This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved a Feathered Friend's LifeDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
gorhody.com
Rhode Island Athletics Mourns the Loss of Don Kaull
KINGSTON, R.I. - The University of Rhode Island Athletics Department is saddened to learn of the passing of longtime radio analyst and URI Athletics Hall of Famer Don Kaull. Kaull, who officially retired from doing men's basketball broadcasts before the start of the 2022-23 season, spent 35 years sitting court side and calling games for the Rams.
johnstonsunrise.net
Panthers win Pre-Teen title
On a cold, blustery late fall Sunday afternoon , with a raucous crowd, the Johnston Youth Panther JV football team won the 2022 state championship 8-0 over perennial powerhouse North Smithfield Xpress. Laylo Harrison, playing with a heavy heart after the recent passing of his cousin, Isaiah Rivas (to whom...
WCVB
Pawtucket, Rhode Island business restores pinball machines to previous glory
NEEDHAM, Mass. — TheElectromagnetic Pinball Museum is a nonprofit in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. The owners are fierce collectors of the machines that eventually took over their home. You can play pinball all day for just $10. Unclaimed Baggage buys orphaned bags and sells, recycles, or donates the items inside....
firstsportz.com
“Lil White Boy ran for his life” Fans troll Doug Edert as he runs to save his life after exchanging slaps with Syracuse’s Judah Mintz
Doug Edert of the Bryant University Bulldogs got into a fight with his opponent Syracuse Orange’s Judah Mintz. Doug was shoved to the ground by Judah and then the two exchanged a few slaps. But the funny part was Dough running for his life after a player for the opponent ran behind to hit him.
The Best Ghostly Legend near Providence is the ‘House Next to White’s’
If you ask anyone of a certain age what the most haunted house is on the Massachusetts SouthCoast near Providence, they’re not going to mention Fall River’s Lizzie Borden House, Middleboro’s Oliver Estate or even Wareham’s Fearing Tavern. Instead, they’ll bring up a place that is...
ABC6.com
North Kingstown man accused of leaving scene of Warwick crash
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A North Kingstown man is accused of leaving the scene of a crash in Warwick. The crash happened just before noon on Post Road. Chief Connor Bradford said that Jarrod Rossi rear-ended a car, causing his vehicle to rollover. He then fled on foot. The...
Popular Chicken Finger Chain Officially Coming to SouthCoast and Rhode Island in 2023
He was told a restaurant that only served chicken fingers would never succeed, but Louisiana native Todd Graves believed in his dream, and since 1996, Raising Cane’s has become one of the fastest-growing large restaurant brands in the country. Chicken lovers in New England must make the trip to...
GoLocalProv
One of Providence’s Ultimate Neighborhood Bars Has New Owners
Brenden Oates can recall going to his family’s bar on Chalkstone Avenue for as long as he can remember. His father Terry Oates had bought Gilligan’s Pub in 1992, in a space that has served as a neighborhood watering hole dating back to 1933. According to Brenden Oates,...
WMUR.com
University community reacting after Barrington student killed Portsmouth crash
NEWPORT, R.I. — The Salve Regina University community is reacting after a former softball player and student from Barrington died in a crash early Thanksgiving morning. New Hampshire State Police said the crash happened early Thursday morning at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle and Route 1 Bypass South. Five hours...
rinewstoday.com
Smithfield motel leased for $1.44M for new homeless shelter approach – Richard Asinof
With the weather deteriorating, with hospitals exceeding their capacity, here are the facts: The Community Care Alliance of Rhode Island, a nonprofit agency based in Woonsocket, has received a six-month state contract, in the form a purchase order for $1.44 million, to lease a building on the site of the Sure Stay Hotel in Smithfield, just down the road from Bryant University, to serve as a homeless shelter facility.
eastgreenwichnews.com
33 EG Students Earn Music All State Honors
33 students from East Greenwich High School and Cole Middle School were recently named to the Rhode Island Music Educators All State Ensembles. These students auditioned on November 19 and were chosen to perform in these prestigious ensembles. In February and March of 2023 the students will spend several weeks of intensive rehearsals with other top student musicians from across Rhode Island, culminating in a series of concerts. Congratulations to all who auditioned.
whatsupnewp.com
New solo show opens on Bellevue Ave.
A new exhibition of oil paintings by Newport native Luke Brenner opens to the public Thursday, December 8 at Kristen Coates gallery and runs through December 31. Most people know Brenner as a popular bartender at the Clarke Cooke House, the legendary heartbeat of Newport, RI. He’s also an established portrait and landscape painter.
whdh.com
Salve Regina University student killed in New Hampshire crash on Thanksgiving
NEWPORT, R.I. (WHDH) - A student from Salve Regina University was killed in a car crash in New Hampshire Thursday morning, police said. According to New Hampshire State Police, a 22-year-old man was driving Drew Ceppetelli and four others when he veered off the road, flipping the car several times. The crash resulted in Ceppetelli’s death at 21. The other five occupants of the car were taken to area hospitals.
GoLocalProv
EDITORIAL: Why We Love Jeremy Peña - He Is the American Dream
Part of the American Dream is that a young boy or girl could come to America and accomplish anything. Jeremy Peña is a reminder that the American Dream is alive and well in Rhode Island. So much of the narrative in America is the loss of the core attribute of our nation.
GoLocalProv
This Rhode Island City Is Ranked Worst for Singles in the U.S.
Heartbreaker for the Warwick single man or woman — a new study ranks Warwick as the worst city to be single in the United States. Warwick is ranked #182....out of 182. Don’t get too giddy Providence, you didn’t do great either. According to WalletHub, Providence came in...
Brown Daily Herald
Providence residents express concerns about Parcel 9 development at Ward 1 meeting
Residents discussed updated plans for one of two buildings to occupy Parcel 9 — an area just off South Main Street previously occupied by Interstate 195 — at a Monday community meeting hosted by Ward 1 Providence City Councilman John Goncalves ’13 MA’15. Rebecca Schofield —...
fallriverreporter.com
Mr. Chen, with help from community, shows appreciation to Fall River area first responders
When a Fall River Chinese Restaurant decided to raise some money to give back to first responders, the effort even exceeded expectations. With Thanksgiving and the thoughts of appreciation and being thankful, Dominic Chen of Mr. Chen gathered some friends and business owners to throw appreciation luncheons Monday for first responders in the Fall River area. The response from the community was even more than Chen expected.
Turnto10.com
Man injured in Providence fire dies
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said Tuesday that a man who was injured in a fire in the city has died. Firefighters found one man dead and another injured in a burning home on Lisbon Street late Nov. 19. The man found dead on the third floor was...
eastgreenwichnews.com
EG Calendar: Inauguration, Holiday Parade (w/Santa!)
If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected]. Christ Community Kitchen Dinner – Tio Mateo’s will be cooking, with a menu including roast chicken. The meal is free and all are invited; donations are welcome. In the dining room at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce St.
independentri.com
The View From Swamptown: Repurposed schools tell quite the story about our fair town
As the Town of North Kingstown waits for a final outcome of a lawsuit that is stalling the use of the former Wickford Elementary School building, I can’t help but be attentive to the process and what will come of it. This building, more than a century old, is special to my clan. Not only did I and my two children go here for our elementary school years, my dad also attended grades 1 through 6 here, and my grandfather George Cyrus Cranston Jr. not only went here for his entire public school timeframe; grades 1 through 12, he also returned here four years later after attending Brown University and taught high school level math out of this building for a short while.
