ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
virginiasports.com

Virginia Tops Minnesota 73-70 in Cavalier Classic Opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (7-0, 1-0 ACC) opened the 2022 Cavalier Classic Tournament with a 73-70 victory against Minnesota (3-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday (Nov. 26) at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va. The Golden Gophers led by 10 points in the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Interior Strength Lifts Hoos in Latest Win

CHARLOTTESVILLE — In its next game, the University of Virginia men’s basketball team will face an opponent whose roster includes 7-foot-1 Hunter Dickinson, 6-foot-8 Jett Howard, 6-foot-7 Terrance Williams II and 6-foot-10 Tarris Reed Jr. “They’re big,” UVA head coach Tony Bennett said of the Michigan Wolverines....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Cavalier Classic Tournament at JPJ Saturday and Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (6-0, 1-0 ACC) hosts the Cavalier Classic Tournament Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 26-27, at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va. Minnesota (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten), East Carolina (4-1, 0-0 American) and Liberty (2-2, 0-0 Atlantic Sun) will be playing...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Hoos Set For NCAA Quarterfinal At No. 1 Seed UCLA

LOS ANGELES – The No. 3 seed Virginia women’s soccer team (16-3-3) takes the pitch on Saturday night (Nov. 26) in a quarterfinal match of the NCAA Tournament at No. 1 seed UCLA. Kick is set for 9 p.m. ET at Wallis Annenberg Stadium. HOW TO FOLLOW THE...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy