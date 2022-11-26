Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
news9.com
Food On The Move Launches $7.5M 'The Food Home' Project
A group in Tulsa wants to feed more hungry people, and one way they want to do that is to grow their own food and get the community to help. Once they get the rest of the donations, Food on the Move plans to use technology like hydroponics and aquaponics to help grow the food. People will also learn how to grow their own food.
news9.com
How You Can Help Honor Rogers County Veterans This Holiday Season
Wreaths Across America place a wreath at the gravesite of veterans during the holiday season. But this year, organizers said they’re short of their goal. They need the community's help to get enough to honor 3,000 veterans who've been laid to rest in Rogers County. Every Holiday season at...
news9.com
Tulsa City-County Library Encourages People To Utilize Maker Space
Tulsa's downtown library is offering people a creative space to explore their critical thinking and problem solving skills. The marker space has a 3D printer, laser engraving, audio recording and more. The library says the space is a popular spot during the holidays where people can make ornaments and customized...
familytravelgo.com
2022 Oklahoma FREE Christmas Events, Attractions and Light Displays – The Ultimate Guide for Free Holiday Fun
This article shows the FREE upcoming and current Christmas Holiday events, attractions light displays & more to enjoy across Oklahoma and some of the neighboring states. We are all about saving money so we are glad to have found so many FREE Christmas attractions , Events and Light Displays. Bookmark...
tulsapeople.com
Tulsa 10: Nov. 28-Dec. 4
Naan-Stop is popping up at Mother Road Market from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. with curries and chutneys to pile onto delicious naan. facebook.com/motherroadmarket. Join Chef Nico Albert and learn/taste how to make a conifer tea and enjoy a braised bison roast with cedar at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at Mother Road Market. Tickets cover all bites and sips. $10-$15. facebook.com/gilcreasemuseum.
Okla. Red Dirt country musician unexpectedly dies hours after his wedding, community heartbroken
TULSA, Okla. — The country music community is left stunned and grief-stricken after local singer/songwriter, Jake Flint died over the weekend just hours after his wedding. He was 37 and was from Mounds, Okla. On Sunday, Nov. 27 Flint’s manager, Brenda Cline posted a message confirming the musician had,...
news9.com
Tulsa Stained Glass Business Teaches Customers How To Make Glass Ornaments
A local glass company is getting people together this holiday season for an ornament workshop. Making memories is what makes the holiday special. The owner of Tulsa Stained Glass says making these ornaments started after being gifted something special as a kid. Richard Bohm owns Tulsa Stained Glass Company. The...
KTUL
LIST: Live Christmas trees available in northeastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Multiple northeastern Oklahoma businesses are selling live Christmas trees this holiday season. You can choose from Fraser Fir, Noble Fir, Douglas Fir, Balsam Fir, and more. Many of the tree farms also sell wreaths, garland, hot cocoa, and other Christmas gifts and decorations. The following...
news9.com
Fire Spreads To 3 Tulsa Homes; Crews Deal With Fast-Moving Winds
The Tulsa Fire Department is on the scene of a fire that has spread to three homes near 2811 E 81st Pl. Tulsa firefighters say the fire began at one house, then spread to the other homes and that high winds were a big factor in causing the spread. "Well...
sapulpatimes.com
Pablo’s Celebrates 20 Years
Imagine you meet someone who is new to Sapulpa; they’re impressed by the Christmas Chute, the new restaurants, the newly paved roads, and even how well the Sapulpa High School team is doing this year. They turn to you and say, “Hey, why don’t we get Mexican food tonight? Do you know of a good place?” Even as a relatively recent transplant to the Sapulpa area, I know there’s only one correct answer: Señor Pablo.
sapulpatimes.com
A Grateful Community: My Table Restaurant Serves Free Thanksgiving Meals
It’s not unheard of for an organization to help feed the homeless during this time of year. But a restaurant offering a free Thanksgiving meal to anyone who wants one? That’s a little more rare. Though Sapulpa has no formal homeless shelter, several organizations consistently ensure that our...
news9.com
Cherokee County Deputies Offer Tips To Avoid Theft This Holiday Season
Cherokee County Deputies are reminding people to protect themselves from theft this holiday season. Deputies advise consumers to bring in any delivered packages as soon as possible and use tracking services and door cameras to know when they arrive. Deputies say people should not leave gifts in their cars or...
Experience A Drive On Oklahoma’s Lawless Autobahn Highway
There is a running joke that Oklahoma drivers take things a little on the slow side. While it may be true in most parts of the state, there is one stretch of highway that far exceeds any idea of safe or responsible travel. It is considered Oklahoma's lawless Autobahn highway.
news9.com
Rose District Farmers Market Hosts Weekly Winter Market In Downtown Broken Arrow
Fresh meats and produce from the Rose District Farmers Market will soon be available on Tuesdays in Broken Arrow. The market normally runs from April through October, but organizers say customers and vendors asked for the market to stay open later in the year. “Our market has grown substantially over...
This Must See Christmas Movie Was Filmed in Oklahoma
Hit play on this holiday favorite that was filmed right here in Oklahoma. You'd be surprised at how many movies were shot in the Sooner State, including several Christmas movies. We're quickly becoming the premier location for Hollywood studios and filmmakers. Oklahoma is known for its diverse land types and scenery which makes it the perfect location to accommodate various environments all in one place.
sapulpatimes.com
Harjo featured at Sapulpa Library’s “Oklahoma Author Showcase”
The Sapulpa Public Library hosted an Oklahoma author showcase featuring three Sapulpa authors. Librarian Debra Chandler was the master of ceremonies. The keynote speaker was US Poet Laureate, author, musician and Oklahoma Hall of Fame Inductee, Joy Harjo. Ms. Harjo introduced herself as Joy Harjo-Sapulpa, explaining that she is married...
sapulpatimes.com
Horse found walking the railroad tracks of downtown Sapulpa
At around 11:15 am on Friday, November 25th, Steve Heron turned to his wife Tiffany and said, “I think there’s a horse in our backyard.”. The Herons weren’t even home at the time, and Sapulpa is no stranger to livestock—this is Creek County, after all—but the idea that a horse was in their backyard was preposterous; there just wasn’t enough room in their backyard at the 100 block of South Birch Street to hold such an animal.
Man and woman arrested for armed robbery at busy midtown Tulsa Home Depot
TULSA, Okla. — A man and a woman were arrested Sunday night for attempting to carry out an armed shoplifting scheme at a busy midtown Tulsa Home Depot. Police arrested Dominick Colbert and Natasha Stash after they were caught by loss prevention employees attempting to steal carts full of products from the Home Depot at East 41st and South Sheridan around 7 p.m. Sunday night.
Family game night ends with shooting in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — A family game night in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ended with a fight and shooting. According to KOKI, Tulsa Police Department officers were called out to a house on East 4th Place after reports of shots fired around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Police learned that the family was playing...
Tulsa police find missing 10-year-old girl
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police found a missing girl on Nov. 27 after she was reported missing earlier in the day, according to a Tulsa Police Department Facebook post. On Sunday, police said a 10-year-old girl was missing and was last seen around 10:45 a.m. walking in the area of E. 46th St. N. and N. Peoria Ave.
Comments / 0