ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

49ers-Saints: Kyle Shanahan provides details on Deebo Samuel's injury

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was limited all week during practices as the team prepares for its Week 12 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. When head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters on Wednesday, rattling off the names of those who would not practice or be limited, Samuel's name was absent. It wasn't until the official practice participation report was released that the wideout's injury was revealed to reporters.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Herald and News

Josh Jacobs caps huge day with TD in OT, Raiders beat Seahawks

SEATTLE (AP) — Once Josh Jacobs slipped past the last line of Seattle's defense, all that was in front of him was open field and a place among the greatest single-game performances in NFL history. Jacobs sprinted 86 yards for a game-ending touchdown and the Las Vegas Raiders won...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Raiders win another overtime thriller as Jacobs shreds Seahawks

The Raiders traveled to Seattle, Washington today to take on the Seahawks in an afternoon showdown, and thanks to RB Josh Jacobs, they were able to leave with another dramatic overtime win. Jacobs finished the game with 229 rushing yards, 74 receiving yards, and two touchdowns for a total of 303 yards from scrimmage in the 40-34 road victory.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Jimmy G among 49ers Hall of Fame QBs with win over Saints

Jimmy Garoppolo's success as an NFL quarterback continues to produce eye-popping stats. After the 49ers' 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Garoppolo found himself on a list with two Hall of Fame quarterbacks. Montana, Young and ... Garoppolo? The holy trinity of 49ers quarterbacks.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Grading 49ers' offense, defense in shutout of Saints

SANTA CLARA — Unlike the 49ers’ Week 11 victory in which everyone on both sides of the ball made a contribution, this one was all about the defense. The 49ers pitched a shutout Sunday against the New Orleans Saints in a 13-0 victory at Levi’s Stadium, which had a completely different look than their victory a week earlier against the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City.
START, LA
Yardbarker

Watch: Raiders' Josh Jacobs seals the deal in OT with 86-yard TD run

It's fitting Jacobs delivered the knockout punch because he was a statistical monster. He rushed for 229 yards on 33 carries, led the team in receiving with six receptions for 74 yards and scored two touchdowns. Per ESPN's Raiders reporter Paul Gutierrez, Jacobs is the first player since Adrian Peterson...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy