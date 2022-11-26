ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

ABC 4

The Utes are headed to the Pac-12 Championship

On Good Things Utah this morning – The Utes are headed to the Pac-12 Championship! On a wild final weekend, the Utes crushed Colorado while UCLA, Oregon State and Washington all won. It took, among a few other things, an epic collapse by Oregon, but now that the dust of the regular season has settled, No. 14 Utah finds itself back in the Pac-12 championship game. On a wild final weekend, the Utes crushed Colorado 63-21 while UCLA, Oregon State and Washington all won. And because of this, Utah won this improbable Pac-12 parlay and will face No. 6 USC Friday (6 p.m. MST, Fox) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Yes, the Utes hit the jackpot. A week ago, Utah was coming off a disappointing 20-17 setback at Oregon. But the Ducks squandered a 31-10 third-quarter lead to their arch-rivals and lost 38-34 in stunning fashion. The Utes, meanwhile, took care of their business against the Buffaloes. The big game is coming up this Friday night in Las Vegas.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Demolition of old Utah State Prison in Draper begins

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – The demolition of the old Utah State Prison in Draper at the point of the mountain begins with the toppling of a guard tower on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The demolition will begin at 10 a.m. and the public is invited to the ceremony in person. It will also be streamed on The Point’s YouTube Channel, Twitter account, and Facebook page.
DRAPER, UT
ABC 4

Bagel Breakfast Casserole Made with a Fan Favorite Seasoning

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) What better way to eat a beloved bagel and cream cheese? A loaded bagel casserole with all of your favorite breakfast side dishes! Chelsea McPherson shared her mother’s favorite breakfast creation with a twist. McPherson’s mom would make it a sweet dish but McPherson wanted to try a savory option. This is the perfect breakfast item for the holidays.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Come enjoy a the Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy

Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Salt Lake City is home to America’s first and longest-running version of The Nutcracker, created by Willam Christensen (Mr. C). Tchaikovsky’s moving score, magical costumes, and fairytale sets combine to create one of the most visually stunning productions of The Nutcracker in the world today.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Rocky Mountain Power warns possible outages due to weather

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) is reminding customers to stay safe and report any outages as it tracks two storm systems that are moving into the Wasatch Front. With the potential of heavy snowfall and gusty winds from the two storms, Rocky Mountain Power...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Women of the World’s Annual Celebration of Success

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Daily Dish) – Women of the World is hosting an award banquet to celebrate some extraordinary women here in Utah. The event is also a social mixer for the community to help people recognize the economic, social, and educational successes of refugee women in Salt Lake City.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

First ever Immersive light event at Tracy Aviary sparkles and shines

Lightwalk founder and partner with Tracy Aviary on this event, Stephanie Bletzacker sat down with us today to talk about the Tracy Aviary’s first ever new holiday light event. The event features immersive holiday light displays, including a maze and walk-through tunnel, nightly musical performances from area choirs and...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Over 40 best-selling novels and this is his favorite. Here’s why!

SALT LAKE CITY (The Daily Dish) — There’s no feeling like sitting down to immerse yourself in an incredible book. For many avid readers, the author Richard Paul Evans will likely ring a bell for his adventurous and heartfelt writings. His stories have taken the world by storm, with over 40 best-selling novels — some of which have been adapted into films. It’s his latest novel, though, titled A Christmas Memory, that Richard says is his favorite as it is a re-telling of his own journey.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Cozy up with Blankets By Brian’s sizzling hot Cyber Monday deals

MIDVALE, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Blankets By Brian is offering its most “divine” sale of the year this Cyber Monday – the perfect time to get a sizzling hot deal on comfy, soft gifts for that special someone or to simply treat yourself to one of the softest things you’ll ever cuddle up with.
MIDVALE, UT
ABC 4

Festival of Trees welcomes in-person public for first time since 2019

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – For the first time since 2019, Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital’s Festival of Trees will be held in-person at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy. The more than 50-year-old event will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 30 and run through Saturday, Dec. 3. The...
SANDY, UT
ABC 4

Christmas Festivities happening at the County Library

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) Santa Claus is coming to town, and he is stopping by the county library! This Saturday, Dec. 3, Jolly Old Saint Nick will be decking the library Halls from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. You and your family can get free professional photos with Santa the Library’s Viridian Event Center in West Jordan when you donate a canned good for the food pantry. Photo ops with your phone will be available for everyone. There will also be a story time reading the Christmas classic, ‘A Visit from St. Nicholas.’ This event is the perfect event for kids from 1-92. In addition to the Santa event in West Jordan, all other County Library locations will have Santa Claus visit throughout the month. This event will be a joyous for people of all ages. For more information and to see when Kris Kringle will stop by your branch, visit slcolibrary.org.
WEST JORDAN, UT

