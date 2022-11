HASTINGS, Neb. -- Asha Scott led five Bruins in scoring in double figures with 17 points to lead the Bellevue University women's basketball team to a 72-54 win over Hastings College on Monday evening. The win, Bellevue's fourth-straight, sees the Bruins move back above the .500-mark at 5-4. Hastings has...

BELLEVUE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO