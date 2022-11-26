Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOKI FOX 23
Pigs sow wild oats at Owasso elementary school
OWASSO, Okla. — That’s some pig! Barnes Elementary School in Owasso is cleaning up after some unruly friends visited their campus. The school posted video to its social media page of several pigs tearing up the school’s playground Monday afternoon. The school said one male and eight...
KOKI FOX 23
Scammers targeting vendors at Owasso Holiday Craft Fair
OWASSO, Okla. — There’s a warning from the Owasso Community Center over scammers targeting their Holiday Craft Fair. Jean Patterson is getting the Owasso Community Center ready for what she says is its biggest event of the year, their Holiday Craft Fair. “It’s grown every year it really...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa nonprofit will introduce “historic project” on Giving Tuesday
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa nonprofit is launching a new initiative to battle food shortages in Oklahoma. Food On The Move will introduce The Food Home, a long-term solution to issues surrounding food insecurity. “After years of community conversations and research, Food On The Move leadership will make a...
Okla. Red Dirt country musician unexpectedly dies hours after his wedding, community heartbroken
TULSA, Okla. — The country music community is left stunned and grief-stricken after local singer/songwriter, Jake Flint died over the weekend just hours after his wedding. He was 37 and was from Mounds, Okla. On Sunday, Nov. 27 Flint’s manager, Brenda Cline posted a message confirming the musician had,...
Visit This Oklahoma Town on Route 66 for an Unforgettable Christmas Experience
If you're looking to get into the Christmas spirit hit the Mother Road for an unforgettable holiday season. This small town in Oklahoma on historic Route 66 is the place to be if you're looking for comfort and joy. This is a lot more than a holiday happening, the entire...
KOKI FOX 23
Man stabbed in neck while sleeping at west Tulsa motel
TULSA, Okla. — A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the neck while sleeping inside a west Tulsa motel room Monday night, according to Tulsa police. Police said Eryck Pippin admitted he stabbed the man just before midnight at a Budget Inn near Interstate 44 and U.S. Highway 75. Police said Pippin is the victim’s significant other.
Experience A Drive On Oklahoma’s Lawless Autobahn Highway
There is a running joke that Oklahoma drivers take things a little on the slow side. While it may be true in most parts of the state, there is one stretch of highway that far exceeds any idea of safe or responsible travel. It is considered Oklahoma's lawless Autobahn highway.
KOKI FOX 23
‘Deck the Paws’ event held at Gathering Place
TULSA, Okla. — A special Christmas event for dogs was held at Gathering Place, near E. 31st St and Riverside Dr., on Sunday afternoon. The ‘Deck the Paws’ event was presented by AARP Oklahoma and lasted from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the PSO Reading Tree.
familytravelgo.com
2022 Oklahoma FREE Christmas Events, Attractions and Light Displays – The Ultimate Guide for Free Holiday Fun
This article shows the FREE upcoming and current Christmas Holiday events, attractions light displays & more to enjoy across Oklahoma and some of the neighboring states. We are all about saving money so we are glad to have found so many FREE Christmas attractions , Events and Light Displays. Bookmark...
sapulpatimes.com
Horse found walking the railroad tracks of downtown Sapulpa
At around 11:15 am on Friday, November 25th, Steve Heron turned to his wife Tiffany and said, “I think there’s a horse in our backyard.”. The Herons weren’t even home at the time, and Sapulpa is no stranger to livestock—this is Creek County, after all—but the idea that a horse was in their backyard was preposterous; there just wasn’t enough room in their backyard at the 100 block of South Birch Street to hold such an animal.
This Must See Christmas Movie Was Filmed in Oklahoma
Hit play on this holiday favorite that was filmed right here in Oklahoma. You'd be surprised at how many movies were shot in the Sooner State, including several Christmas movies. We're quickly becoming the premier location for Hollywood studios and filmmakers. Oklahoma is known for its diverse land types and scenery which makes it the perfect location to accommodate various environments all in one place.
Shots Fired After Monopoly Game Fight in Oklahoma
Nothing and I mean nothing gets a family more heated than a game of Monopoly. The amount of broken families that the Hasbro company has formed over the years due to their board game Monopoly is probably astounding. Sitting at home bored with nothing to do and need to kill a few hours? Play Monopoly some would say. This is always a bad idea. Monopoly always ends with someones feelings getting hurt. Dane Cook has a great bit on this.
KTUL
Owasso police searching for missing man
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department is searching for a man last seen on Nov. 15. Officer's say they were requested by John Falkenstein's family to perform a welfare check after no one had heard from him. Falkenstein has medical issues and his family is concerned for his safety.
familytravelgo.com
Christmas at the Castle of Muskogee – Everything You Need to Know
We recently took a little road trip to the Castle of Muskogee to enjoy their holiday fun. Everything you need to know about the Christmas at the Castle of Muskogee. What does the Castle of Muskogee have during the Christmas Season?. Free Drive Thru Christmas Display. The main attraction is...
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma authorities cancel Silver Alert for 77-year-old man
WELCH, Okla. — UPDATE (11/29/2022 7:40 A.M.) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Michael Maddox has been found. A Silver Alert has been issued for a 77-year-old man with dementia last seen in Welch, Craig County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). According to OHP, Michael Maddox...
News On 6
Construction To Begin Along Highway 169 Through Owasso
Drivers who travel on Highway 169 through Owasso can expect some delays this week as some road work is set to begin, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT). While construction is taking place, the on and off ramps in the northbound lanes at 106th Street North will be...
KTUL
LIST: Live Christmas trees available in northeastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Multiple northeastern Oklahoma businesses are selling live Christmas trees this holiday season. You can choose from Fraser Fir, Noble Fir, Douglas Fir, Balsam Fir, and more. Many of the tree farms also sell wreaths, garland, hot cocoa, and other Christmas gifts and decorations. The following...
Tulsa Man Arrested In Arizona For Transporting Drugs, Deputies Say
A Tulsa man was arrested in Arizona after deputies found dozens of pounds of meth and fentanyl on him. Yavapai County deputies said 33-year-old Ryan Ellman started acting nervous during a traffic stop and their K-9 alerted deputies to the drugs. They searched his trunk and found 53 pounds of...
KOKI FOX 23
Cherokee Nation opens new gift shop in Tahlequah
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation celebrated the reopening of the Cherokee Nation Gift Shop on Monday in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. The gift shop has a new location at the Cherokee Springs Plaza near OK-10 in Tahlequah. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. initiated the ribbon-cutting ceremony before opening...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa non profit launches legal fund to protect local teachers against HB 1775
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa non profit is launching a new legal fund to help give public school teachers in Oklahoma aid over House Bill 1775 (HB 1775) – also known as the “critical race theory bill.”. The Oklahoma Appleseed Center for Law and Justice have launched...
Comments / 0