government reacted by accusing America of removing the name of God from its national...
How to Watch Mexico Vs. Saudi Arabia in Group C World Cup Match
El Tri is in desperate need of three points on Wednesday. Mexico heads into its final Group C match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the verge of elimination. The team played a scoreless draw against Poland to begin the tournament and followed that up with a 2-0 loss to Lionel Messi and Argentina on Saturday.
US Soccer Looks to Advance Past Dutch in World Cup: Here's How to Watch, Stream
The Americans have prevailed. Two goals were enough to carry the United States men’s national soccer team to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The USMNT won its third and final Group B game over Iran, scoring in the 38th minute on Christian Pulisic’s first World Cup goal and holding on in the second half with impeccable defense.
Winners, Losers From England's 2022 FIFA World Cup Group Stage Games
England defeated Wales 3-0 in Tuesday’s Group B finale and currently sits pretty at the top of the group’s leaderboard entering the next phase of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Three Lions’ World Cup journey began against Iran, where they dominated 6-2, bringing England off to an intimidatingly exceptional start. Next, Harry Kane & Co. faced the United States where they secured a 0-0 draw. And during their third fixture, England crushed Wales 3-0 after an exciting back-to-back-to-back three goals in the second half.
Fans Are Elated After Pulisic Scores USA's Second Goal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup
The second goal for the USMNT is in the books for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Thanks to star-studded forward Christian Pulisic, in the 38th minute, the USMNT claimed the lead in Tuesday’s Group B matchup against Iran with. The score is 1-0 . Oh, and the United States...
Frenkie de Jong Scores First-Ever World Cup Goal
Frenkie de Jong is the latest star to make his mark in the World Cup. The 25-year-old gave the Netherlands a 2-0 lead against Qatar on Tuesday, netting his first-ever tournament goal. The play started with Dutch forward Memphis Depay taking a shot from the left corner. Qatari goalkeeper Meshaal...
England Advances to Round of 16, Defeats Wales 3-0 at 2022 World Cup
England is headed to the knockout stage after a convincing 3-0 win over Wales on Tuesday. The Three Lions also captured first place in Group B, securing seven points over the past three games. The first half of England-Wales started slow with the Three Lions possessing the ball a whopping...
Winners, Losers From USMNT's Frantic Group B Advancement in 2022 World Cup
The United States men’s national team secured a spot in the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a pivotal 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday. After drawing 1-1 to Wales in the opener and following it up with a 0-0 draw to England, the U.S. needed nothing less than a win against Iran to advance.
USA Beats Iran 1-0, Advances to Round of 16 Against Netherlands
The United States are moving on. Thanks to Christian Pulisic's first-half goal, the USMNT edged Iran 1-0 in their Group B finale in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday. Both Iran and the USMNT came out with 4-3-3 starting lineups. It’s been a common setup for the U.S. under Gregg Berhalter, with Carlos Quieroz running it for the second straight World Cup game after opting for a back five against England.
Senegal Captain Kalidou Koulibaly Nets Go-Ahead Goal Vs. Ecuador
Senegal’s captain has put his team one step closer to the knockout stage at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Kalidou Koulibaly put his team up 2-1 over Ecuador in the 70th minute with his first ever international goal. Senegal sent the ball into the box with a free kick, and the ball found Koulibaly on a deflection. The Chelsea defender then sent a right-footed shot beyond Ecuadorian goalkeeper Hernán Galíndez’s reach.
What Is the Golden Boot? History, Winners, More About the World Cup Award
When a player competes in the World Cup, one goal is on their mind: win. Winning the World Cup immortalizes a player in their country forever. But if you can’t win it all, there are several other achievements to be won at each tournament. One of the most prestigious...
Cody Gakpo Continues Breakout Performance With Goal Vs. Qatar
Cody Gakpo is a certified World Cup star through three games. The 23-year-old Dutch winger recorded his third goal of the tournament on Tuesday to put the Netherlands up 1-0 on Qatar in its final group matchup. Gakpo received the ball outside the top of the box and quickly found...
What You Need to Know About 2022 FIFA World Cup Final at Lusail Stadium
After 28 days and 63 games, it all comes down to the World Cup Final. On the Sunday before Christmas, the two finalists in the 2022 World Cup will compete for a chance to hoist the FIFA World Cup Trophy in Qatar. Will Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal get to the...
Senegal Advances to Round of 16 With 2-1 Victory Over Ecuador
Fair play isn’t going to keep Senegal out of the World Cup knockout stage this time. Four years after being eliminated on a FIFA tiebreaker, the team punched its ticket to the round of 16 in 2022 with a 2-1 victory against Ecuador at Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar. Senegal becomes the first team from Africa to move on in the tournament and fifth overall.
Qatar Says Worker Deaths for World Cup ‘Between 400 and 500'
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. A top Qatari official involved in the country's World Cup organization has put the number of worker deaths for the tournament “between 400 and 500” for the first time, a drastically higher number than any other previously offered by Doha.
England's Harry Kane Ties David Beckham Assists at 2002 World Cup
Harry Kane became the first English player to assist three goals at a single World Cup since David Beckham in 2002, who also had three. The historic milestone by the star forward took place in the 51st minute of the Wales-England game when Kane came down on the right side with a crossover to Phil Foden for the goal.
Who Is Starting for the USMNT, Iran Today?
Eight years of waiting is coming down to one moment for the U.S. men’s national team. Can they beat Iran and advance to the knockout round or will their time in Qatar come to an end in the group stage?. The high stakes stretch beyond the field for the...
Social Media Goes Crazy Over USMNT Win, Advancement to Knockout Round
After two stressful hours and 100 minutes of play, the U.S. Men's National Team has in fact survived and advanced. The young American squad held on to a 1-0 lead to beat Iran and punch its ticket into the Round of 16. The game was not for the faint of...
Senegal Takes Lead Over Ecuador on Ismaïla Sarr's Penalty Goal
Senegal struck first in its pivotal Group A match against Ecuador on Tuesday. Ismaïla Sarr put the African side up 1-0 in the 44th minute with a penalty goal. The tally marked his first ever World Cup goal. Ecuador’s Piero Hincapié crashed into Sarr in the box to give...
USA Fan Seemingly Removed by Security for Wearing Rainbow Armband
Fans being removed from the World Cup seems to be a trend this year in Qatar. Before the first whistle blew for the Group B matchup between the United States and Iran on Tuesday, security at Al Thumama Stadium escorted a fan out of the premises. The fan was wearing a rainbow armband in protest of Qatar’s exclusion of LGBTQ+ rights.
