Read full article on original website
Related
Johnson City Press
Unicoi County boys capture Hardee's crown; Crockett girls repeat as champs
Unicoi County captured its sixth Hardee’s Classic championship Saturday night by holding off a determined David Crockett squad. The only school with more Hardee’s titles is the host Crockett, which has played in all 33 versions of the tournament. David Crockett repeated as champion on the girls’ side with a win over Lakeway Christian.
Johnson City Press
West Ridge prevails in final day of Food City Classic
BLUFF CITY — The defense stepped up in a big way for the West Ridge girls basketball team on Saturday night. Ultimately, the Lady Wolves came away with a dominating 63-48 win over South Greene at the eighth annual Food City Thanksgiving Classic at the Dyer Dome.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Nov. 28
Nov. 28, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Sunday Times reported stories of interest to Elizabethton, Johnson City and Jonesboro residents. Items with a dateline from Elizabethton and a date of Nov. 27 included: “The revival which has been in progress at the Baptist church, for two weeks, closed Tuesday night.”
Johnson City Press
Sevier newspaper wins national awards
KINGSPORT — Sevier Middle School has won a first place, second place and honorable mention in the National Scholastic Press Association (NSPA) fall contest. Sevier's student newspaper, The Sequoyah Scribe, won first and second place "Story of the Year" in the Junior High/Middle School category.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport rider captures vintage motocross national championship
Steve Clark beat the best vintage motocross riders from the East Coast, the West Coast and all points in between. The 68-year-old Kingsport resident captured the AHRMA Vintage Open Age Novice national championship over the weekend in Henryetta, Oklahoma.
Johnson City Press
Georgia pulls away from Bucs with second-half run
ATHENS, Ga. — East Tennessee State basketball coach Desmond Oliver didn’t have all his weapons at his disposal Sunday and the lack of depth cost the Bucs dearly. Georgia took advantage of the absence of ETSU’s top two substitutes and knocked off the Bucs 62-47 in a non-conference game. The result gave the Bulldogs some revenge, as ETSU won the meeting last season.
Johnson City Press
Neugebauer out as ETSU's offensive coordinator
East Tennessee State’s football team will have a new offensive coordinator after the school announced that Adam Neugebauer is no longer part of the program. The university announced Neugebauer’s departure in a news release on Monday, saying it was a mutual decision. It was not a surprising move, considering how the Bucs’ offense struggled this year while the team finished 3-8.
Johnson City Press
Beth Quillen of West Ridge in Teacher Spotlight
BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge High School Special Education Teacher Beth Quillen arrives early and stays late.
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton Parks continue Christmas celebrations at Covered Bridge Park
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department continue to celebrate the coming of Christmas in its park, with the focus centered on the Covered Bridge Park this weekend. On Saturday, from 3-5 p.m. the department will present Character Christmas at Covered Bridge Park on Saturday, Dec. 3, from...
Johnson City Press
Downtown Elizabethton offers extended shopping hours and complementary beverages Friday
ELIZABETHTON — Friday evening, Dec. 2, downtown Elizabethton will be providing Christmas shoppers with extended hours, special sales, and also offering shoppers delicious beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) while doing their shopping. Complementary wine will be offered with valid identification at several of the businesses. It is the second annual...
Johnson City Press
ETSU women improve to 6-2
LAS VEGAS — The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team won again Sunday, giving the Bucs their best start since the 1996-97 season. Courtney Moore led a balanced ETSU attack with 11 points and the Bucs beat UC San Diego 55-46 in the fifth-place game of the UNLV Thanksgiving tourney.
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Sullivan school board interviews three director semifinalists
BLOUNTVILLE — The three semifinalists for Sullivan County director of schools answered almost six hours worth of questions from the county school board Monday night. Up next? A planned Thursday board vote to pick two of the three to become finalists, although a final choice is technically an option if a majority of the board vote for that. A work session is at 4:30 p.m. that day, at the health and education building, followed by the voting meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Johnson City Press
ETSU's Ted Olson earns two Grammy nominations
East Tennessee State University’s Dr. Ted Olson, a professor of Appalachian Studies and Bluegrass, Old-Time and Roots Music Studies, has earned two Grammy nominations for his work on a box set about musician Doc Watson. Olson produced the first-ever retrospective on Watson, who is thought to be one of...
Johnson City Press
Unicoi County Commission approves heat pump replacement cost
The Unicoi County Commission waived their agenda during Monday’s meeting to address an issue with the heat pump in the county courthouse. Commissioners voted to allow Unicoi County Mayor Garland Evely to spend up to $40,000 to replace the failing heat pump. The funds will come from the county’s opioid settlement funds.
Johnson City Press
Concert, Santa visit highlight Chuckey Depot Christmas events
Jonesborough’s Chuckey Depot Museum is on track for swell holiday activities this year, with a Christmas concert and a visit from the jolly old soul himself, Santa. The concert is a fundraising event for the historic railroad depot, which was saved from demolition at its trackside spot in Chuckey and moved to Jonesborough. It will be held Tuesday, Dec. 13 starting at 6:15 p.m. at the McKinney Center, 103 Franklin Ave.
Johnson City Press
Local elected officials get together
Elected officials from Washington County, the town of Jonesborough and the city of Johnson City gathered for a holiday social event Tuesday at the International Storytelling Center in downtown Jonesborough. County Commissioner Kenneth Huffine, chairman of the county’s Communications Task Force, helped organize the event. He said the purpose of...
Johnson City Press
Walter Ellwood Shaver, Sr.
JOHNSON CITY - Walter Ellwood Shaver, Sr. 87 of Johnson City, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, November 23, 2022, after a brief illness. Walt was born in Charlottesville, Virginia to the late Andrew and Lucy Shaver. He retired from Anne Arundel County, Maryland as superintendent of the water department. After retirement he owned a food truck, Li'l Shaver's Snowballs that he worked alongside his family. He moved his family to Tennessee in 1998 where he enjoyed the remainder of his retirement, going to music festivals, which was his passion.
Johnson City Press
Award-winning MECCA choirs to present holiday concerts
KINGSPORT — The Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy choirs will present a full slate of holiday concerts in and around the Tri-Cities during the month of December. The choirs will kick things off by performing alongside Symphony of the Mountains and its many guests at this year’s “By the Fireside” concerts Saturday, Dec. 3, at Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center in Kingsport, and Sunday, Dec. 4, at the McGlothlin Center for the Arts in Emory, Virginia. Both concerts begin at 3 p.m.
Johnson City Press
Roan Mountain Christmas celebration will include Scottish dancing.
ROAN MOUNTAIN — The biggest event of the holiday season for Roan Mountain State Park is a new event that the rangers hope will become a recurring celebration. On Friday, Dec. 16 from 7-9 p.m. the park will be hosting a Christmas céilí at the Roan Mountain State Park Conference Center. An Irish céilí (or cèilidh if you’re Scottish) is a traditional social gathering that often includes traditional dance, music, storytelling and all kinds of fun. The park will host this holiday-themed dance céilí in honor of the region’s Scotch-Irish heritage.
Johnson City Press
Sullivan County property taxes mailed out
BLOUNTVILLE – County tax bills for the more than 94,000 property parcels in Sullivan County have been mailed and are payable on receipt. County property taxe are not late, however, until March 1, 2023. Sullivan County Trustee Angela Taylor also announced the reopening of satellite oﬃces in Kingsport and...
Comments / 0