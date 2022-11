Citadel Bulldogs (4-3) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-3) North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Citadel visits the Charleston Southern Buccaneers after Stephen Clark scored 26 points in Citadel's 74-53 victory against the IUPUI Jaguars. The Buccaneers have gone 2-0 at home. Charleston Southern is second in...

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC ・ 18 HOURS AGO