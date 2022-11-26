Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52The LanternColumbus, OH
Heidi Mathenby: Ohio woman "tired of taking care of grandmother" drowns her in bathtubLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival's Celebration! Begins this week, with the Grande Illumination.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Walmart Introducing Nationwide “Stores of the Future”Joel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
ABC 4
The Utes are headed to the Pac-12 Championship
On Good Things Utah this morning – The Utes are headed to the Pac-12 Championship! On a wild final weekend, the Utes crushed Colorado while UCLA, Oregon State and Washington all won. It took, among a few other things, an epic collapse by Oregon, but now that the dust of the regular season has settled, No. 14 Utah finds itself back in the Pac-12 championship game. On a wild final weekend, the Utes crushed Colorado 63-21 while UCLA, Oregon State and Washington all won. And because of this, Utah won this improbable Pac-12 parlay and will face No. 6 USC Friday (6 p.m. MST, Fox) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Yes, the Utes hit the jackpot. A week ago, Utah was coming off a disappointing 20-17 setback at Oregon. But the Ducks squandered a 31-10 third-quarter lead to their arch-rivals and lost 38-34 in stunning fashion. The Utes, meanwhile, took care of their business against the Buffaloes. The big game is coming up this Friday night in Las Vegas.
ABC 4
U of U disabled and neurodiverse students will connect at field day
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Disabled and neurodiverse students are gearing up for an event of fun and games at the University of Utah Legacy Gym on Nov. 30 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The event is a way to bridge a connection between the student populace who...
ABC 4
Demolition of old Utah State Prison in Draper begins
DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – The demolition of the old Utah State Prison in Draper at the point of the mountain begins with the toppling of a guard tower on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The demolition will begin at 10 a.m. and the public is invited to the ceremony in person. It will also be streamed on The Point’s YouTube Channel, Twitter account, and Facebook page.
ABC 4
Davis School District delays start time by two hours after overnight snow
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Davis School District (DSD) announced it will delay the start of schools by two hours on Tuesday, Nov. 29, after northern Utah was hit by a snowstorm Monday evening into Tuesday morning. In the announcement, DSD said high schools will start at 9:30...
ABC 4
Kurt Bestor shares his passion for composing ahead of SLC holiday concerts
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Kick your holidays into high gear with Kurt Bestor as he celebrates yet another year of entertaining audiences. For going on 35 years now, Kurt Bestor Christmas has performed his holiday-time hits on stage here in Utah every winter. This time around,...
ABC 4
Bagel Breakfast Casserole Made with a Fan Favorite Seasoning
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) What better way to eat a beloved bagel and cream cheese? A loaded bagel casserole with all of your favorite breakfast side dishes! Chelsea McPherson shared her mother’s favorite breakfast creation with a twist. McPherson’s mom would make it a sweet dish but McPherson wanted to try a savory option. This is the perfect breakfast item for the holidays.
ABC 4
Come enjoy a the Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy
Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Salt Lake City is home to America’s first and longest-running version of The Nutcracker, created by Willam Christensen (Mr. C). Tchaikovsky’s moving score, magical costumes, and fairytale sets combine to create one of the most visually stunning productions of The Nutcracker in the world today.
ABC 4
What is a Genetic Counselor and How Can They Help You Navigate Your Healthcare Journey?
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Intermountain Healthcare has a robust genetic counseling team that has been helping patients navigate their cancer and chronic disease journey. But what is a genetic counselor and how can they help?. Genetic counselors are specialists who assess your personal and family health...
ABC 4
Rocky Mountain Power warns possible outages due to weather
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) is reminding customers to stay safe and report any outages as it tracks two storm systems that are moving into the Wasatch Front. With the potential of heavy snowfall and gusty winds from the two storms, Rocky Mountain Power...
ABC 4
Women of the World’s Annual Celebration of Success
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Daily Dish) – Women of the World is hosting an award banquet to celebrate some extraordinary women here in Utah. The event is also a social mixer for the community to help people recognize the economic, social, and educational successes of refugee women in Salt Lake City.
ABC 4
First ever Immersive light event at Tracy Aviary sparkles and shines
Lightwalk founder and partner with Tracy Aviary on this event, Stephanie Bletzacker sat down with us today to talk about the Tracy Aviary’s first ever new holiday light event. The event features immersive holiday light displays, including a maze and walk-through tunnel, nightly musical performances from area choirs and...
ABC 4
Over 40 best-selling novels and this is his favorite. Here’s why!
SALT LAKE CITY (The Daily Dish) — There’s no feeling like sitting down to immerse yourself in an incredible book. For many avid readers, the author Richard Paul Evans will likely ring a bell for his adventurous and heartfelt writings. His stories have taken the world by storm, with over 40 best-selling novels — some of which have been adapted into films. It’s his latest novel, though, titled A Christmas Memory, that Richard says is his favorite as it is a re-telling of his own journey.
ABC 4
Spanish Fork man charged after allegedly hitting horse and rider in parade
SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – The man who was taken into custody after being accused of driving under the influence and hitting a horse and its rider during a Spanish Fork parade on Saturday, Nov. 26, has been charged in court. Dionicio Vasquez, 57, has been charged in the...
ABC 4
Cozy up with Blankets By Brian’s sizzling hot Cyber Monday deals
MIDVALE, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Blankets By Brian is offering its most “divine” sale of the year this Cyber Monday – the perfect time to get a sizzling hot deal on comfy, soft gifts for that special someone or to simply treat yourself to one of the softest things you’ll ever cuddle up with.
ABC 4
Festival of Trees welcomes in-person public for first time since 2019
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – For the first time since 2019, Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital’s Festival of Trees will be held in-person at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy. The more than 50-year-old event will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 30 and run through Saturday, Dec. 3. The...
ABC 4
Christmas Festivities happening at the County Library
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) Santa Claus is coming to town, and he is stopping by the county library! This Saturday, Dec. 3, Jolly Old Saint Nick will be decking the library Halls from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. You and your family can get free professional photos with Santa the Library’s Viridian Event Center in West Jordan when you donate a canned good for the food pantry. Photo ops with your phone will be available for everyone. There will also be a story time reading the Christmas classic, ‘A Visit from St. Nicholas.’ This event is the perfect event for kids from 1-92. In addition to the Santa event in West Jordan, all other County Library locations will have Santa Claus visit throughout the month. This event will be a joyous for people of all ages. For more information and to see when Kris Kringle will stop by your branch, visit slcolibrary.org.
ABC 4
Do your floors need a deeper cleaning? Here’s an all-natural solution
SALT LAKE CITY (The Daily Dish) — “Wow, your carpets look so clean…!” Get used to hearing this, because thanks to Zerorez we now have a new secret weapon when it comes to deep-cleaning floors. What’s the secret to their powerful solution? It’s all about electrolyzed water.
