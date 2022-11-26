Read full article on original website
Guest
3d ago
I want to move out of Jackson and I have lived here since 1970. Drugs, crime, gangs, bad roads, and poor schools! Liberal Mayor and his liberal cohorts.
Reply(1)
7
One killed, one critical after attempted murder-suicide in Atoka
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died following a shooting in Atoka, Tennessee in what police believe is an attempted murder-suicide. The shooting happened on Brittany Lane around 8:15 p.m. on Monday night. A 24-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other victim, 50, was taken to Regional One in critical condition. […]
WBBJ
JPD: Northwest Jackson shooting was self-defense
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department has given an update on last week’s road rage incident. On Monday, the department stated that 29-year-old John Eric Henderson, Jr. was shot by another person on November 23 near Old Humboldt Road near Jeremiah Drive. Police say through video “that...
WBBJ
Marshals: Wanted man may be in Crockett, Madison County area
CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals and the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office need your help. The two law enforcement agencies say that they are searching for a man named Michael Anthony Douglas. Marshals say he is wanted by the sheriff’s office for rape of a child, and...
WBBJ
JPD searches for suspect in north Walmart shooting
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police say a dispute between employees in a local Walmart turned violent. At approximately 5 p.m. on Sunday, police say two employees at Walmart on Emporium Drive in north Jackson got into an altercation in an employee-only freezer. The situation turned physical and one employee...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Investigate Theft of Catalytic Converters at a Church
Union City police were called to investigate the theft of catalytic converters. On Sunday, officers responded to First Pentecostal Church on West Main Street, after the converters were discovered missing on church vans. Reports said Dwayne Uzzle told officers a van left to pick up children, when the driver noticed...
WBBJ
Police respond to shooting at north Jackson Walmart
JACKSON, Tenn. —We received multiple tips about a large police presence at the North Jackson Walmart. Tipsters informed us about an incident at the Walmart in north Jackson. When our crews arrived on the scene, there were police officers at each entrance of the north Walmart. We spoke to...
WBBJ
Shooting incident at North Jackson Walmart
JACKSON, Tenn. —We received multiple tips about a large police presence at the North Jackson Walmart. Tipsters informed us about an incident at the Walmart in North Jackson. When our crews arrived on the scene there were police officers at each entrance of the North Walmart. We spoke to...
Man sentenced in Haywood County murder, attempted murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man was sentenced to 55 years in prison after a shooting left a woman dead and a man injured in Brownsville, Tennessee. Wylie Ligon III, 31, pled guilty Monday to the murder of Chelsey Morris and the attempted murder of Bruce Willis of Oklahoma. He will serve 35 years for second-degree murder […]
radionwtn.com
Paris Man Arrested On Drug Charges In Benton County
Benton County, Tennessee–A Paris man was arrested on drug charges by the Drug Task Force in Benton County. Bryan Carter was charged with four counts of possession of Schedule VI with intent and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond of $122,500 was set and he has been released from the...
WBBJ
Authorities respond to early morning house fire in Trenton
TRENTON, Tenn. — A house fire breaks out in Gibson County. Around 3 a.m. Monday, a house fire broke out at a home on Concord Cades Road in Trenton. The house was a total loss, but fortunately nobody was injured. A nearby neighbor saw the fire and contacted the...
WBBJ
Man enters plea after 2020 Brownsville shooting
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A man who faced charges over a 2020 shooting in Brownsville has entered a plea, according to a news release. The release from District Attorney General Frederick H. Agee says that on Monday, Wylie Ligon III plead to the murder of 24-year-old Chelsey Morris, of Bells, as well as the attempted murder of another man from Oklahoma.
WBBJ
‘Cruise In’ bike, toy drive to be held December 3
HENDERSON, Tenn. — Want to help bring a smile to a child’s face? We have a place for you to cruise to!. The fourth annual Cruise In Bicycle and Toy Drive is being held in Henderson on December 3. You can bring a new toy, a bike, or...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 11/23/22 – 11/28/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/23/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/28/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
thunderboltradio.com
Shelters available in case of severe storms in Weakley County
The Weakley County Courthouse will be open after-hours Tuesday night to serve as a tornado shelter for the community. County Mayor Jake Bynum says the courthouse basement will be open from 4:30 until 9:00. Citizens should enter the courthouse after-hours through the south-side entrance; that’s the entrance with the statue...
WBBJ
Henderson County woman marks 102 years of life
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A resident of Henderson County turned 102 years young on Tuesday. Louise Smith had her 102nd birthday! She grew up in Scotts Hill and was one of eight siblings in her house. She was born in 1920. In attendance of the birthday party was also...
TN man accused of running down date in car, leaving her in a ditch
The Haywood County Sheriff's Office says an online date went from bad to worse when a man intentionally ran down his date with his car and left her in a ditch along a rural road.
WBBJ
Christmas drive-thrus light up across West Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — Locals may be looking for a new holiday tradition after officials confirmed Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland will not return to the Hub City this year. However, there’s still opportunities for those looking for festive entertainment from the comfort of their cars. West Tennessee has a...
WBBJ
West Tennessee blood supply reaches critically low level
JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee’s blood supply has reached a critically low level, LIFELINE Blood Services announced Tuesday. LIFELINE says the shortage, which is caused by several issues, is a nationwide problem that also hinders their ability to import blood from other centers. A news release states many...
WBBJ
James Sylvester Bond
Graveside service for James Sylvester Bond, age 84, will be Friday, December 2, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Deliverance House of Prayer Memorial Gardens in Denmark, TN. Mr. Bond died Friday, November 25, 2022 at his residence. Visitation for Mr. Bond will be Thursday, December 1, 2022 from 10:00 AM...
WBBJ
Winslow Ray Fuller
Funeral service for Winslow Ray Fuller, age 79, will be Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Bethlehem #1 Missionary Baptist Church in Medon (Mercer), TN. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mr. Fuller died Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Visitation for Mr. Fuller...
