MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died following a shooting in Atoka, Tennessee in what police believe is an attempted murder-suicide. The shooting happened on Brittany Lane around 8:15 p.m. on Monday night. A 24-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other victim, 50, was taken to Regional One in critical condition. […]

ATOKA, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO