On Good Things Utah this morning – The Utes are headed to the Pac-12 Championship! On a wild final weekend, the Utes crushed Colorado while UCLA, Oregon State and Washington all won. It took, among a few other things, an epic collapse by Oregon, but now that the dust of the regular season has settled, No. 14 Utah finds itself back in the Pac-12 championship game. On a wild final weekend, the Utes crushed Colorado 63-21 while UCLA, Oregon State and Washington all won. And because of this, Utah won this improbable Pac-12 parlay and will face No. 6 USC Friday (6 p.m. MST, Fox) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Yes, the Utes hit the jackpot. A week ago, Utah was coming off a disappointing 20-17 setback at Oregon. But the Ducks squandered a 31-10 third-quarter lead to their arch-rivals and lost 38-34 in stunning fashion. The Utes, meanwhile, took care of their business against the Buffaloes. The big game is coming up this Friday night in Las Vegas.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO