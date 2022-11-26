Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
49ers-Saints: Kyle Shanahan provides details on Deebo Samuel's injury
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was limited all week during practices as the team prepares for its Week 12 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. When head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters on Wednesday, rattling off the names of those who would not practice or be limited, Samuel's name was absent. It wasn't until the official practice participation report was released that the wideout's injury was revealed to reporters.
Quandre Diggs picks Derek Carr again, but Geno Smith gives ball back on bad decision
If you live in Seattle you know that when it rains it pours. After not posting an interception in 11 months, Seahawks free safety Quandre Diggs has two in the first quarter against the Raiders. Diggs’ first pick of the day was just a brilliant diving play on the ball....
Herald and News
Josh Jacobs caps huge day with TD in OT, Raiders beat Seahawks
SEATTLE (AP) — Once Josh Jacobs slipped past the last line of Seattle's defense, all that was in front of him was open field and a place among the greatest single-game performances in NFL history. Jacobs sprinted 86 yards for a game-ending touchdown and the Las Vegas Raiders won...
Key starter Abe Lucas ill but playing for Seahawks vs Raiders. Laquon Treadwell to debut
Lucas played all 588 snaps on offense in the first 10 games, at right tackle. Dee Eskridge’s latest injury gives Treadwell a shot.
Seahawks Week 12 Inactives: These 5 players out vs. Raiders
The Seattle Seahawks are back in action following their week off after a trip to Munich, Germany. They are home against their former AFC West rival, the Las Vegas Raiders. Seattle will look to earn their much-needed seventh win on the year to keep pace with the San Francisco 49ers for the division lead.
Yardbarker
Raiders win another overtime thriller as Jacobs shreds Seahawks
The Raiders traveled to Seattle, Washington today to take on the Seahawks in an afternoon showdown, and thanks to RB Josh Jacobs, they were able to leave with another dramatic overtime win. Jacobs finished the game with 229 rushing yards, 74 receiving yards, and two touchdowns for a total of 303 yards from scrimmage in the 40-34 road victory.
NBC Sports
Jimmy G among 49ers Hall of Fame QBs with win over Saints
Jimmy Garoppolo's success as an NFL quarterback continues to produce eye-popping stats. After the 49ers' 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Garoppolo found himself on a list with two Hall of Fame quarterbacks. Montana, Young and ... Garoppolo? The holy trinity of 49ers quarterbacks.
NBC Sports
Grading 49ers' offense, defense in shutout of Saints
SANTA CLARA — Unlike the 49ers’ Week 11 victory in which everyone on both sides of the ball made a contribution, this one was all about the defense. The 49ers pitched a shutout Sunday against the New Orleans Saints in a 13-0 victory at Levi’s Stadium, which had a completely different look than their victory a week earlier against the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City.
Yardbarker
Watch: Raiders' Josh Jacobs seals the deal in OT with 86-yard TD run
It's fitting Jacobs delivered the knockout punch because he was a statistical monster. He rushed for 229 yards on 33 carries, led the team in receiving with six receptions for 74 yards and scored two touchdowns. Per ESPN's Raiders reporter Paul Gutierrez, Jacobs is the first player since Adrian Peterson...
