Orange County commercial building engulfed in flames

Crews tackled a large fire engulfing a commercial building in Yorba Linda on Friday night.

The flames were discovered in a commercial building in the 22800 block of Savi Ranch Parkway a little after 5 p.m., according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

Around 80 firefighters responded to the three-alarm structure fire, where heavy smoke was seen billowing from the building’s rooftop.

One person was transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze in about two hours while preventing any flames from spreading to neighboring offices and structures.

It’s unclear what caused initially caused the fire and authorities are investigating the incident.

