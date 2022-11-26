Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cross Bronx Fiery Crash Victim Identified as NJ WomanBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Says We are in Financial Trouble After a $2 Billion Dollar GapTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants With Recent FundingTom HandyNew York City, NY
NY Barber Shop Closes Following Inappropriate Social Media Post Involving ChildBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
Porterville Recorder
NO. 19 KENTUCKY 60, BELLARMINE 41
Percentages: FG .304, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Hopf 5-10, Betz 1-2, Pfriem 1-3, Wieland 1-4, Fairman 0-1, Johnson 0-1, DeVault 0-2, Tipton 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Suder 2, Tipton 2, Betz, Fairman, Johnson, Pfriem, Wieland). Steals: 7 (Tipton 2, Betz,...
Porterville Recorder
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 73, EAST CAROLINA 68
Percentages: FG .460, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Hallums 4-5, Brown 2-3, C.Jones 1-3, Gary 1-3, Edwards 1-4, Bates 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Wilson 3, Hallums). Turnovers: 9 (C.Jones 2, Edwards 2, Gary 2, Hallums 2, Everett). Steals: 8 (C.Jones 2, Edwards 2,...
Porterville Recorder
CHARLESTON 75, OLD DOMINION 60
Percentages: FG .442, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 5-11, .455 (Jenkins 3-3, Baker 1-1, Long 1-1, C.Smith 0-1, Stines 0-1, Scott-Grayson 0-2, Stanley 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Fields 4). Turnovers: 14 (Jenkins 5, Stanley 3, Essien 2, Fields 2, C.Smith, Long). Steals: 6 (Long 2,...
Porterville Recorder
STONY BROOK 89, ST. JOSEPH'S (LONG ISLAND) 48
ST. JOSEPH'S (LI)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .339, FT .000. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Turner 2-4, M.Hirdt 2-5, McNeely 2-6, Allen 1-3, Malloy 1-3, Connors 0-1, Hot 0-1, Nemickas 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Malloy, Turner). Turnovers: 10 (T.Hirdt 3, Allen 2, Sheehy 2, Bell, Connors, M.Hirdt).
Porterville Recorder
NO. 22 MARYLAND 79, LOUISVILLE 54
Percentages: FG .500, FT .560. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Scott 3-6, Martinez 2-5, Carey 2-6, Hart 1-3, Young 1-3, Batchelor 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Scott 2, Hart). Turnovers: 11 (Long 3, Carey 2, Martinez 2, Batchelor, Dziuba, Hart, Scott). Steals: 7 (Young 3, Hart...
Porterville Recorder
UMASS 73, SOUTH FLORIDA 67
Percentages: FG .474, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Luis 2-3, Leveque 2-4, Weeks 2-5, Dominguez 1-2, Fernandes 1-2, Cross 1-3, Diggins 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Leveque 3, Dominguez 2, Cross, Gapare, Martin). Turnovers: 20 (Cross 5, Luis 5, Fernandes 3, Weeks 3, Diggins,...
Porterville Recorder
FURMAN 65, APPALACHIAN STATE 61
Percentages: FG .381, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 7-29, .241 (Slawson 2-6, Foster 2-7, Hughey 1-2, Bothwell 1-5, Pegues 1-5, Anderson 0-1, Hien 0-1, Vanderwal 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bothwell, Slawson). Turnovers: 10 (Slawson 3, Bothwell 2, Pegues 2, Foster, Hien, Vanderwal). Steals: 10 (Foster...
Porterville Recorder
Louisville hosts No. 22 Maryland following Reese's 24-point outing
Maryland Terrapins (6-0) at Louisville Cardinals (0-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -12.5; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Maryland plays the Louisville Cardinals after Julian Reese scored 24 points in Maryland's 95-79 victory against the Coppin State Eagles. The Cardinals are 0-3 in home games. Louisville is 0-3 in...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 16 ILLINOIS 73, SYRACUSE 44
Percentages: FG .278, FT .529. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Taylor 2-4, Bell 2-8, Williams 1-2, Girard 0-1, Mintz 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Edwards 3, Ajak, Torrence). Turnovers: 15 (Mintz 5, Edwards 4, Bell 2, Copeland, Girard, Torrence, Williams). Steals: 3 (Edwards 2, Brown). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
NORTH CAROLINA STATE 85, WILLIAM & MARY 64
Percentages: FG .386, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Dorsey 3-7, Ayesa 2-3, Milkereit 1-1, Karasinski 1-3, Case 0-1, Mullins 0-1, Rice 0-1, Nelson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Collier 2). Turnovers: 16 (Dorsey 5, Collier 4, Lowe 2, Rice 2, Milkereit, Nelson, Williams). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
CHARLOTTE 68, DAVIDSON 66, OT
Percentages: FG .466, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Milicic 4-7, Khalifa 2-5, Aldrich 1-2, Patterson 1-2, Threadgill 1-6, Braswell 0-1, Folkes 0-1, Gipson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Milicic, Threadgill). Turnovers: 9 (Williams 3, Khalifa 2, Patterson 2, Milicic, Threadgill). Steals: 4 (Threadgill 2,...
Porterville Recorder
NORTH FLORIDA 90, TRINITY BAPTIST 49
Percentages: FG .328, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Cooper 1-1, Kanady 1-1, Simmons 1-1, West 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Fernandez 0-1, Korth-Loder 0-1, Elliott 0-2, Maisonnet 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Alvarez). Turnovers: 20 (Kiadii 6, Rose 4, Elliott 2, Kanady 2, Spinelli 2, Anderson,...
Porterville Recorder
MORGAN STATE 123, VIRGINIA-LYNCHBURG 59
Percentages: FG .344, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Pendleton 2-4, Willis 2-5, Bryant 1-4, C.Goode 1-5, Dunn 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kaeley 2, Bush, Willis). Turnovers: 27 (Willis 7, Bush 6, C.Goode 6, Cook 4, Pendleton 2, Dunn, Walter). Steals: 3 (Pendleton 2,...
Marquette uses suffocating defense to oust No. 6 Baylor
Olivier-Maxence Prosper poured in 24 points and Marquette’s defense did the rest as the Golden Eagles flew to a 96-70
Missouri rallies late to force OT, beats Wichita St. 88-84
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Noah Carter scored 20 points, D’Moi Hodge added 19 and undefeated Missouri rallied late to force overtime and then never trailed in the extra period to beat Wichita State 88-84 on Tuesday night for its eighth straight win. Carter had four points as Missouri...
Porterville Recorder
DUQUESNE 72, UC SANTA BARBARA 61
Percentages: FG .489, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Anderson 2-6, Norris 1-3, Pierre-Louis 0-1, Mitchell 0-2, Sanni 0-2, Wishart 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Anderson, Kelly, Norris). Turnovers: 16 (Pierre-Louis 6, Wishart 3, Mitchell 2, Anderson, Kelly, Kukic, Norris, Sanni). Steals: 6 (Anderson, Kelly,...
Porterville Recorder
ST. JOHN'S 95, LIU 68
Percentages: FG .456, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Johnson 3-3, Maletic 3-11, Burns 2-8, Booker 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Greene 3, Burns). Turnovers: 17 (Greene 9, Burns 2, Maletic 2, Ndiaye 2, Booker, Johnson). Steals: 4 (Delancy 2, Greene, Johnson). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
No. 19 Kentucky hosts Bellarmine after Johnson's 20-point game
Bellarmine Knights (2-5) at Kentucky Wildcats (4-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kentucky -25; over/under is 139.5. BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine faces the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats after Ben Johnson scored 20 points in Bellarmine's 81-60 loss to the UCLA Bruins. The Wildcats are 4-0 in home games. Kentucky scores 87.2 points while...
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Knicks 140, Detroit 112
Percentages: FG .563, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 16-35, .457 (Randle 6-13, Grimes 3-4, Brunson 2-2, Toppin 2-3, Barrett 2-5, Rose 1-2, McBride 0-1, Quickley 0-2, Reddish 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Robinson). Turnovers: 13 (Quickley 3, Randle 3, Robinson 2, Rose 2, Arcidiacono, Brunson, Sims).
Porterville Recorder
USA Today Women's Top 25 Poll
The top 25 teams in the USA Today women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:. 1. South Carolina (32)6-08001. 2. Stanford8-17612. 3. Connecticut5-07433. 4. Indiana7-06835.
Comments / 0