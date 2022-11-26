ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NO. 19 KENTUCKY 60, BELLARMINE 41

Percentages: FG .304, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Hopf 5-10, Betz 1-2, Pfriem 1-3, Wieland 1-4, Fairman 0-1, Johnson 0-1, DeVault 0-2, Tipton 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Suder 2, Tipton 2, Betz, Fairman, Johnson, Pfriem, Wieland). Steals: 7 (Tipton 2, Betz,...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 73, EAST CAROLINA 68

Percentages: FG .460, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Hallums 4-5, Brown 2-3, C.Jones 1-3, Gary 1-3, Edwards 1-4, Bates 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Wilson 3, Hallums). Turnovers: 9 (C.Jones 2, Edwards 2, Gary 2, Hallums 2, Everett). Steals: 8 (C.Jones 2, Edwards 2,...
CHARLESTON 75, OLD DOMINION 60

Percentages: FG .442, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 5-11, .455 (Jenkins 3-3, Baker 1-1, Long 1-1, C.Smith 0-1, Stines 0-1, Scott-Grayson 0-2, Stanley 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Fields 4). Turnovers: 14 (Jenkins 5, Stanley 3, Essien 2, Fields 2, C.Smith, Long). Steals: 6 (Long 2,...
STONY BROOK 89, ST. JOSEPH'S (LONG ISLAND) 48

ST. JOSEPH'S (LI)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .339, FT .000. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Turner 2-4, M.Hirdt 2-5, McNeely 2-6, Allen 1-3, Malloy 1-3, Connors 0-1, Hot 0-1, Nemickas 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Malloy, Turner). Turnovers: 10 (T.Hirdt 3, Allen 2, Sheehy 2, Bell, Connors, M.Hirdt).
NO. 22 MARYLAND 79, LOUISVILLE 54

Percentages: FG .500, FT .560. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Scott 3-6, Martinez 2-5, Carey 2-6, Hart 1-3, Young 1-3, Batchelor 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Scott 2, Hart). Turnovers: 11 (Long 3, Carey 2, Martinez 2, Batchelor, Dziuba, Hart, Scott). Steals: 7 (Young 3, Hart...
UMASS 73, SOUTH FLORIDA 67

Percentages: FG .474, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Luis 2-3, Leveque 2-4, Weeks 2-5, Dominguez 1-2, Fernandes 1-2, Cross 1-3, Diggins 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Leveque 3, Dominguez 2, Cross, Gapare, Martin). Turnovers: 20 (Cross 5, Luis 5, Fernandes 3, Weeks 3, Diggins,...
FURMAN 65, APPALACHIAN STATE 61

Percentages: FG .381, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 7-29, .241 (Slawson 2-6, Foster 2-7, Hughey 1-2, Bothwell 1-5, Pegues 1-5, Anderson 0-1, Hien 0-1, Vanderwal 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bothwell, Slawson). Turnovers: 10 (Slawson 3, Bothwell 2, Pegues 2, Foster, Hien, Vanderwal). Steals: 10 (Foster...
Louisville hosts No. 22 Maryland following Reese's 24-point outing

Maryland Terrapins (6-0) at Louisville Cardinals (0-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -12.5; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Maryland plays the Louisville Cardinals after Julian Reese scored 24 points in Maryland's 95-79 victory against the Coppin State Eagles. The Cardinals are 0-3 in home games. Louisville is 0-3 in...
NO. 16 ILLINOIS 73, SYRACUSE 44

Percentages: FG .278, FT .529. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Taylor 2-4, Bell 2-8, Williams 1-2, Girard 0-1, Mintz 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Edwards 3, Ajak, Torrence). Turnovers: 15 (Mintz 5, Edwards 4, Bell 2, Copeland, Girard, Torrence, Williams). Steals: 3 (Edwards 2, Brown). Technical...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE 85, WILLIAM & MARY 64

Percentages: FG .386, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Dorsey 3-7, Ayesa 2-3, Milkereit 1-1, Karasinski 1-3, Case 0-1, Mullins 0-1, Rice 0-1, Nelson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Collier 2). Turnovers: 16 (Dorsey 5, Collier 4, Lowe 2, Rice 2, Milkereit, Nelson, Williams). Steals:...
CHARLOTTE 68, DAVIDSON 66, OT

Percentages: FG .466, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Milicic 4-7, Khalifa 2-5, Aldrich 1-2, Patterson 1-2, Threadgill 1-6, Braswell 0-1, Folkes 0-1, Gipson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Milicic, Threadgill). Turnovers: 9 (Williams 3, Khalifa 2, Patterson 2, Milicic, Threadgill). Steals: 4 (Threadgill 2,...
NORTH FLORIDA 90, TRINITY BAPTIST 49

Percentages: FG .328, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Cooper 1-1, Kanady 1-1, Simmons 1-1, West 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Fernandez 0-1, Korth-Loder 0-1, Elliott 0-2, Maisonnet 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Alvarez). Turnovers: 20 (Kiadii 6, Rose 4, Elliott 2, Kanady 2, Spinelli 2, Anderson,...
MORGAN STATE 123, VIRGINIA-LYNCHBURG 59

Percentages: FG .344, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Pendleton 2-4, Willis 2-5, Bryant 1-4, C.Goode 1-5, Dunn 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kaeley 2, Bush, Willis). Turnovers: 27 (Willis 7, Bush 6, C.Goode 6, Cook 4, Pendleton 2, Dunn, Walter). Steals: 3 (Pendleton 2,...
DUQUESNE 72, UC SANTA BARBARA 61

Percentages: FG .489, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Anderson 2-6, Norris 1-3, Pierre-Louis 0-1, Mitchell 0-2, Sanni 0-2, Wishart 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Anderson, Kelly, Norris). Turnovers: 16 (Pierre-Louis 6, Wishart 3, Mitchell 2, Anderson, Kelly, Kukic, Norris, Sanni). Steals: 6 (Anderson, Kelly,...
ST. JOHN'S 95, LIU 68

Percentages: FG .456, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Johnson 3-3, Maletic 3-11, Burns 2-8, Booker 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Greene 3, Burns). Turnovers: 17 (Greene 9, Burns 2, Maletic 2, Ndiaye 2, Booker, Johnson). Steals: 4 (Delancy 2, Greene, Johnson). Technical Fouls: None.
No. 19 Kentucky hosts Bellarmine after Johnson's 20-point game

Bellarmine Knights (2-5) at Kentucky Wildcats (4-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kentucky -25; over/under is 139.5. BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine faces the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats after Ben Johnson scored 20 points in Bellarmine's 81-60 loss to the UCLA Bruins. The Wildcats are 4-0 in home games. Kentucky scores 87.2 points while...
N.Y. Knicks 140, Detroit 112

Percentages: FG .563, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 16-35, .457 (Randle 6-13, Grimes 3-4, Brunson 2-2, Toppin 2-3, Barrett 2-5, Rose 1-2, McBride 0-1, Quickley 0-2, Reddish 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Robinson). Turnovers: 13 (Quickley 3, Randle 3, Robinson 2, Rose 2, Arcidiacono, Brunson, Sims).
USA Today Women's Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:. 1. South Carolina (32)6-08001. 2. Stanford8-17612. 3. Connecticut5-07433. 4. Indiana7-06835.
