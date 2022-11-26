Read full article on original website
Related
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON GIRL’S HOCKEY ON THE ROAD AGAIN VS FERGUS FALLS – ON KROX
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Hockey team is off to a 5-0 start on the season and coming off a nice 4-2 win over Northfield on Saturday at the Thief River Falls Holiday Classic. The Pirates want to keep this nice streak going when they play a very good Fergus Falls tonight in Fergus Falls. The Otters are 5-1 on the season after beating Bismarck Central/Bismarck Legacy 5-2 on Saturday afternoon. The only loss for the Otters was 3-2 in overtime at Alexandria on November 15. In the latest Minnesota Girl’s Hockey Polls, Crookston was ranked #11 in Class A, while Fergus Falls was ranked #13. The game starts at 7:15 PM and will be on KROX RADIO starting with the RiverView Health pre-game show at 6:45 PM and also on the internet by going to the LISTEN LIVE link at the top of this page.
kroxam.com
KITTSON COUNTY CENTRAL OUTLASTS CROOKSTON PIRATE BOY’S HOCKEY FOR 6-4 WIN
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team began their season this evening hosting the Kittson County Central (KCC) Bearcats. KCC scored early and often for a 5-1 lead, but the Pirates were led back by Jack Doda who scored three goals in the game, and the Pirates found themselves down 5-4 in the third period. The Bearcats regrouped and held off Crookston winning the game 6-4.
kroxam.com
PIRATE BOY’S HOCKEY OPENS SEASON HOSTING KITTSON COUNTY CENTRAL – ON KROX LIVESTREAM
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team will open the 2022/2023 season this evening hosting the Kittson County Central Bearcats. The Pirates are coming off a 6-18-1 season and return a core group of players from last year’s team. The two teams played twice last year skating to a 6-6 tie before the Bearcats won the second matchup later in the season by a score of 4-2. Kittson County Central finished with a record of 8-16-1 a year ago and are off to a 2-0 start this year with a pair of wins last weekend up at Ely, winning 9-5 and 7-2. The puck will drop at 7:00 p.m. from the Crookston Sports Center and you can hear the game on KROX starting with the RiverView Health pregame show at 6:30 p.m. You can listen on 1260 AM/105.7 FM or by clicking Listen Live at the top of this page. You can also watch on the KROX Livestream by clicking the blue video streams button on our home page or by searching KROX Radio on YouTube.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON PUBLIC LIBRARY AND ALL LAKE AGASSIZ LIBRARIES ARE OFFERING FREE COVID-19 TESTS
Just in time for the holiday season, libraries across Lake Agassiz Regional Library’s seven-county region are offering free COVID-19 tests through a partnership with the Minnesota Department of Health. The tests are available while supplies last in Lake Agassiz Regional Library’s branch libraries, which are located in Ada, Bagley,...
kroxam.com
Douglas Dwain Carey – Notice of Passing
Douglas Dwain Carey, 90, of Crookston, MN, passed away early Sunday morning, November 27, 2022, at the Bethany Living Center in Fargo, ND where he had been residing for the past several weeks. A memorial service for Doug Carey will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston with Bill Humiston, Spiritual Care Coordinator of the Benedictine Living Community Crookston, officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 1-2:00 p.m. Burial will take place in the Oakdale Cemetery. The service will be live streamed by going to Douglas’ obituary page at www.stenshoelhouske.com and clicking on the prompt to view. Messages of condolence may be offered on the funeral home website as well.
valleynewslive.com
Stone Town Grill in West Fargo closing
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Stone Town Grill in West Fargo announced in a social media post it will be closing on Sunday, December 4th. The restaurant had a popular TikTok back in October of last year. They opened in November of 2020, which they say was ill-timed...
kroxam.com
James John “Jim” Lundon – Notice of Passing
James John “Jim” Lundon, 92, of Crookston, MN, passed away Thursday afternoon, November 24, 2022, at the Benedictine Living Community Crookston with loving family members by his side. The funeral service honoring Jim’s life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 2, 2022, at the Wesley United Methodist Church in Crookston with The Rev. Ruth Sanders, officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2:00 pm. The funeral will be live streamed by going to Jim’s obituary page at www.stenshoelhouske.com and clicking on the prompt to view. Messages of condolence may also be offered to Eleanor and her family on the funeral home website.
kroxam.com
BULLETIN BOARD-NOVEMBER 28, 2022
The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Ag County Farm Credit Services, Brost Chevrolet, Home Delivered Meals Board, and the Crookston Public Library on the week of November 28-December 2. The Golden Link Center will have NAPS Food Box Pick up in the Parking Lot today from...
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead man shot while hunting in rural Jamestown
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 26-year-old Moorhead man is recovering at a Fargo hospital after the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office says he was shot while hunting. Sheriff Chad Kaiser says the man and his friend, a 37-year-old man from Jamestown, were out hunting coyotes Friday night around 11:30 p.m. in rural Jamestown.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL ANNOUNCES SHANE HELDSTAB AS NEXT FIRE DEPARTMENT CHIEF
The Crookston City Council met for a regular meeting on Monday night inside the City Hall Council Chambers in the lower level of City Hall. Before the meeting began, the Crookston Housing and Economic Development Authority (CHEDA) met for a special meeting to approve their payables for November. The CHEDA Checks and EFT totaling $2,750. They then began approving the CHEDA half checks for December, which included $63,057. The board approved the payables unanimously.
valleynewslive.com
Massive turnout for opening day at Detroit Mountain
DETROIT LAKES, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The refrigerator is stuffed, half-eaten pies line the pantry and the house is a little jumbled from Thursday’s big feast. Thanksgiving is over and many are heading off down a different trail, to Detroit Mountain for opening day. “Oh my word, opening...
valleynewslive.com
Car smashed in Grand Forks with a propane tank
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Marshall McHargue went into a Grand Forks bar earlier this week and when he returned to his car he found his car smashed up. The windshield was bashed in and a propane tank was left next to his car. According to McHargue, he was...
valleynewslive.com
Family catches attempted car break-in on security system
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family in Grand Forks, ND, said they are concerned after catching a man trying to break into their car the night before Thanksgiving. The incident was caught on their doorbell camera. ”It definitely was concerning, especially as a parents of a younger child,...
Enjoy “Frozen” Family Fun In Minnesota: 2 Events to See in 2023!
Officially winter starts December 21. Unofficially, we know in Minnesota, it's already here whether you like it or not. Every year I fight it, not wanting to let go of summer...then just as I feel I am embracing fall, winter hits. This year I'm doing all I can to fully accept the colder months ahead and marking my calendar with a few fun winter events I've been learning about.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES QUIT CLAIM DEED FOR FORMER HIGH SCHOOL PROPERTY ON MAIN STREET
The Crookston School Board met for a regular meeting on Monday afternoon inside the Crookston High School Choir/Orchestra Room. The board’s Consent Agenda consisted of approving the School Board’s Minutes from their meeting on October 24 and their special meeting on November 14. It also included approving their current bills in the amount of $177,783.93. It also included approving the employment of Maria Hammer as a Paraprofessional at Highland Elementary School and Cassandra Brown as a Recess Aide and the MOU for Marcia Scholler. The final items on the agenda include accepting grants from the Education Foundation and the PFAB. The board approved the agenda unanimously.
North Dakota Man Charged After Incident with St. Cloud Police
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A North Dakota man faces several charges after an incident in St. Cloud on Thanksgiving Day. According to the charging complaint, 49-year-old Leroy Schmidt of West Fargo approached a group of people in his vehicle and was making racial slurs and sexual comments to them.
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured following crash in Otter Tail County
(Otter Tail County, MN)--On Saturday, one person is injured following a two-vehicle crash in Otter Tail County. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, the crash took place on Minnesota Highway 108 and County Road 21 west of Pelican Rapids. A 2009 Toyota Prius, driven by Paul Stenholm, 88,...
hpr1.com
Holiday Winterfest and Xcel Energy Holiday Lights Parade
2:00-6:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Fargo-Moorhead kicks off the holiday season with a spectacular lighted parade. Look for colorful floats, marching units, regal horses, lighted vehicles of all kinds and waving dignitaries from Fargo, Moorhead and West Fargo. The parade route starts at Center Avenue and 8th Street in Moorhead at 6:30 before cruising into Downtown Fargo. Make a day of it by stopping by the Holiday Winterfest on 2nd Avenue in Fargo before the parade for snacks, hot cocoa, taking a spin around the SCHEEL's skating rink (ice skate rentals are available) or writing a letter to Santa. The festivities begin at 2:00.
kvrr.com
Fargo crash involving school bus sends two to hospital
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) – A crash involving a Fargo School bus sends two people to the hospital. It happened around 8:45 Monday morning on 25th Street South in front of Hope Lutheran Church. Highway Patrol says the Valley Bus rear-ended a Jeep waiting to turn into a convenience store.
valleynewslive.com
One person hit by vehicle in downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department says a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Saturday night in downtown Fargo. The incident happened around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Main Ave. and University Dr. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated. The...
Comments / 0